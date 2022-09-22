Read full article on original website
Italy election: French PM calls for rights ‘respect’ as far right heads for power – live updates
Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party is set to lead a coalition with a majority in both houses
The pound has hit a record low – What will it mean for Britons?
Sterling plunged to a record low against the US dollar early on Monday morning after a raft of tax cuts announced by the Chancellor and higher interest rates knocked international confidence in the currency.It fell by more than 4% to just 1.0327 dollars in early Asian trading, having already tumbled on Friday in the aftermath of Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.It adds to a months-long fall in the value of the pound.Here the PA news agency looks at why the pound has fallen and what it means for UK households.– Why is the pound falling?The value of the pound has fallen as international...
Adams Street Hires James Charalambides and Launches European Private Credit Strategy
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Adams Street Partners, LLC, a private markets investment firm with $50 billion in assets under management, announced the launch of its Private Credit platform in Europe with the appointment of James Charalambides as Partner & Head of the European Private Credit team. Mr. Charalambides will be responsible for leading and managing the firm’s private credit-related efforts in Europe and supporting all aspects of the decision-making process – including sourcing, structuring, reviewing, and negotiating deal opportunities in this space. Mr. Charalambides will report to Bill Sacher, Partner & Head of Private Credit at Adams Street. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005177/en/ Adams Street Partners has announced the launch of its Private Credit platform in Europe with the appointment of James Charalambides as Partner & Head of the European Private Credit team. (Photo: Business Wire)
