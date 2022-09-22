Read full article on original website
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Instagrammable Flamingo at TPA Just Got Merch!Aloha MelaniTampa, FL
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?Evie M.Saint Petersburg, FL
Don't Miss The Next Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Fest: It Includes Animals This Year!Aloha MelaniDover, FL
Bay News 9
Free Adoptions: Dogs and cats in Pasco in need of homes as shelter fills up
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The kennels at Pasco County Animal Services are full with dogs and cats that need homes, according to officials with the county. Animal Services is waiving adoption fees through Sept. 30, in order to free up space, Pasco County officials said. Purchase of a county...
fox13news.com
Safety Harbor restaurant owner is world champion pizza acrobat
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Tucked away in Safety Harbor is a special pizza business that is run by a world champion acrobat. Nona's Slice House is owned and operated by Jamie Culliton. While the food is amazing, the customers are treated to the skills that Culliton has honed as a world champion pizza acrobat.
A couple expecting their first child loses baby items during Fiona
Fiona caused catastrophic flooding in Puerto Rico. A young couple who is expecting their first child lost many of the items purchased for their baby.
Bay area remembers Deputy Michael Hartwick during procession to Tarpon Springs funeral home
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Deputy Michael Hartwick was a man known for everything from his laugh…to his dedicated service. Friday afternoon, emergency responders helped guide Hartwick’s body to a funeral home in Tarpon Springs with a procession, after he was killed on Thursday night. Law enforcement, emergency...
fox13news.com
Non-profit organization collects bikes to refurbish, give away during the holidays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay chapter of Free Bikes 4 Kidz hosted a bicycle collection in various locations across St. Petersburg on Saturday. It's the newest affiliate of the national non-profit thanks to the work of executive director Randy Hallier, who has a passion for cycling and helping children. He joined volunteers as the organization accepted used bicycles, tricycles and even scooters donated by people that just don't need them anymore.
Child Found Walking On The Streets At 2:25 AM Reunited With Her Parents
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – The child has been reunited with her parents, according to Pinellas County Sheriff. Deputies were seeking assistance in locating the parents of an unidentified juvenile who was brought to local law enforcement early this morning. On September 22, 2022, at approximately
Pasco Animal Services waives adoption fees until the end of September
Pasco County Animal Services waived adoption fees until the end of September. People must still pay a county license fee.
Largo man accused of shaking, nearly throwing 7-month-old
A Largo man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly hit and shook a 7-month-old baby, police said.
mynews13.com
Conservation for elephants is key at this nonprofit in Myakka City
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — Hosing, scrubbing, and all around bathing is a routine that takes place every morning at the Myakka Elephant Ranch. The experience, which you get to take part in, is all aimed at conservation. At least that’s what founder and ranch president Lou Barreda hopes you’ll take away from your day spent with their three African elephants, Lou, Patty and Carol.
Woman fires shot during fight at Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident at the Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon on Saturday.
Bones found in mangroves on Clearwater Beach ‘appear to be human’, police say
Clearwater police say bones found in mangroves on Clearwater Beach on Thursday appear to be human.
Driver survives after car flips off bridge into Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was able to escape from his car on Friday after it flipped off of Gandy Bridge, landing in the Tampa Bay water. At around 9:30 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol, Pinellas County Fire Rescue and marine units responded to Gandy Bridge, authorities say. Two cars collided when approaching the bridge and one car flipped off the roadway and landed upside down in Tampa Bay.
'We have the biggest boat parades in the country': Talking with Tampa Pride on the River host Brianna Summers
It goes down Saturday, Sept. 24.
Missing-Runaway Courtney White, Last Seen In New Port Richey, Found Safe
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Courtney White has been located and is safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for Courtney White, a missing-runaway 17-year-old. Deputies say White is 5’4”, around 105 lbs., with blonde hair & has blue eyes was
Pinellas County Info Center Now Open For Calls, County Remains In Five-Day Cone For Tropical Storm Ian
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla – The County Information Center is open today, Sept. 24, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to answer preparedness questions about Tropical Storm Ian. Call 727-464-4333. Residents who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the County Information Center
Jury finds HCSO 90 percent responsible for death of Tampa teen back in 2014
TAMPA, Fla. — A federal jury has found the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office 90 percent responsible for the death of a Tampa teen who was ejected from the Florida State Fair back in 2014. After deliberating, the jury ultimately found the sheriff's office responsible for 90 percent while they...
Pasco man exploits elderly to buy guns, alcohol, dog, deputies say
A 60-year-old New Port Richey man was arrested and accused of exploiting an elderly person to buy thousands of dollars worth of guns, alcohol, and a dog, according to arrest documents.
Largo Man Killed When Pickup Truck Turns In Front Of His Motorcycle
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old Largo man was killed in a crash that happened at 9:15 pm on Saturday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a GMC Sierra pickup truck was traveling westbound on Roosevelt Blvd. and at the intersection of 62nd Street North,
What you should have in your hurricane emergency kit
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Emergency crews recommend having your kits ready all hurricane-season long. However, if you still need to, they said now's the time to stock up before next week's developing Tropical Depression Nine. These items include:. Water (about a gallon per person for drinking use, another gallon...
Jury finds Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office 90% responsible for teen’s 2014 death after state fair
A verdict has been reached in the wrongful death lawsuit filed after a 14-year-old was kicked out of the Florida State Fair in 2014, and struck by a car while trying to cross I-4.
