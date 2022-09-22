Read full article on original website
Iowa COVID-19 deaths top 10,000
DES MOINES, IA (AP) — More than 10,000 people have died from COVID-19 infections in Iowa. Iowa data updated Wednesday shows 10,051 deaths associated with the viral infection. The state averages eight deaths a day when measured as a seven-day moving average, according to the Centers for Disease Control...
South Dakota Congressional delegation introduces Indian health bill
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO.com) — Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds and Congressman Dusty Johnson introduced the Restoring Accountability in the Indian Health Service Act of 2022. A lack of oversight, financial integrity, unmet staffing needs, and employee accountability at the Indian Health Service (IHS) has led to the delivery...
South Dakota AG focuses on missing and murdered indigenous people
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota will ramp up investigations for missing and murdered indigenous people. Attorney General Mark Vargo is prepared to hire a law enforcement officer to coordinate investigations into the disappearance and murder of Indigenous people. Vargo’s office said in a statement he met with Indigenous...
