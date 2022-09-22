Read full article on original website
Related
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40
Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
A Doctor Tells Us The Best Treatments For Thinning Hair, Once And For All
If you have thinning hair and have tried to do something to make it thicker (or look thicker), you already know how much money you can spend on what seems like an impossible endeavor. There is no shortage of products or treatments on the market that make lofty claims about how they they help your hair grow in or increase the density of individual strands so that thin hair appears and feels more voluminous. But how many of these options are actually solutions? By the time you get a serum or bottle of supplements home and have tried them, your money has already been spent. And, many times, you are left disappointed with the results — or lack of results — that you get from these costly products.
Opinion: Signs Two People Are Not A Compatible Match
Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, make up, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
This Collagen-Boosting Moisturizer Made My Mature Skin Firmer and More Radiant in 4 Weeks Flat
Collagen and elastin are to the skin what water is to the body. They fill and lift, provide the volume that combats sagging, and decrease the appearance of wrinkles. As we age, we lose both of these proteins, so we rely on our diets, our lifestyles, and—yes—our products to make up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opinion: Narcissists Hate Being Called Out On Toxic Behavior
Perhaps you didn’t know you were dating a narcissist, or perhaps you did realize it and didn’t want to say anything at first. Regardless, once you come to the conclusion that they are a narcissist you may be tempted to call them out on it.
The Best Mascaras For Nonexistent Lashes, According To Makeup Artists
These beloved mascaras will help you achieve the extra-long lashes of your dreams.
I warned my sister she’d picked a ‘dog’s name’ for her baby & he will get bullied – she accused me of being a ‘bad aunt’
PARENTS have embarrassed their children since time immemorial, especially when it comes to names. One aunt is committed to prevent her nephew from being bullied over his name. Reddit user ChanceLow5494 posted her conundrum for other users to weigh in. "I (f20) live with my parents whilst I go to...
A wheelchair user filmed herself dragging her body to the bathroom on a plane after the cabin crew refused to help
The cabin crew from AlbaStar Air reportedly told the woman that disabled people should wear diapers on planes to avoid using the bathroom.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opinion: A Narcissist Will Discard Their Victims To Have The Final Word
Perhaps things have gotten too difficult. Perhaps you have learned to see through their tricks and have become aware of their deception. Perhaps you have called out their behavior and drawn a line saying that you aren’t going to tolerate it anymore.
Opinion: Covert Narcissists Exhibit Troubling Behavior
Victims often ask how they ended up in a relationship with a Narcissist. How did they miss the blatant red flags?. The reality is that not all people who have narcissistic personality disorder are loud, charismatic, and flamboyant.
Opinion: Victims Often Use Specific Phrases In Toxic or Abusive Relationships
People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.
powerofpositivity.com
Psychology Explains 3 Reasons Why You Make the Wrong Friends
People are social creatures, so they need to be around people. But making friends is complex, and sometimes people make the wrong friends. This outcome happens, in particular, when people are younger. But that doesn’t mean you’ll learn from your mistakes as you get older. If you don’t, you’ll be stuck with some genuinely toxic people for the rest of your life.
You don't have to love your stepchildren like your own; but it's okay if you do: Opinion
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. As I started off my role as a stepmom, I would hear people say, “You can’t possibly love your step-kids as your own. It’s not the same.”
Opinion: The Steps Towards Recognizing PTSD After Narcissistic Abuse
By all accounts, I should have been having a great time. The engagement party for my boyfriend’s brother was going full swing, everyone had a drink in hand, and there were even dances breaking out in some parts of the huge house we had rented. A year prior, I would have been the life of the party and tried to mingle with everyone without needing anyone to check on me or ensure that I was okay.
psychologytoday.com
How to Make Relationship Happiness Last
More than half of people who are “very happy” with their marriage are very happy with life overall. The relationship quality of a married couple tends to decline over time. Thinking about conflict from a third-party perspective stops the decline in relationship quality for married couples. You’ve likely...
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the 3 most awkward zodiac signs
We all have been in situations where we are the awkward ones or encounter someone awkward. There are people who do everything with such grace and ease and then there are people who push a ‘pull’ door or trip over invisible things. While all of us have our moments of being the awkward person in the room, these three zodiac signs tend to live a life that’s more or less a series of awkward events and encounters.
A guide to getting a lash lift — the low maintenance trick to bigger eyes
Here's exactly what to expect when you get a lash lift — how long it will last, the cost, and how to care for your lashes.
Vice
You're probably not dating your best friend
Like it or not, we end up submitting a great deal of our lives into the yawning chasm of the internet. Our breakfasts and our holidays, the milieu of our jobs, our opinions and our outfits all get uploaded for assessment on social media. We pour our lives onto the grid and talk about things in particular ways online, using brain-poisoned phrases and terminology that might raise more than a few eyebrows if overheard at the pub. But there are few subject areas more complicated to navigate online than our own romantic relationships. From “this one” to “favourite human” to the delicate art of the soft launch, we have invented entire paradigms to talk about our partners on the internet. One trope stands out from the rest as particularly unavoidable: variations on “best friend”, as in, “I am so pleased to be marrying my—”.
Psych Centra
How to Relax Your Mind When Stressed
We look at simple techniques to relieve stress and give your brain a break. During high stress, we may feel our minds racing with ruminating thoughts. Pressure from work, relationship issues with your partner, financial concerns — it all can feel overwhelming and all-consuming. of people in the United...
Opinion: Narcissists Use Gift-Giving To Fulfill Own Selfish Desires
My friend confessed that she was nervous because her new boyfriend wanted to take her on a shopping spree for her upcoming birthday. They had been dating for six months, and although things were great, the idea of going shopping and letting him dote on her had thrown her for a loop.
Comments / 0