SFGate
Man In Prison Charged For 1983 Murder Of San Jose Woman
A San Jose man who is in prison for murdering a woman was charged in another murder case from 1983, the Santa Clara County District Attorney announced on Friday. 67-year-old Christopher Holland was arraigned for the rape and murder of 21-year-old Tara Marowski 39 years later - the second time he's been charged for this crime.
SFGate
Police Investigating Reports Of Maksed Man Seen On Residential Doorbell Cameras
ROHNERT PARK (BCN) The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety is investigating two incidents that occurred Sept 19 in which a masked man was reported seen on residential doorbell cameras. The first incident occurred at the Emerald Pointe Apartments on Camino Colegio at 3:01 a.m. Police said the masked man...
SFGate
Update: Police Revise Details About Missing Woman And 5-Year-Old Son
BERKELEY (BCN) Police in Berkeley need the public's assistance Saturday in locating a missing 5-year-old boy, considered at risk, and his mother. A Berkeley Police Department spokesperson said Saturday night that Julia Dumitrescu, 42, and her son, Azreal, were last heard from Thursday. Police are attempting to locate them to check on their welfare.
SFGate
Police Arrest Suspect In Aggravated Assault Case
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police in San Francisco have arrested a suspect in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred Tuesday in the city's Chinatown. Alejandro Garcia, 30, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, according to the San Francisco Police Department. On...
SFGate
Shooting Near San Jose Airport Injures Man Saturday Morning
SAN JOSE (BCN) Officers in San Jose were at the scene of a shooting that left one victim injured Saturday morning. San Jose Police Department received a call at 10:33 a.m. about the shooting in the area of Ruff Drive and Guadalupe River Trail, near the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport.
SFGate
Pair Steal Vehicle At Gunpoint In Oceanview Neighborhood Thursday Night
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Two suspects stole someone's car at gunpoint in San Francisco's Oceanview neighborhood Thursday night, police said. The carjacking was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of San Jose Avenue, where the pair brandished a firearm at the victim and demanded his vehicle, according to police.
SFGate
1 killed, 2 wounded in California Brink's truck holdup
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An attempted robbery of an armored car in Oakland on Friday left one suspect dead and two other people injured, including a Brink's employee, authorities said. Reports of a shooting sent officers to a parking lot outside an auto parts store at about 2 p.m.,...
SFGate
Police Searching For Missing Woman And Young Son
BERKELEY (BCN) Police in Berkeley need the public's assistance Saturday in locating a missing young boy, considered at risj, and his mother. The Berkeley Police Department have released few details, but said the woman -- her first name is Julia -- and her son, Azreal, were last heard from Thursday. Police are attempting them to locate them to check on their welfare.
SFGate
Man Arrested In Connection With Assault In Rock Throwing Incident
PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma on Thursday arrested a man in connection with throwing rocks at compliance officers who were attempting to remove him from train tracks. Matthew Bowe, 29, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and violation of felony probation, according to the Petaluma Police Department.
SFGate
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Interstate Highway 80
The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Sunday morning on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County. The incident was first reported at around 3:13 a.m. and occurred on the highway near the Richards Boulevard onramp, according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert due to...
SFGate
Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle At Hwy 242 On-Ramp
CONCORD (BCN) A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle at an on-ramp to state Highway 242 in Concord early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported shortly after 4 a.m. at the Grant Street on-ramp to northbound Highway 242. No other details about...
SFGate
Youth March To Say No To Climate Change, No To Coal In Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) Hundreds of young people marched Friday morning in downtown Oakland to the beat of drums to say no to coal in the city and no to climate change. Youth gathered in front of Oakland City Hall and chanted before marching to Oakland police headquarters at Seventh Street and Broadway.
SFGate
Firefighters Battling Vegetation Fire Near Sonoma Mountain Friday Afternoon
PETALUMA (BCN) Petaluma firefighters are battling a vegetation fire late Friday afternoon in the vicinity of Sonoma Mountain, according to a Petaluma Fire Department spokesperson. The fire is burning east of the city. Fire officials are asking motorists to avoid the area. There are no evacuations as of 5:15 p.m.
