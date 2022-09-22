Wondering if Texas has an allergy season? You will probably not like the answer.

Allergy season in Texas is pretty much year round.

Because pigweed and ragweed can thrive in dry and drought-like conditions, pollen from the two plants proliferate in Texas. Add to that pollen from the ever present mountain cedar, and you have allergy triggers constantly blowing across the state.

As you sneeze and wheeze through your day, know that the two weeds are most likely the cause of your discomfort this time of year. Pollen from pigweed and ragweed are both potent allergy triggers, according to SFGATE .

Pigweed vs. ragweed

The distinction between pigweed and ragweed is minimal.

Ragweed has fern-like leaves, while pigweed’s upper leaves are lance-shaped and up to 7 inches long, according to SFGATE. The lower leaves of pigweed are more egg and diamond shaped.

Both weeds grow in busy areas, such roadsides or on the edges of developed areas. Ragweed grows up to 3 feet tall, while pigweed can grow anywhere from 3 to 10 feet tall.

Common ragweed has slender 1- to 4-inch cylindrical flower spikes made up of minuscule green flowers. Pigweed has stiff flower spikes that are reminiscent of bottle brushes that are packed with little green flowers.

A ragweed stem is covered by long rough hairs along the entire length of its stem, while the pigweed’s stem is smooth towards the bottom and hairy on top.

Pigweed starts to bloom in late spring and early summer, while ragweed blooms in late summer and fall. Large amounts of pollen are produced by the weeds as they bloom, according to SFGATE.

Allergy symptoms from pigweed

Sneezing

Nasal congestion

Runny nose

Watery eyes

Itchy throat, nose and eyes

Wheezing

Mucus in throat

What can I do about pigweed and ragweed allergies?

It can be hard to get away from pigweed and ragweed as both grow in nearly every state and their pollen is so light it can travel great distances in the air, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America .

However, there are a few things allergy sufferers can do:

Changing clothes and washing them after spending time outside can keep weed pollen out of the home. Washing hair at night can help limit pollen in the home, as does leaving shoes by the door.

Using air conditioning instead of opening windows and doors to cool off will help reduce pollen from making its way inside the home.

Make sure the air conditioning system has clean filters to keep pollen from being pulled into the home.

Wearing a mask and sunglasses will help cover up the face from pollen exposure.

Does Texas have an allergy season?

No, not really. The warm Texas climate is a perfect incubator for allergen growth.

The Star-Telegram spoke with Dr. Dr. Hari Reddy , an allergist and immunologist at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen, who said in June that Texas’ mild winters lead to year-round plant growth producing pollinating greenery.

A warmer climate means more time for plants to grow and pollinate, compared to other states who have long periods of winter where plant growth is stunted or stopped completely.