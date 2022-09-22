Sterling plunged to a record low against the US dollar early on Monday morning after a raft of tax cuts announced by the Chancellor and higher interest rates knocked international confidence in the currency.It fell by more than 4% to just 1.0327 dollars in early Asian trading, having already tumbled on Friday in the aftermath of Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.It adds to a months-long fall in the value of the pound.Here the PA news agency looks at why the pound has fallen and what it means for UK households.– Why is the pound falling?The value of the pound has fallen as international...

MARKETS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO