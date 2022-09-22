ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

A Doctor Tells Us The Best Treatments For Thinning Hair, Once And For All

If you have thinning hair and have tried to do something to make it thicker (or look thicker), you already know how much money you can spend on what seems like an impossible endeavor. There is no shortage of products or treatments on the market that make lofty claims about how they they help your hair grow in or increase the density of individual strands so that thin hair appears and feels more voluminous. But how many of these options are actually solutions? By the time you get a serum or bottle of supplements home and have tried them, your money has already been spent. And, many times, you are left disappointed with the results — or lack of results — that you get from these costly products.
HAIR CARE
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Signs Two People Are Not A Compatible Match

Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, make up, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Poker Face#Smartphone#Disability#Look And Feel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
powerofpositivity.com

Psychology Explains 3 Reasons Why You Make the Wrong Friends

People are social creatures, so they need to be around people. But making friends is complex, and sometimes people make the wrong friends. This outcome happens, in particular, when people are younger. But that doesn’t mean you’ll learn from your mistakes as you get older. If you don’t, you’ll be stuck with some genuinely toxic people for the rest of your life.
MENTAL HEALTH
Stacy Ann

Opinion: The Steps Towards Recognizing PTSD After Narcissistic Abuse

By all accounts, I should have been having a great time. The engagement party for my boyfriend’s brother was going full swing, everyone had a drink in hand, and there were even dances breaking out in some parts of the huge house we had rented. A year prior, I would have been the life of the party and tried to mingle with everyone without needing anyone to check on me or ensure that I was okay.
psychologytoday.com

How to Make Relationship Happiness Last

More than half of people who are “very happy” with their marriage are very happy with life overall. The relationship quality of a married couple tends to decline over time. Thinking about conflict from a third-party perspective stops the decline in relationship quality for married couples. You’ve likely...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ohmymag.co.uk

These are the 3 most awkward zodiac signs

We all have been in situations where we are the awkward ones or encounter someone awkward. There are people who do everything with such grace and ease and then there are people who push a ‘pull’ door or trip over invisible things. While all of us have our moments of being the awkward person in the room, these three zodiac signs tend to live a life that’s more or less a series of awkward events and encounters.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vice

You're probably not dating your best friend

Like it or not, we end up submitting a great deal of our lives into the yawning chasm of the internet. Our breakfasts and our holidays, the milieu of our jobs, our opinions and our outfits all get uploaded for assessment on social media. We pour our lives onto the grid and talk about things in particular ways online, using brain-poisoned phrases and terminology that might raise more than a few eyebrows if overheard at the pub. But there are few subject areas more complicated to navigate online than our own romantic relationships. From “this one” to “favourite human” to the delicate art of the soft launch, we have invented entire paradigms to talk about our partners on the internet. One trope stands out from the rest as particularly unavoidable: variations on “best friend”, as in, “I am so pleased to be marrying my—”.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

How to Relax Your Mind When Stressed

We look at simple techniques to relieve stress and give your brain a break. During high stress, we may feel our minds racing with ruminating thoughts. Pressure from work, relationship issues with your partner, financial concerns — it all can feel overwhelming and all-consuming. of people in the United...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy