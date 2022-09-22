Read full article on original website
Penny Porter
3d ago
What is it with all of these high speed chases? This is the 3rd one I've read about in the last 2 days!! And, all of the people involved were from out of state!!
Reply
3
Related
Two seriously injured in Iowa party shooting
Two people were seriously injured after being shot at a party early Saturday morning.
KCJJ
Allegedly intoxicated Florida man accused of knocking down street sign while speeding
An allegedly intoxicated Florida man has been arrested after University of Iowa Police say he knocked down a street sign while speeding. According to arrest records, UI Police responded to a traffic accident on the 500 block of South Clinton Street just before 2:15 Sunday morning. A 2015 GMC Sierra had reportedly been speeding down Clinton, hopped a curb, and knocked over a street sign. The driver, identified as 39-year-old Esteban Melendez Mendoza of Miami, allegedly tried to back up out of the yard and into the street at the time he was stopped by police. Police say Melendez Mendoza showed signs of intoxication and recorded breath alcohol levels of .131% and .104%. A clear cup with a pink liquid that tested positive for alcohol was found in the back seat.
Pen City Current
St. Paul man charged with homicide in 2021 accident
LEE COUNTY - A St. Paul man has been charged with homicide after a collision that took place last March on U.S. 61 south near Fort Madison. Robert Lavern Keith, 27, of St. Paul, has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle Reckless Driving, a class C Felony, for his involvement in the traffic accident that occurred on March 2, 2021 that claimed the life of Andy Joe Annegers, 62, of Gladstone, Illinois.
theperrynews.com
Des Moines man crashes SUV in trying to outrun cops
A Des Moines man was arrested Friday evening after he tried to outrun a De Soto Police Department patrol officer on U.S. Interstate 80 in West Des Moines. John Richard Hanagan Jr., 39, of 2350 E. 24th St., Des Moines, was charged with eluding, driving while barred, reckless driving, failure to stop in assured clear distance, speeding, unsafe passing, failure to obey a stop sign, no insurance and fraudulent use of registration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Central Iowa man to be sentenced in Jan. 6 case
Some in Eastern Iowa are taking part in a National Day of Remembrance event to share stories of family and friends they've lost to homicide. Show You Care: Dubuque woman's anti-breed ban shirts raise money for local animal shelters. Updated: 2 hours ago. Not every dog is the same, and...
2 women shot at Des Moines party early Saturday, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand. Two women are in the hospital Saturday morning after Des Moines Police say they were shot at a party shortly before 4:30 a.m. Des...
Southeast Des Moines gas station robbed at gun point
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Git n’ Go gas station on the city’s southeast side Friday night. At around 9 p.m. the police department received a report of a robbery at the Git n’ Go gas station at 2140 E Park Ave. The suspect […]
Most Corrupt City in Iowa? This Tiny Town is #1
It's a town of fewer than 1,000 people but it's been dubbed the "Chicago of the Great Plains". What makes this small town in Iowa so corrupt? If you look at its recent history, it's a little bit of everything. Located in Emmet County, lies the town of Armstrong. With...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theperrynews.com
Adel man allegedly strangles Adel woman
An Adel man was arrested Saturday for allegedly strangling his wife in their home. Joshua James Villa, 44, of 29455 Old Portland Road, Adel, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding air/blood flow. The incident began about 6 p.m. in the 29400 block of Old Portland Road, where an officer of...
