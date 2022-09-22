ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

tdalabamamag.com

Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods

Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Quarterback Suffers Ankle Injury

Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones suffered an ankle injury in the New England Patriots' 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. The injury occurred on Jones' third interception of the day with 1:55 left to go in the game. He was hit by Ravens defender Calais Campbell moments after throwing the ball and Campbell came down on top of Jones' foot.
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Nick Saban Pleased With Upward Trend After Vanderbilt Win

Alabama took down Vanderbilt 55-3 in Bryant-Denny Stadium to open SEC play on Saturday night. "So I think we've shown a pretty good pattern here of sort of making improvement. A little bit of an upward trend. I think getting closer to playing the way we'd like to play. The challenges get greater as we go so we have to continue to focus on moving forward and improving, but we had some guys play really well tonight," said Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Dominates in its Conference Opener

No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0) had no problem on Saturday night against the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2, 0-1). The Crimson Tide defeated Vanderbilt 55-3 behind a strong effort from quarterback Bryce Young. "We're getting closer to playing the way we'd like to play. The challenge is getting greater as we go,"...
wvua23.com

Will Alabama’s least mentioned weakness be revealed against Vanderbilt?

Since legendary head coach Nick Saban came to Tuscaloosa in 2007, the Crimson Tide hasn’t had many weaknesses. One of the few that come to mind is perhaps the weirdest: their struggle against backup and/or freshman quarterbacks. Alabama has lost to at least six backup and/or freshman quarterbacks since then, including Johnny Manziel, Trevor Lawrence and most recently, Zach Calzada.
Tide 100.9 FM

Marlon Humphrey Shows Off The Crimson Care Packages

The Alabama Crimson Tide leads all colleges with 58 players on NFL rosters in 2022. The Tide has been running the premiere program in college football since head coach Nick Saban was hired in 2007. The Alabama football program is a family, from the moment a player signs his Letter...
Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday

The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
Tide 100.9 FM

What Was The World Like The Last Time Vanderbilt Beat Alabama?

Throughout time, the world changes as do players and coaches. Football is constantly evolving and adapting, sometimes for the better or for the worse. One aspect that has not evolved is The University of Alabama's dominance over Vanderbilt University. The last time the Commodores conquered the Crimson Tide was back in 1984, when the 3-0 Commodores walked into Bryant-Denny Stadium and defeated the 1-2 Crimson Tide. Let's dive in to what the world looked like all the way back in 1984.
themadisonrecord.com

256-205 Challenge Basketball Games Set For Upcoming Season

MADISON- An eight-on-eight boys high school basketball event like no other is set to highlight the magnificent talents of 16 teams from two of the state’s four area codes. Bryant Bank, in conjunction with the Alabama High School Athletic Association and Knight-Eady, a Birmingham-based sports events agency, is hosting the first 256 vs. 205 Challenge.
Tide 100.9 FM

Demopolis Stampedes Over Paul W. Bryant’s Homecoming

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Demopolis Tigers rolled into Cottondale on Friday to face off against Paul W. Bryant High School in the Stampede's homecoming game. The Tigers went on to dominate Bryant in every facet of the game imaginable and outscore them 74-16, leading coach Eldrick Hill to share some very bleak, but very honest, opinions of the state of his program.
Tide 100.9 FM

Central Loses Homecoming to Aliceville

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Central High School Falcons (1-5, 1-2) lost its homecoming game to the Aliceville Yellow Jackets (5-1, 2-0) 42-13 on Friday night. Central received the opening kickoff and started its drive...
wvtm13.com

New Exhibit At Paul W Bryant Museum

TUSCALOOSA, AL --- A new exhibit celebrating the 40th anniversary of coach Paul W Bryant's final season with the crimson tide is finally open. This new exhibit inside of the Paul W. Bryant museum makes you feel like you were there for his last game with Alabama. The exhibit displays...
