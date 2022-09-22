Thomas Nielson, 61, was the resident of a home completely destroyed by fire September 14 Oregon State Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in finding Thomas Nielson, 61, who they say is missing and endangered. Law enforcement describe Nielson as six feet tall, weighing about 210 pounds, with brown eyes and gray/brown hair typically pulled back. Nelson was last seen on Sept. 9. The house listed as his address, 1610 SW Culver Highway in Madras, was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning, Sept. 14. The following day, on Thursday, Sept. 15, law enforcement officers from around the region raided two homes in Madras looking for Nielson's son, Alexzander Nielson Brown. Police arrested Nielson Brown at 668 Cedar Hill on an outstanding warrant from Deschutes County for possession of methamphetamine. Court documents identify Thomas Nielson as the father of Alexzander Nielson Brown. Anyone with information about Nielson should contact local law enforcement through the Frontier Regional 911 contact number of 541-475-2201. {loadposition sub-article-01}

MADRAS, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO