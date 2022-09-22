NISKAYUNA. NY (WRGB) — Emergency crews were on the scene at the AT&T store at Mohawk Commons after a car crashed through the store front this morning. Just after 11 a.m. on Sunday, Niskayuna Police say they responded to a report that a person was inside the AT&T store damaging property with a baseball bat. More information revealed the person crashed a car into the front doors of the store. When they arrived, police took Steven Carrion, 29, of Troy, into custody without further incident.

NISKAYUNA, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO