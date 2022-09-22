ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Man In Prison Charged For 1983 Murder Of San Jose Woman

A San Jose man who is in prison for murdering a woman was charged in another murder case from 1983, the Santa Clara County District Attorney announced on Friday. 67-year-old Christopher Holland was arraigned for the rape and murder of 21-year-old Tara Marowski 39 years later - the second time he's been charged for this crime.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Update: Police Revise Details About Missing Woman And 5-Year-Old Son

BERKELEY (BCN) Police in Berkeley need the public's assistance Saturday in locating a missing 5-year-old boy, considered at risk, and his mother. A Berkeley Police Department spokesperson said Saturday night that Julia Dumitrescu, 42, and her son, Azreal, were last heard from Thursday. Police are attempting to locate them to check on their welfare.
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
SFGate

Police Arrest Suspect In Aggravated Assault Case

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police in San Francisco have arrested a suspect in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred Tuesday in the city's Chinatown. Alejandro Garcia, 30, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, according to the San Francisco Police Department. On...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Shooting Near San Jose Airport Injures Man Saturday Morning

SAN JOSE (BCN) Officers in San Jose were at the scene of a shooting that left one victim injured Saturday morning. San Jose Police Department received a call at 10:33 a.m. about the shooting in the area of Ruff Drive and Guadalupe River Trail, near the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Pair Steal Vehicle At Gunpoint In Oceanview Neighborhood Thursday Night

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Two suspects stole someone's car at gunpoint in San Francisco's Oceanview neighborhood Thursday night, police said. The carjacking was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of San Jose Avenue, where the pair brandished a firearm at the victim and demanded his vehicle, according to police.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Henderson
SFGate

1 killed, 2 wounded in California Brink's truck holdup

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An attempted robbery of an armored car in Oakland on Friday left one suspect dead and two other people injured, including a Brink's employee, authorities said. Reports of a shooting sent officers to a parking lot outside an auto parts store at about 2 p.m.,...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Police Searching For Missing Woman And Young Son

BERKELEY (BCN) Police in Berkeley need the public's assistance Saturday in locating a missing young boy, considered at risj, and his mother. The Berkeley Police Department have released few details, but said the woman -- her first name is Julia -- and her son, Azreal, were last heard from Thursday. Police are attempting them to locate them to check on their welfare.
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

Man Arrested In Connection With Assault In Rock Throwing Incident

PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma on Thursday arrested a man in connection with throwing rocks at compliance officers who were attempting to remove him from train tracks. Matthew Bowe, 29, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and violation of felony probation, according to the Petaluma Police Department.
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Interstate Highway 80

The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Sunday morning on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County. The incident was first reported at around 3:13 a.m. and occurred on the highway near the Richards Boulevard onramp, according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert due to...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dpa#Zs Associates
SFGate

Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle At Hwy 242 On-Ramp

CONCORD (BCN) A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle at an on-ramp to state Highway 242 in Concord early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported shortly after 4 a.m. at the Grant Street on-ramp to northbound Highway 242. No other details about...
CONCORD, CA
SFGate

Youth March To Say No To Climate Change, No To Coal In Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) Hundreds of young people marched Friday morning in downtown Oakland to the beat of drums to say no to coal in the city and no to climate change. Youth gathered in front of Oakland City Hall and chanted before marching to Oakland police headquarters at Seventh Street and Broadway.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy