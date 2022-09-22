Read full article on original website
Driver crashes through guardrail, falls off bridge in West Michigan
Police are investigating in West Michigan after a person crashed through a guardrail and drove off a bridge in Allegan County Saturday evening.
Police: Kzoo business robbed at gunpoint
There was an armed robbery at a Kalamazoo business on Sunday, police say.
927thevan.com
Westbound M-6 Closed for Brief While Due to Injury Crash
JAMESTOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 25, 2022) – Three persons were hurt in a two-vehicle crash just west of the Ottawa-Kent county line on Saturday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the Paul Henry Freeway (M-6) near the Kenowa Avenue overpass around 10:20 PM. That was where a westbound sedan, driven by a 56-year-old Cedar Springs man, had stopped his vehicle. A westbound SUV, driven by a 17-year-old West Olive woman, then collided with the stopped automobile.
927thevan.com
Traffic Stop in Grand Haven Leads to Possible Bust of Stolen Lottery Ticket Ring
GRAND HAVEN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 24, 2022) – An overnight traffic stop in Grand Haven may have meant the end of the line for an apparent lottery ticket theft ring that has plagued the Lakeshore. A number of lottery ticket thefts had been reported in both Ottawa and Muskegon...
whtc.com
One Hurt, Bridge Damaged in Allegan Area Crash
TROWBRIDGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 25, 2022) – One person suffered serious injuries and a bridge south of Allegan is in need of repairs following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday evening. According to Allegan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Blair Kacos, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Bridge Road...
Driver removed from car that went into Kalamazoo River
One person had to be removed from a vehicle after it went off a bridge into a riverbank on the Kalamazoo River.
Proxmire’s father sparks bill for bulletproof windows
Just over a year after the killing of Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Ryan Proxmire, there’s an effort in Lansing to prevent this from happening again and keep officers out of harm’s way.
WWMTCw
Baby dies in Battle Creek shooting, man arrested after standoff & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Suspect in custody after firing shots at deputies during St. Joseph County standoff. A man was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted several hours in Mendon Saturday night. St....
BCPD: 3 arrested in drive-by killing of 2-year-old
Crediting help from the community, Battle Creek police have arrested three people who they say are responsible for a drive-by shooting that killed a 2-year-old.
3 injured in M-6 crash in Jamestown Twp.
Three people were injured in a crash on M-6 that involved multiple vehicles Saturday night, deputies said.
Small business using robbery as ‘lesson,’ owner shares message with burglar
New data from the United States Chamber of Commerce shows that more than half of small retail businesses have experienced theft in 2022.
WWMTCw
Two arrested after stealing and cashing lottery tickets, deputies say
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were arrested after cashing in $2,000 worth of stolen lottery tickets, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Grand Haven Public Safety officer said lottery tickets were visible all over the suspect's car when it was pulled over Tuesday, according to investigators.
Police need help identifying suspect in East Lansing shooting
The East Lansing Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a shooting that took place on Sept. 2.
Police arrest 2 accused of stealing, cashing in lottery tickets
Two people were arrested in Grand Haven after stealing thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets.
WILX-TV
‘It was scary’ - Lansing police respond to ‘swatting’ fake crime call
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The FBI is warning municipal police departments about false shooting calls. It’s called swatting and it’s been happening at schools across the country all week. It also happened Thursday night at a home on Rayborn Drive, which is near Waverly and Holmes roads in...
Woman shot in Ionia Co. while passing out pamphlets
ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – An 83-year-old anti-abortion activist was shot while passing out pamphlets on Tuesday, September 20. The victim, who chose to remain anonymous, was shot in the back/shoulder while leaving a home after a heated argument, Right to Life Michigan said in a press release. The man accused of shooting her was […]
WWMTCw
Former Grand Rapids police officer set to return to court in Patrick Lyoya case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After many delays, a Kent County Judge set a preliminary hearing for a former Grand Rapids police officer Friday. Christopher Schurr is charged with murder after shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya in April, according to the prosecutor's office. Schurr was not in the court room,...
Cause of Grand Rapids house fire under investigation
Authorities are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire in Grand Rapids.
3 teens arrested in Battle Creek shooting death of 2-year-old
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 2-year-old in Battle Creek. Police say the suspects are in their mid to late teens. Investigators were able to identify them with the help of multiple law enforcement agencies and Silent Observer tips.
WILX-TV
Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
