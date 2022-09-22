Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Land O' Lakes Community Playground group celebrates phase 1 completion
LAND O' LAKES, Wis. (WJFW)- Community leaders in Land O' Lakes celebrated the completion of phase one of the Community Playground on Saturday with a ribbon cutting. Focus groups were held and surveys were sent out last year, with installation for phase one being completed over this past summer. Playground...
WJFW-TV
Forest County tribes receive funding to fight opioid crisis
MADISON - Wisconsin tribal governments are receiving federal funds to fight the opioid crisis. $1.8 million will be distributed to six tribes throughout Wisconsin. The new funding will go towards existing projects and increase access to medications to treat opioid use disorder. The Sokaogon Chippewa Community in Crandon will get...
