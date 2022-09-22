Read full article on original website
Related
wjon.com
Kari Lynn Haug, 52, St. Cloud
July 9, 1970 - September 17, 2022. Kari Lynn Haug, age 52, St. Cloud, MN, died Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral services will be Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church on Thursday. Interment will be in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Columbarium, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.
wjon.com
Karen L. Inderrieden, 79, Sauk Rapids
May 30, 1943 - September 21, 2022. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Karen Inderrienden, 79 who passed away at her home on September 21, 2022. Rev. Tom Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.
wjon.com
Susan R. Endicott, 63, Zimmerman
May 16, 1959 - September 20, 2022. Susan R. Endicott, age 63 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away on September 20, 2022, at M Health Fairview Northland, Princeton. Memorial Services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Freshwaters United Methodist Church, Princeton, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Pastor Kevin Fox will officiate.
wjon.com
Priscilla J. Burris, 90, Sauk Rapids
Priscilla Jean Burris, age 90, Sauk Rapids, MN, died Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Good Shepherd Senior Community, Sauk Rapids, MN. Funeral services will be Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Graveside services will be Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjon.com
Frank M. Kosloski, 74, Princeton
June 2, 1948 - September 22, 2022. Frank M. Kosloski, age 74 of Princeton, MN, passed away on September 22, 2022, at his home. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 4:00-8:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton. A private family burial will be at a later date.
Comments / 0