centraloregondaily.com
▶️ DCSO: Man located in Redmond death investigation is ‘of no further interest’
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said a man they were seeking Sunday as part of a death investigation near Redmond has been located and is “of no further interest.”. DCSO sent out an alert Sunday morning just after 10:00 a.m. that they were investigating a death and were advising people in the 5000 block of SW Young Avenue to lock their houses, outbuildings an vehicles as a precaution.
KTVZ
Forest Service seeks public comments on two projects at Mt. Bachelor, to replace Skyliner lift
The Deschutes National Forest is taking public comment on Mount Bachelor's plan to install the new Skyliner chairlift. Bachelor plans to replace its four-person lift with a six-person Doppelmayr lift. That requires tree removal, boulder removal, and digging new footings. The top terminal will move 50-feet to allow for more unloading space, while the bottom terminal will be moved 75 feet. Work will also be done on a nearby road to allow large trucks with equipment to pass through. Public comments will be accepted until October 25.
mycentraloregon.com
Crooked River, Ochoco Creek Closed To Fishing
Due to ongoing drought and low water, ODFW is closing fishing in the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek from Saturday, Sept. 24 until at least Oct. 31. After several years of persistent drought in Central Oregon, streamflows and reservoirs in this region have reached historic lows. During the summer, water is released from Prineville and Ochoco Reservoirs into the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek for irrigators downstream of the dams. These releases also serve to maintain adequate flows for resident gamefish, including native redband trout and mountain whitefish.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Smith Rock Ranch gets creative to survive another year amid drought
Last fall, anxiety was high at Smith Rock Ranch in Terrebonne as drought minimized their water allocation. As they approach opening day this year on October 1, with their U-pick pumpkin patch, corn maze and animals, it’s a different story. “The pumpkin crop is not a huge crop, but...
KTVZ
Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Sept. 25-October 1
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of September 25 to October 1. Paving of Alfalfa Market Rd: MP 4 to Johnson Ranch Rd (Bend Area) – Installation of recessed pavement markers between MP 4 and Johnson Ranch Road. Traffic Information...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Furnish Hope opens new resale boutique in Bend
Furnish Hope, a Central Oregon nonprofit, has opened a new resale boutique store in Bend. It’s located at 50 SE Scott Street in the Old Iron Works Art District. Furnish Hope helps low-income families furnish their homes. The new boutique will help the nonprofit in a whole new way.
klcc.org
Bend releases first draft of ordinance banning illegal camping
The city of Bend on Wednesday released its first draft of an ordinance banning illegal camping in the city, the first glimpse into how camping could be prohibited in Central Oregon’s largest city. The proposal would ban people from camping on city property or on public right-of-ways, such as...
Possible suspect in killing south of Redmond prompts alert to neighbors to watch out, lock doors
A search for a man possibly involved in the killing of another man Sunday morning between Bend and Redmond prompted an alert to area residents to take safety precautions, lock their homes, outbuildings and vehicles and to report anything suspicious. The post Possible suspect in killing south of Redmond prompts alert to neighbors to watch out, lock doors appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
DUII crash leaves multiple people injured in east Bend
A DUII crash in Bend early Sunday morning left several people injured and ended with an arrest. Bend Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office were called to a serious motor vehicle crash at the intersection of NE 8th St. and NE Greenwood Ave. at 1:35 a.m. They found that...
centraloregondaily.com
Some Central Oregon campfire restrictions lifted Friday; most still in place
Campfires will be allowed in in developed campgrounds and dispersed sites on lands managed by the Ochoco National Forest, Crooked River National Grassland, and Prineville District BLM starting Friday,. That announcement was made by Central Oregon Fire Information. Public fire restrictions will remain in place on the Deschutes National Forest....
KTVZ
Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon's Red Flag Law allows police, family or roommates to ask a court for an Extreme Risk Protection Order to remove firearms or other weapons from someone considered at risk of endangering themselves or others. If approved, it will direct removal of a weapon or concealed...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ It’s National Roundabouts Week: Here’s a history of Bend’s RABs relationship
This is National Roundabout Week — something we in Central Oregon know a lot about. In honor of the occasion, we’re re-sharing this story that Central Oregon Daily’s Allen Schauffler and Steve Kaufmann produced almost exactly one year ago about the history of RABs in our region.
Sheriff seeks missing and endangered person
Thomas Nielson, 61, was the resident of a home completely destroyed by fire September 14 Oregon State Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in finding Thomas Nielson, 61, who they say is missing and endangered. Law enforcement describe Nielson as six feet tall, weighing about 210 pounds, with brown eyes and gray/brown hair typically pulled back. Nelson was last seen on Sept. 9. The house listed as his address, 1610 SW Culver Highway in Madras, was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning, Sept. 14. The following day, on Thursday, Sept. 15, law enforcement officers from around the region raided two homes in Madras looking for Nielson's son, Alexzander Nielson Brown. Police arrested Nielson Brown at 668 Cedar Hill on an outstanding warrant from Deschutes County for possession of methamphetamine. Court documents identify Thomas Nielson as the father of Alexzander Nielson Brown. Anyone with information about Nielson should contact local law enforcement through the Frontier Regional 911 contact number of 541-475-2201. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Bend man jailed on DUII, assault, reckless driving charges in early-morning crash that injured several people
A 31-year-old Bend man was arrested and jailed on DUII, felony assault and reckless driving charges early Sunday morning, accused of running a red light in northeast Bend and crashing into another pickup truck, seriously injuring several people. The post Bend man jailed on DUII, assault, reckless driving charges in early-morning crash that injured several people appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the High Desert highway that is one-of-a-kind in Oregon
The Oregon Department Of Transportation owns and maintains about 8,000 miles of state highways. One small section of that 8,000 miles is unique. And it’s located in the High Desert. Oregon Highway 27 starts as Main Street in Prineville. On its entire 44.78-mile southbound route, there is only one...
Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors
A Medford man who refused to stop for police in southeast Bend early Friday morning crashed his pickup truck into a fence and ran, prompting an emergency alert to neighbors before he was captured, police said. The post Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Bend woman stabbed by stepdaughter, sustains serious injuries
A Bend woman was left with serious injuries after she was stabbed by her stepdaughter on Friday evening, according to Bend Police. Bend Police heard were told about a dispute on the 2000 block of NE Redbay Ln. in Bend at around 7:30 p.m. They discovered that the 52-year-old victim...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon gas prices spike more than 10 cents Friday. Here’s why.
After 14 weeks of steady declines, gas prices are going back up in Oregon and the West Coast. And they shot up considerably Friday morning. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded across Oregon is $4.80. That’s a jump of 11 cents in one day. It’s an even...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Driver crashes into fence after eluding Bend Police; Later captured
A Medford man with a felony conviction who briefly eluded Bend Police early Friday morning was arrested after crashing into a fence, the police department said. Bend PD says officers got a report around 2:16 a.m. of a vehicle theft in the 400 block of SE 6th Street. The vehicle had been returned when officers arrived, but they learned that the suspect — identified as Jacob Randall Granger, 32, of Medford — had left the area in another vehicle that had firearms inside.
kptv.com
1 found dead in airplane crash near Mt. Jefferson, Coast Guard says
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The United States Coast Guard has found a missing airplane with the body of one person inside near Mount Jefferson. Crews began searching early Friday for the plane after receiving reports of the overdue plane with one onboard. The Coast Guard tweeted early Friday morning...
