Lowell, MI

927thevan.com

Westbound M-6 Closed for Brief While Due to Injury Crash

JAMESTOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 25, 2022) – Three persons were hurt in a two-vehicle crash just west of the Ottawa-Kent county line on Saturday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the Paul Henry Freeway (M-6) near the Kenowa Avenue overpass around 10:20 PM. That was where a westbound sedan, driven by a 56-year-old Cedar Springs man, had stopped his vehicle. A westbound SUV, driven by a 17-year-old West Olive woman, then collided with the stopped automobile.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Lowell, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lowell, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
whtc.com

One Hurt, Bridge Damaged in Allegan Area Crash

TROWBRIDGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 25, 2022) – One person suffered serious injuries and a bridge south of Allegan is in need of repairs following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday evening. According to Allegan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Blair Kacos, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Bridge Road...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
#Police Beat#Firearms
WWMTCw

Two arrested after stealing and cashing lottery tickets, deputies say

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were arrested after cashing in $2,000 worth of stolen lottery tickets, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Grand Haven Public Safety officer said lottery tickets were visible all over the suspect's car when it was pulled over Tuesday, according to investigators.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WLNS

Woman shot in Ionia Co. while passing out pamphlets

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – An 83-year-old anti-abortion activist was shot while passing out pamphlets on Tuesday, September 20. The victim, who chose to remain anonymous, was shot in the back/shoulder while leaving a home after a heated argument, Right to Life Michigan said in a press release. The man accused of shooting her was […]
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
LANSING, MI

