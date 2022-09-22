Read full article on original website
Alabama Stays Put in Newest AP Poll
The Alabama Crimson Tide remains No. 2 in the AP Poll for the third consecutive week. The Tide dominated in its conference opener against Vanderbilt on Saturday night, 55-3, but it was not enough to jump top-ranked Georgia. Alabama has 1,487 points and four first-place votes, while Georgia holds a...
Alabama Dominates in its Conference Opener
No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0) had no problem on Saturday night against the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2, 0-1). The Crimson Tide defeated Vanderbilt 55-3 behind a strong effort from quarterback Bryce Young. "We're getting closer to playing the way we'd like to play. The challenge is getting greater as we go,"...
Nick Saban Pleased With Upward Trend After Vanderbilt Win
Alabama took down Vanderbilt 55-3 in Bryant-Denny Stadium to open SEC play on Saturday night. "So I think we've shown a pretty good pattern here of sort of making improvement. A little bit of an upward trend. I think getting closer to playing the way we'd like to play. The challenges get greater as we go so we have to continue to focus on moving forward and improving, but we had some guys play really well tonight," said Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
Saban Gives Update on Injured Defensive Lineman
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban gave an update on defensive lineman Byron Young in Saturday night's post-game press conference after Alabama's 55-3 victory over Vanderbilt. "He's got a sprained ankle, so that's the only update I've got," said Saban. Young exited the game with 5:21 to go in the...
Bryce Young Putting on a Clinic in the First Half Against Vandy
The Alabama Crimson Tide leads the Vanderbilt Commodores 31-3 at the half as Bryce Young has thrown for 316 yards on 20-29 passing. This is Young's first 300 yard passing game of the season and the 11th of his career. Young has spread the wealth around as he has found...
Nick Saban Says Now’s The Time To Show Improvement Entering SEC Play
The Alabama Crimson Tide is set to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores to open SEC play on Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide is 3-0, having defeated Utah State, Texas and Louisiana-Monroe in non-conference play. Alabama head coach Nick Saban emphasized before the game with Chris Stewart the...
Alabama Defensive Lineman Carted Into Locker Room
The Alabama Crimson Tide is currently dominating the Vanderbilt Commodores 41-3 through three quarters of action. The Tide has played a relatively clean game without any real setbacks but unfortunately it appears as if a key defensive contributor will be lost for the remainder of the game. Senior starting defensive...
Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday
The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
Tide 100.9 FM
Class of 2024 Defensive Lineman Recruit Set to Visit the Capstone
Class of 2024 defensive lineman prospect Malik Blocton will be visiting the Capstone this weekend and will be in attendance for the Alabama vs. Vanderbilt game. The three-star recruit will have a busy Saturday as he will also be in attendance for the Missouri vs. Auburn game in the morning.
Coach Saban Happy with the Wide Receivers
After the Alabama Crimson Tide's dominating 55-3 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, coach Nick Saban gave his comments on the wide receiving group. "I think it was kind of our game-plan going into the game that we would spread these guys out more and try to attack them more in the secondary," said Saban.
Look: Three Years Ago Thursday Bryce Young Flips to Alabama
Three years ago Thursday was a monumental today for the Alabama Crimson Tide and for the overall state of recruiting in the future. Then incoming freshman Bryce Young was committed to the University of Southern California (USC) and planned to enroll in the fall of 2020. The California native had been committed to the Trojans since he was a junior at Mater Dei High School.
What Was The World Like The Last Time Vanderbilt Beat Alabama?
Throughout time, the world changes as do players and coaches. Football is constantly evolving and adapting, sometimes for the better or for the worse. One aspect that has not evolved is The University of Alabama's dominance over Vanderbilt University. The last time the Commodores conquered the Crimson Tide was back in 1984, when the 3-0 Commodores walked into Bryant-Denny Stadium and defeated the 1-2 Crimson Tide. Let's dive in to what the world looked like all the way back in 1984.
Nick Saban Stresses the Importance of the “Big Picture”
While the Alabama Crimson Tide is making last minute preparations for its game against Vanderbilt, head coach Nick Saban is teaching his players the importance of avoiding "tunnel vision," and understanding the roles of other players on the team. Earlier this week on "Hey Coach," Saban discussed how players who...
Wenonah Downs Winless Holt, Improves to 3-2 On the Season
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Wenonah Dragons (3-2) dominated the winless Holt Ironmen (0-5) 33-6 on the road on Friday night to get its third win of the season. Wenonah's head coach Nick Howard spoke...
The Gordo Green Wave Claims Victory in the “Eight-Mile War”
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Gordo (5-1, 3-0) defeated Pickens County (4-2, 4-0) 54-18 to claim its ninth straight victory in the "Eight-Mile War." Gordo quarterback Brax Garrison put on an impressive display. Garrison threw for...
Marlon Humphrey Shows Off The Crimson Care Packages
The Alabama Crimson Tide leads all colleges with 58 players on NFL rosters in 2022. The Tide has been running the premiere program in college football since head coach Nick Saban was hired in 2007. The Alabama football program is a family, from the moment a player signs his Letter...
Photos: New Must-Try Restaurants and Shores To Visit in Tuscaloosa on Gameday
Guests from near and far will flood Tuscaloosa this weekend as the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday evening in Bryant-Denny Stadium, but no trip to Tuscaloosa is complete without visiting local eateries and businesses in the Druid City. Whether you are looking for a great bite...
