NFL Fans Concerned About Terry Bradshaw Following Sunday’s On-Air Struggles
FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw endured some on-air struggles on Sunday, and fans across the country noticed. Many are concerned about the Pittsburgh Steelers legend, who has been in broadcasting since 1984. Bradshaw had trouble with pronunciations and was noticeably stumbling through the highlights throughout the Week 3 broadcast. Several...
2 Steelers players most responsible for loss vs. Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second straight game after earning a thrilling Week 1 win, falling 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The AFC North is bound to be a competitive division throughout the season, and a divisional loss is not ideal. The Browns hold the division lead at 2-1, while the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be competitive. Baltimore missed the postseason last season with star quarterback Lamar Jackson out for multiple games. With Jackson back, the Ravens are back in the playoff hunt. Although it has been a difficult start for the Bengals, they were in the Super Bowl this past season.
Steelers Have An Interesting Stat After Thursday Night’s Loss
The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a 1-2 start for the 2022 season. While that record isn’t where the team wants to be, it’s where they are now. However, their loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday saw them post an interesting statistic. So, what is this statistic...
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Steelers 2023 HOF Hopeful Hines Ward Labeled as “Dirty Player” by Obnoxious Baltimore Ravens Legend Ed Reed
Pittsburgh Steelers legendary wide receiver, Hines Ward is an enigma. During his playing career, he was beloved by his teammates, broadcasters and most importantly Steeler Nation. He played with a gritty edge and is commonly referred to as the best blocking wide receiver of all-time. Opposing players and fans do not always echo the sentiment and when Ed Reed appeared on The Dan Patrick Show, he had quite a bit to say about the current state of football and the black and gold.
3 Things We Learned In Browns Victory Over Steelers
The Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Week 3 edition of Thursday Night Football. The final score was 29-17, but this game was far closer than the score indicated. Regardless, a win is a win, and the Browns go to 2-1 on the season, and the Steelers fall...
Mike Tomlin addresses potential quarterback change
While Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky did not have a terrible game on Thursday night, throwing for 207 yards with no turnovers while rushing for a touchdown, there seems to be a consensus in the NFL world that rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett would give the team a better chance to win. But it’s become clear that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t see it that way.
Wilson, Broncos earn ugly win over Garoppolo, 49ers
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos struggled again on offense, but came alive late to earn a narrow victory in one of the lowest-scoring NFL game so far this season, beating the San Francisco 49ers 11-10 in Denver. Wilson completed 20 of 33 passes for 184...
Pitt Misses Five-Star WR Hykeem Williams
The Pitt Panthers miss out on their highest-rated recruit.
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/25/22)
It is Sunday, September 25, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are in the midst of their mini-bye after the Thursday night Week 3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is a good day for fans to enjoy NFL football and track their fantasy teams without the stress of watching a tight Browns game.
Steelers fans hilarious Twitter reactions to OC Matt Canada
It seems that every week the Pittsburgh Steelers and offensive coordinator Matt Canada are on the wrong end of social media scrutiny as they roast Canada and the team mercilessly on Twitter. Here are some of the best.
