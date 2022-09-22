MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — Hosing, scrubbing, and all around bathing is a routine that takes place every morning at the Myakka Elephant Ranch. The experience, which you get to take part in, is all aimed at conservation. At least that’s what founder and ranch president Lou Barreda hopes you’ll take away from your day spent with their three African elephants, Lou, Patty and Carol.

