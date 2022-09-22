May 30, 1943 - September 21, 2022. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Karen Inderrienden, 79 who passed away at her home on September 21, 2022. Rev. Tom Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.

