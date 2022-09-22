Chilean tennis coach gets lifetime ban for match-fixing

LONDON (AP) — A former professional tennis player-turned-coach from Chile received a lifetime ban from the sport Thursday for a record-high number of match-fixing offenses.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency said Sebastián Rivera was found guilty of 64 match-fixing offenses, “the highest number ever detected for a player by the ITIA or its predecessor the Tennis Integrity Unit.”

Rivera, whose highest ATP ranking was 705, was also fined $250,000. He had been provisionally suspended in June while the charges were investigated, but he “failed to engage meaningfully with the disciplinary process,” the ITIA said.

