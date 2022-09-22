Throughout time, the world changes as do players and coaches. Football is constantly evolving and adapting, sometimes for the better or for the worse. One aspect that has not evolved is The University of Alabama's dominance over Vanderbilt University. The last time the Commodores conquered the Crimson Tide was back in 1984, when the 3-0 Commodores walked into Bryant-Denny Stadium and defeated the 1-2 Crimson Tide. Let's dive in to what the world looked like all the way back in 1984.

