Jazz got first-round pick offers for Bojan Bogdanovic but didn't want to take back long-term money

Andy Larsen: The Jazz received offers including late first round picks for Bojan Bogdanovic, but those deals involved longer-term salaries.

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

The #Pistons have traded for Bojan Bogdanovic.

The #Pistons have traded for Bojan Bogdanovic.

@Rick Kamla reacts to the news!

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Detroit Pistons salaries after the trade.

Bojan Bogdanovic is by far the highest-paid player on the team now.

hoopshype.com/lists/detroit-… – 3:32 PM

Evan Sidery @esidery

Quietly, the Pistons have put together an impressive offseason.

Quietly, the Pistons have put together an impressive offseason.

Adding Bojan Bogdanovic caps off a rebuilding effort that could soon reap benefits in the Motor City

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Breaking down the Bojan Bogdanovic trade

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

The Bojan Bogdanovic trade is a clear win for the Pistons. His shooting will lift a team that’s struggled from deep, and the move also addresses Detroit’s roster crunch freep.com/story/sports/n… – 1:01 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Love the Pistons getting a veteran fireballer like Bojan Bogdanovic. Guy just scores (and can be flipped). Surprised he couldn’t garner a 1st round pick for the Jazz. – 12:35 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

🚨 Breaking down the Bojan Bogdanovic trade. How it impacts Detroit and Utah 🚨

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

The Pistons made a trade this morning, and media day is Monday. Feels like the perfect time for a weekend mailbag. Shoot me any questions you have — on the Bojan Bogdanovic trade, training camp, the season, House of the Dragon, etc. – 12:24 PM

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

Bojan Bogdanovic is a sweet get for the Pistons. Plays hard and is going to make everyone else’s lives easier. That Detroit got him for pennies on the dollar makes it one of the better deals of the offseason. Jazz fire sale is the gift that keeps on giving… – 12:12 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

That Bojan Bogdanovic trade is one you just never really see coming. The Pistons’ offer felt extremely beatable, which makes it fair to question how interested the Suns really were – 11:36 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Reports: Pistons trade for Bojan Bogdanovic, send Olynyk, Lee to Jazz nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/22/rep… – 11:08 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Jazz trade Bojan Bogdanovic to Pistons for Kelly Olynyk, Saben Lee, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/jazz-… – 10:18 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Pistons to acquire Bojan Bogdanovic from Jazz to Olynyk and Lee sportando.basketball/en/pistons-to-… – 10:14 AM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

New story: The #Pistons have acquired Bojan Bogdanovic from the #Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee.

The trade gives Detroit another scorer and roster flexibility for the future. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 10:00 AM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons to acquire Utah’s Bojan Bogdanovic in trade for Kelly Olynyk, Saben Lee: bit.ly/3BDezBj – 9:58 AM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Well, Detroit wasn’t what everyone expected, but Bojan Bogdanovic is headed there. – 9:54 AM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

The Detroit Pistons are trading Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee to the Utah Jazz for Bojan Bogdanovic, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The #Pistons are trading Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee to the #Jazz for Bojan Bogdanovic, a league source confirmed.

Bogdanovic averaged 18.1 points and shot 38% from 3 last season. – 9:53 AM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Bojan Bogdanovic is due $19.6M this year on an expiring deal.

Olynyk had $12.8M this year and another $12.2M next year, so the Weaver helps the books there.

Lee had $1.8M this year and a team option for $1.9M next year. – 9:49 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most minutes played by a Jazz player last season:

1. Royce O’Neal

2. Donovan Mitchell

3. Jordan Clarkson

4. Bojan Bogdanovic

5. Rudy Gobert

Only 1 remains on the roster. pic.twitter.com/uXsgUoBcKu – 9:46 AM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

The Utah Jazz are reportedly trading Bojan Bogdanovic

Evan Sidery @esidery

The Pistons’ new rotation following the Bojan Bogdanovic trade:

Starters = Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jalen Duren / Isaiah Stewart

Second Unit = Killian Hayes, Alec Burks, Hamidou Diallo, Marvin Bagley III, Stewart / Duren, Nerlens Noel – 9:42 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Detroit Pistons finalizing a trade to acquire Bojan Bogdanovic #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 9:40 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

So that does it. With Bojan Bogdanovic heading to Detroit, it looks like Russell Westbrook is staying with the Lakers. – 9:35 AM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

The Pistons are in serious talks to acquire Bojan Bogdanovic from Utah for Kelly Olynyk and additional salary, sources tell me and @Shams Charania. – 9:29 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons are in serious talks on a trade sending Bojan Bogdanovic for Kelly Olynyk and additional salary, sources tell me and @James Edwards III. – 9:29 AM

JD Shaw: The Detroit Pistons have officially traded Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovic. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / September 22, 2022

Andy Larsen: No picks in the Bogdanovic for Olynyk and Lee deal, I can confirm. Jazz did it to try to open time at the forward position and get an experienced center in Olynyk. They like Olynyk. They feel having him will help the development of the young pieces already on the roster. -via Twitter @andyblarsen / September 22, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Detroit Pistons are finalizing a trade to acquire Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / September 22, 2022