Energy Day is an exploration of all the different jobs that the energy industry has to offer. We talk a lot about science, technology, engineering, and math as being the jobs of the future, but the energy industry needs skilled laborers too. At the Colorado Laborers' and Contractors' Education & Training School, Isidro Vigil demonstrated how to fuse the pipes that carry natural gas. These are skills he learned through LiUNA, Laborers' International Union of North America."My mission is to provide a safe and productive work force for our contractors," said Tom Miorelli, lead instructor at the Training School. Contractors...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO