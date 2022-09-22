ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Safety Harbor restaurant owner is world champion pizza acrobat

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Tucked away in Safety Harbor is a special pizza business that is run by a world champion acrobat. Nona's Slice House is owned and operated by Jamie Culliton. While the food is amazing, the customers are treated to the skills that Culliton has honed as a world champion pizza acrobat.
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
Non-profit organization collects bikes to refurbish, give away during the holidays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay chapter of Free Bikes 4 Kidz hosted a bicycle collection in various locations across St. Petersburg on Saturday. It's the newest affiliate of the national non-profit thanks to the work of executive director Randy Hallier, who has a passion for cycling and helping children. He joined volunteers as the organization accepted used bicycles, tricycles and even scooters donated by people that just don't need them anymore.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Conservation for elephants is key at this nonprofit in Myakka City

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — Hosing, scrubbing, and all around bathing is a routine that takes place every morning at the Myakka Elephant Ranch. The experience, which you get to take part in, is all aimed at conservation. At least that’s what founder and ranch president Lou Barreda hopes you’ll take away from your day spent with their three African elephants, Lou, Patty and Carol.
MYAKKA CITY, FL
Driver survives after car flips off bridge into Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was able to escape from his car on Friday after it flipped off of Gandy Bridge, landing in the Tampa Bay water. At around 9:30 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol, Pinellas County Fire Rescue and marine units responded to Gandy Bridge, authorities say. Two cars collided when approaching the bridge and one car flipped off the roadway and landed upside down in Tampa Bay.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
What you should have in your hurricane emergency kit

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Emergency crews recommend having your kits ready all hurricane-season long. However, if you still need to, they said now's the time to stock up before next week's developing Tropical Depression Nine. These items include:. Water (about a gallon per person for drinking use, another gallon...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

