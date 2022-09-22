England’s dreadful Nations League campaign has already come to an effective end, but Gareth Southgate and Co still have to go through another 90 minutes as they search to improve both form and results ahead of the 2022 World Cup.The Three Lions have been relegated from Group A3 after failing to win any of their five fixtures so far, but now face Germany at Wembley in what will be their last fixture before the group phase begins in Qatar, as it stands.Another poor defeat in midweek, this time at the hands of Italy, means it’ll be the second tier of...

WORLD ・ 37 MINUTES AGO