1380kcim.com
Grand Junction Man Accused Of Illegally Acquiring Handgun In Carroll County Pleads Guilty
A Grand Junction man accused of illegally acquiring a handgun in Carroll County was sentenced Thursday in Carroll County District Court. According to court records show 65-year-old Bruce Everett Grundon pled guilty to giving false information when acquiring a pistol or revolver, a class D felony. The charge stems from a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigation that found Grundon had failed to disclose a 1976 felony conviction from Boone County while buying a firearm. As a convicted felon, Grundon is prohibited from possessing a firearm in Iowa. He was ordered to serve up to five years in prison, but the sentence was suspended. Instead, Grundon was placed on probation with the Iowa Department of Correctional Services for three years. A secondary charge, fraudulent purchase of firearms, was dismissed following his sentencing.
iheart.com
Omaha Fugitive Found In Fort Dodge, Iowa
(Webster County, IA) -- A fugitive from Omaha has been arrested in northern Iowa. Police found Cameron D. Carodine at a Fort Dodge, Iowa home yesterday (Wednesday). Carodine is a known street gang member wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation in Omaha. The Sheriff's Office says he jumped out of a second story window and tried to run from deputies and U-S Marshals caught him.
KCRG.com
Hundreds show support for Iowa couple hurt in hot air balloon crash
MARTENSDALE, Iowa (KCCI) -People from neighboring communities spent a part of Saturday in Martensdale, showing up to support a couple hurt in a hot air balloon accident over the summer, KCCI’s Kayla James reports. Back in July, a hot air balloon crashed into a power line and caught on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa Tractor Accident Claims The Life Of Motorcyclist
THE FEATURED IMAGE IS A STOCK IMAGE, NOT FROM THE ACCIDENT. Harvest has been underway in many areas of Iowa this week which means there has been a lot more heavy machinery out and about. But, it’s only the beginning of the season which means not every farmer is in their tractors or trucking around their grain.
ourquadcities.com
‘I panicked’: Ohio man warns about terrifying ransom scam
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A Northeast Ohio man is warning others about a frightening phone scam that he said sounded terrifyingly real. But it was all a hoax. “I panicked. I mean, I didn’t know what to do,” said Andy Jalwan. Monday night, Jalwan was watching...
wearegreenbay.com
Investigation into woman’s drug activities across northern Wisconsin leads to arrest
(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin woman was arrested following a drug investigation into her activities in communities across the northern part of the state. According to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Lexi Mattson was arrested on September 12 following an investigation into her drug activities. Lac Du Flambeau Tribal Police Department and the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office have reportedly been working on getting information on Mattson’s drug activities across northern Wisconsin.
ourquadcities.com
Arizona woman sentenced to prison for damaging pipeline in Iowa
A 32-year-old Arizona woman was sentenced Thursday in federal court to six years in prison for conspiracy to damage an energy facility in Iowa. Ruby Katherine Montoya, 32, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow her prison term and pay $3,198,512.70 in restitution, a news release says.
1 killed, 1 injured in chase with Iowa State Patrol
DAVENPORT, Iowa – One person was killed and another injured in a crash that happened during a chase involving the Iowa State Patrol Wednesday night in eastern Iowa. It happened around 8:16 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pleasant Street in Davenport, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. An ISP Trooper […]
Woman gets 6 years in prison for damaging Dakota Access pipeline
DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge sentenced an Arizona woman on Thursday to six years in prison for using a cutting torch to damage the Dakota Access pipeline in Iowa and setting fire to pipeline equipment in three counties in 2016 and 2017.The judge also ordered Ruby Katherine Montoya, 32, to pay nearly $3.2 million in restitution together with Jessica Reznicek, a woman who helped her.Montoya pleaded guilty to conspiracy to damage an energy facility. She admitted to helping Reznicek and others damage the pipeline in several locations in Iowa."The sentence imposed today demonstrates that any crime of domestic...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa native guilty of all counts for storming US Capitol
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Des Moines-native Doug Jensen, one of the most recognizable faces at the front of the crowd that stormed the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021 has been found guilty of all seven charges against him at a trial in Washington, DC. The verdict was returned around 4:45 pm Central on Friday after hours of deliberation, Nexstar’s Raquel Martin reported.
1 injured after fiery crash of semis on I-80 in Colona
COLONA, Ill. — A Quad City area crash leaves two semis on fire and one person injured. Illinois State Police said one truck rear-ended the other before causing both to catch fire and leave debris scattered across the highway. "I was driving on the right side and he was...
Comments / 7