Read full article on original website
Related
thebestmix1055.com
Missing Lincoln inmate found in Texas
An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln at the end of last year has been arrested in Dallas, Texas. Authorities took LaJuan Jones into custody on Tuesday. He was located at a family member’s residence. Jones disappeared on Dec. 13, 2021. He left...
Dallas' Williams Chicken expanding outside Texas
A chain of fried chicken restaurants based in North Texas is expanding outside the state. The first Williams Chicken location opened in 1987 in southern Dallas, and Founder Hiawatha Williams now has 40 restaurants across Texas with 500 employees.
fox4news.com
Dallas investigates fourth homicide in 24 hours
Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Dallas. According to investigators, this is the fourth homicide in the last 24 hours. A man with several gunshot wounds was found on Al Lipscomb Way near Malcolm X Blvd. He later died at Baylor Medical Center Dallas. Police believe a...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Al Lipscomb Way
On September 25, 2022, at approximately 1:24 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old male in a vacant lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Scyene Road
On September 24, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9600 block of Scyene Road. The preliminary investigation determined Donnie Davidson, 32, was shot multiple times. Davidson was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue, where he died. The investigation is...
fox4news.com
Suspect indicted for murder of former Oklahoma football player
DALLAS - A Dallas County grand jury indicted Erick Garcia for the murder of former University of Oklahoma defensive tackle Du'Vonta Lampkin in downtown Dallas earlier this year. According to the indictment, Garcia shot and killed Lampkin during an attempted robbery. In May, Lampkin was shot and killed in an...
KAKE TV
Wichita police dog helps US Marshals arrest 'dangerous fugitive' at hotel
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say one of its K-9s assisted in the arrest of a "dangerous and violent fugitive" from Texas who was staying at a hotel on the east side. Officer Dykstra and his K-9, Major, responded Wednesday to assist U.S. Marshals with apprehending 48-year-old Demetrius Carter. The Lancaster, Texas, man was wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault. He also had a Sedgwick County warrant for cocaine distribution, according to Wichita police.
Mother settles lawsuit over Texas arrest captured on video
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas city has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black mother after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground and arrested by a white police officer following a dispute with a neighbor. Jacqueline Craig and one of her daughters were wrestled to the ground and had […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
dmagazine.com
Here Is Where Dallas’ New State Psych Hospital Will Be
Dallas’ new state psychiatric hospital will be near the southwest corner of Harry Hines Boulevard and Medical District Drive, across the street from Children’s Medical Center and opposite Parkland Health. The state-run psychiatric facility will include 300 inpatient beds and is in the process of being designed. It...
Texas Walmart theft ring suspect jailed on dozens of warrants
He's part of what investigators called an Organized Crime group from the Galveston area and is currently jailed on over 24 warrants.
dallasexpress.com
Homeless Claim Dallas is a Destination City
Talk to a homeless person from Texas for any amount of time, and one will quickly learn Dallas has a reputation as a destination city for vagrants. Several recently told The Dallas Express that from Garland to Galveston, the homeless know Dallas is a place with little public harassment, a passive police department, and city officials tolerant of panhandling.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Overton Road
Dallas Police arrested Anthony Welcome, 51, and have charged him with Murder in the death of Demarcea Hodge. Welcome was taken to the Dallas County Jail. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 4:49 pm, officers responded to a shooting call at the Chevron Gas Station parking lot, located at 3926 E. Overton Road. The victim, 21-year-old Demarcea Hodge, and the witness were shot by an unknown suspect. Both were transported to Baylor Hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, and victim Hodge died from his injuries. The witness was treated and released.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dallasexpress.com
Suspect in Dallas Murder Arrested in New Mexico
A man wanted for a Pleasant Grove murder was arrested in New Mexico, police said Tuesday. On February 3, at about 12:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 10000 block of Grove Oaks Boulevard, near Masters Drive and Elam Road. Upon arrival, a woman identified as...
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as Brothel
Dallas Police raided a short-term rental that was being as part of a sex trafficking ring.RK/Unsplash. Dallas Police have arrested two women after they searched a home that was part of a sex trafficking investigation, others were questioned and released. Many in the neighborhood were shocked. As a neighborhood with children, many residents told NBC 5 they were stunned a wondered how this could happen right across the street.
Black Texas Family Says the State is Stealing Their Farmland and They’re Fighting to Keep It
Plans to expand U.S. Highway 183 come at a cost for these Black Texas farmers. One family is fighting to save their 73.3 acres of land, which was originally obtained by Daniel Alexander, a slave who was granted the land from his owners in 1847. Alexander trained African Americans to ride horses for work, competitions, and escaping slavery.
thefocus.news
Rapper BFG Straap dead at 22 after South Dallas shooting
Rapper Antywon Dillard, aka BFG Straap was reported dead at the age of 22 in the aftermath of a South Dallas shooting which claimed two lives. The young artist has released several albums, singles, and EPs, and has over 17 thousand monthly listeners on Spotify. A video of the tragic...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Separate Road Rage Shootings on Dallas Highway Raises Concern
Dallas Police are investigating two separate road rage shootings on the same stretch of freeway. Two people were shot along U.S. 175 in southeast Dallas in a span of eight hours on Friday and early Saturday. DPD said a 14-year-old was critically injured early Saturday morning and a husband and...
fox4news.com
14-year-old dies in South Dallas shooting
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m., when officers found the teen in a vacant lot with several gunshot wounds in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way in South Dallas. He later died at...
Former Texas police officer sentenced for child exploitation violations
A former Texas police officer who was "expected to serve and protect his community" has been sentenced for child exploitation violations.
fox4news.com
14-year-old critically injured in shooting on Dallas freeway
DALLAS - A 14-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition after police were told he was shot while sitting in a vehicle that was driving on a Dallas freeway early Saturday morning. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m., when officers were called to the 9600 block...
Comments / 0