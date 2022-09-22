ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Youngkin: High accreditation in schools does not reflect learning losses

(The Center Square) – Although almost nine in 10 public schools in Virginia earned full accreditation with the state Board of Education, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is warning that those numbers fail to address learning losses and growing achievement gaps for students. About 89% of schools earned full accreditation, according...
VIRGINIA STATE
Half of a million in federal money headed to WV higher education

(The Center Square) – More than a half of a million dollars in federal money is headed to West Virginia to support its higher education institutions, per a decision from the U.S. Department of Education. Nearly $396,000 will head to West Virginia University to support the Child Care Access...
EDUCATION
Friday quick hits: Michigan House approves bill to stop deer harvesting rule

(The Center Square) – Here are a few quick hits of what happened in Lansing this week. Michigan House approves bill to change new deer harvesting rule regulations. The Michigan House voted to eliminate a new rule, effective this year, from the Natural Resources Commission that could result in a misdemeanor charge for deer hunters who fail to report information to the Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of harvesting a deer.
MICHIGAN STATE
Pennsylvania's low beer taxes stand out

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania isn’t known as a business-friendly or low-tax state, but it does have one area it stands out: beer taxes. Nationally, the commonwealth has the 4th-lowest tax on beer, averaging 8 cents per gallon and trailing only Missouri, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to an analysis from the Tax Foundation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Hampshire expands food assistance programs

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is weighing plans to expand access to food assistance by updating state law to allow more people to qualify for federal food stamps. A proposal by the state Department of Health and Human Services calls for increasing the eligibility for food stamps – officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP – from 185% of the federal poverty level to 200% to allow more low-income residents to qualify for the benefits.
FOOD & DRINKS
More than 12% of South Dakota's population eligible for student loan forgiveness

(The Center Square) - Data from the White House shows approximately 109,100 South Dakotans – 12.3% of the population – will benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Biden announced last month that students would be forgiven $10,000 of their student loans. Pell Grant recipients could...
EDUCATION
Over $30 million in grants awarded to support workforce development and entrepreneurship education and training

(The Center Square) – More than $30 million in additional grants have been awarded to support workforce development and entrepreneurship education and training in Florida. Nearly $30 million has been allocated to support workforce development in the Space Coast region as part of a multi-agency initiative to support competitive industries.
FLORIDA STATE
Arkansas voters to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana

(The Center Square) - Arkansas' November ballot will include a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana use. The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled in favor of advocates that collected more than 190,000 signatures. If approved, the measure would authorize the possession, personal use, and consumption of cannabis by adults. It will...
ARKANSAS STATE
Rhode Island to receive federal funding to help veterans

(The Center Square) — A federal investment into veterans in Rhode Island will be focused on a new program. The Rhode Island Department of Health will receive $750,000 in federal funding to implement a three-year plan with the Providence Veterans Administration Medical Center and other agencies designed to tackle mental health issues and suicide among the state’s veterans and their families, Gov. Dan McKee said.
POLITICS
South Carolina workforce down by 5,000 workers as unemployment rate drops to 3.1%

(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s unemployment rate has dropped to 3.1%, going from 75,661 unemployed in August to 74,539, according to South Carolina’s Department of Employment and Workforce. There were 4,000 fewer workers employed over that period as 5,000 left the workforce statewide. "While the numbers...
ECONOMY
Top Florida Democrat endorses DeSantis for governor

(The Center Square) – A top Democrat in Palm Beach County, Florida, has endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis for governor less than two months from Election Day. Palm Beach County Commissioner David Kerner announced in a news conference he was not only endorsing DeSantis for reelection but was also campaigning for him every day until Nov. 8.
FLORIDA STATE
Five Massachusetts economic development programs gain approval

(The Center Square) – Five economic development projects have been greenlighted in Massachusetts. Massachusetts’ Economic Assistance Council approved projects that are anticipated to create 373 new jobs and retain another 1,401 across the state while pulling in an estimated $300 million in private investments, the organization announced. According...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Texarkana, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
TEXARKANA, TX
Homes without garages are cheaper, a new California law will mean more of them

(The Center Square) – California will prohibit minimum parking requirements for new housing development and commercial projects near public transit under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, a measure supporters say will reduce the cost of crucial housing production. Assembly Bill 2097 addresses costly parking requirements that...
CALIFORNIA STATE

