NBA

Gary’s Tea: NBA Coach Ime Udoka Faces Consequences After Cheating On Fiancé Nia Long! [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
 3 days ago

Kadeem Hardison is sharing something that maybe all ‘A Different World’ fans didn’t know! Though his love interest on screen was Jasmine Guy, in real life he was in a relationship with Cree Summer.  In an upcoming episode of Uncensored and Unsung, we will soon learn more about the actors and the TV show that changed the game.

In other news, NBA Coach Ime Udoka is facing a bunch of backlash after he was caught cheating on his fiancé Nia Long!

Don’t Fumble The Bag: Our Favorite Photos Of Nia Long

When in comes to actresses, better yet when it comes to women in the music industry in general, there are very few who garner the love and affection that beautiful Nia Long does from the culture. She is known best known for her roles in classic films such as Boyz n Da Hood, Friday, Love […]
Ben Simmons Calls Out Shaq For Leaking His DMs & Talks Championship Hopes With The Nets

“[It's] also one of my weaknesses, so what am I going to get mad at people for saying I’m not good at something?... Like OK yeah cool. I’m going to practice and get better. It is what it is. And that’s just part of the game. If I was a guy that sucked and people didn’t care, people wouldn’t be mentioning my name.” Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons on "The Old Man and The Three" podcast
BROOKLYN, NY
