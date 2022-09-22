ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

In Touch Weekly

College Student Ashley Russell Comes Forward With Allegations Against Adam Levine Amid Cheating Scandal

A fifth woman named Ashley Russell has come forward with allegations that Adam Levine sent her flirty messages amid his current cheating scandal. Russell, who runs a health and exercise Instagram account with just over 5,700 followers, claimed to DailyMail.com that Levine, 43, began viewing her Instagram Stories in March. He then started liking her posts and sending her direct messages.
The Guardian

Fingers Crossed: How Music Saved Me from Success by Miki Berenyi review – a shoegaze star's painful past

The Lush frontwoman’s memoir is a nuanced, honest portrait of a troubled childhood – and a corrective to a much-mythologised era. The 90s are often seen as synonymous with champagne supernovas in country houses, oversimplifications ingrained in the lore of Britpop. What really happened? Artists of all kinds ignited and flared for a time, forming a kaleidoscopic night sky obscured in retrospect by the light pollution given off by Blur v Oasis, Loaded and ladettes, flag-waving and parochialism.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

