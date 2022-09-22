Read full article on original website
Beer could soon be in short supply across the US and here's why
As if there hasn’t been enough shortages since the start of the pandemic in 2020, reports now say that the nation needs to brace for another one, only this one isn’t related to any worker holdouts or supply chain challenges.
tripsavvy.com
The Spirits Industry Is Broken, But a Sustainable Revolution Is Coming
The spirits industry is a broken relic of an industrial food system. Instead of using grain produced by local growers, it relies on factory-farmed commodity crops. Instead of protecting wild and domestic agave, it harvests the plants faster than they can be regrown. Instead of repurposing spent grain into animal feed or compost, it sends tons of waste straight to landfills.
A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
7 Cities Where the Cost of Living Could Be Dropping Soon
Inflation has caused the cost of living to become untenable for many Americans. Rising prices are almost impossible to dodge no matter where you live, but there are locations that, while not...
States Where Job Openings Are Disappearing Right Now
The U.S. job market has faced a historic labor shortage in recent months. With unemployment rates hovering near historic lows in much of the country, employers are struggling to fill critical positions. And the situation is not improving in most of the country. Nationwide, there were 11.2 million unfilled jobs in July 2022, nearly 200,000 […]
Restaurants & Bars Slowed Hiring In August; BLS Is Worried
About 25% more people were employed by restaurants and bars than the previous month. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Energy industry needs skilled workers as well as STEM experts
Energy Day is an exploration of all the different jobs that the energy industry has to offer. We talk a lot about science, technology, engineering, and math as being the jobs of the future, but the energy industry needs skilled laborers too. At the Colorado Laborers' and Contractors' Education & Training School, Isidro Vigil demonstrated how to fuse the pipes that carry natural gas. These are skills he learned through LiUNA, Laborers' International Union of North America."My mission is to provide a safe and productive work force for our contractors," said Tom Miorelli, lead instructor at the Training School. Contractors...
CNBC
Inflation Reduction Act's expanded biofuel incentives raise concerns about fraud
Among the historic climate provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act are expanded incentives for producing biofuels like ethanol. The new law builds on existing credits for renewable fuels, but it doesn't add any new protections against fraud in the program. One of the most notorious scams involved members of a...
The US Has Reversed Pandemic Job Losses. Most Individual States Haven't.
In July, the U.S. economy regained the 25 million jobs it had lost in the pandemic. But in 31 states and the District of Columbia, employment still lags pre-pandemic levels. New York state is down 327,800 jobs as of August, as remote work has battered shops and other businesses that once catered to commuters. The state might not see pre-pandemic employment levels until 2026, according to a budget report last month.
beefmagazine.com
Falling ag R&D investments will impact farmers competitiveness
Largely due to a history of agricultural research and development, growth in agricultural productivity has reduced food prices; cut the carbon footprint of milk, chicken, beef, and many other products; reduced land use; and led to more efficient use of many resources. But after years of steady growth, public agricultural R&D funding in the United States is waning and could impact farmers’ competitiveness as well as impact the environment.
Michigan business drops college degree job requirement — it’s not alone
Kaitlyn Ziehm had no art background, no printing experience, and no graphic design degree. But she recently became a project manager for Pontiac commercial printer Company Folders, Inc. “You would think that you would need some sort of education or at least extensive experience beforehand, but that’s not necessarily the...
Washington Examiner
Why entrepreneurs are moving to Florida and Texas
About 3% of families move to different states each year in search of nicer climates, lower living costs, and other advantages. The rise of remote working is giving people more flexibility on where to locate. At the same time, more than 3 million people reach the age of 65 each year, and many are looking for attractive places to retire.
Scaling Up: Use of production contracts has become the norm
This is the third in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’re releasing a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent years. A majority of hogs produced in the U.S. are sold under production contracts, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Travel Nurses Suing Agencies Say Their Pay was Slashed in 'Bait and Switch'
Nurses across the U.S. report having their pay cut up to 70% after they relocate for work. Now some are trying to fight back via class actions.
