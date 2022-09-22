Read full article on original website
Suspect in Tipton man's shooting death released ahead of trial
A judge has ordered that the suspect in a December 2020 homicide of a 19-year-old Tipton man be released from jail ahead of his trial, court records show.
Delphi Murders latest: State police say ‘nothing imminent’
DELPHI, Ind. — Despite the circulation of rumors online, Indiana State Police have not confirmed any arrests in relation to the Delphi murders and say there is “nothing imminent”. It has been more than 5 years since 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were killed on Feb. 13, 2017, after going for a walk […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
Admitted murderer gets over six decades of prison time for 2021 slaying
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Justice for 20 year-old Shelby Vonholdt has been a long time coming for her friends and family. Police say that on June 20, 2021, Vonholdt was shot and killed in a home on Eileen Street in Fort Wayne, by someone she knew.
WIBC.com
Several Shootings, Stabbing Early Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS--Several non-fatal shootings were reported Sunday morning by Indianapolis Metro Police. The first was on Woodruff Place East Dr. just east of downtown. The victim was reported in good condition with minor injuries. Another still in the overnight hours, was reported when a person walked into Methodist Hospital downtown. Police...
Fox 59
Murder suspect released from jail before 2023 trial
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Sharpsville man was released from jail Friday prior to his jury trial in 2023, accusing him of the murder of Noe Contreras, 19, in December of 2020. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on December 9, 2020 in the 4200 block of North State Road 19. Police arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.
IN Supreme Court hears appeal by woman who killed young stepdaughter
The Indiana Supreme Court has agreed to consider an appeal from a woman who was sentenced to life in prison for killing her 10-year-old stepdaughter.
Flags to be flown at half-staff Monday to honor fallen Officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed that flags be flown at half-staff across Indiana on Monday to honor an eastern Indiana police officer who died after being shot in the head during a traffic stop. (NOTE: The video in the player above details the procession route for Officer...
Man wanted for murder arrested after being cited for littering by Greenwood PD
A man was arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing last month on Indianapolis' south side after he littered in front of a Greenwood police officer and provided a false identity when questioned.
Man accused of killing long-time Indy cab driver says it was 'misunderstanding'
We are learning more details about the moments leading up to the death of long-time Indianapolis tax driver Abdukadir Filanwaa.
WISH-TV
Docs: Richmond man charged as police investigate man’s shooting
WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — As police investigate a man’s shooting in Richmond, charges have been filed against a man for unlawfully carrying a handgun with a prior conviction and resisting arrest. Prosecutors in Wayne County have charged 21-year-old Chandler Walker in the case. While Walker has not...
Man shot dead during argument in home on Indy's northeast side
A man was shot to death during an argument early Saturday inside a home on the city's northeast side, police say.
Wave 3
Man charged in shootings of Southern Indiana judges found guilty
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The man accused of firing the shots that wounded two Clark County judges in the parking lot of an Indianapolis fast food restaurant has been convicted on multiple charges. After a three day trial, Brandon Kaiser was found guilty of four counts of aggravated battery, two...
Ex-Indiana jailer gets probation for driving into protesters
KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A former Indiana jail officer accused of driving into a group of people in 2020 as they were protesting the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police has been sentenced to probation. A Howard County judge sentenced Christa Redman, 34, on Wednesday to six months of supervised probation. The Kokomo woman originally faced […]
WNDU
Man convicted in 1999 kidnapping, rape of woman in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A California man has been convicted in the Kosciusko County Superior Court in a 22-year-old kidnapping and rape case. Rodriguez Todd, 53, of La Mesa, Calif., was convicted after a three-day jury trial for kidnapping and raping a Logansport woman on Nov. 23, 1999, in Warsaw.
kttn.com
Indiana man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for meth trafficking
Michael Gannon, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration-Indianapolis, and U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers for the Southern District of Indiana announced that Max W. Woodard II, 51, of Lebanon, Indiana, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Greenwood police use littering citation to arrest a man wanted for murder in Indianapolis
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Some good instincts by a Greenwood police officer led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Marion county. Greenwood police were called to White Glove Towing along US 31 for a disturbance on Tuesday. While on scene, a Greenwood police officer noticed one man acting suspicious. Police say the man […]
WANE-TV
Courts: Man who goes by ‘Mad Max’ accused of raping a woman while she slept
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man who went by the alias “Mad Max” is accused of raping a woman while she slept at a southwest side apartment complex, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors on Wednesday formally charged 29-year-old Jacquail Belcher with a...
Fox 59
Single vehicle crash overnight leaves 1 dead
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning. A little before 3:00 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was called to the area of West 38th Street and Michigan Road on report of a crash. When police arrived, they located a single vehicle with one occupant inside. That...
Lancaster County men arrested after driving narcotics through Indiana
GAS CITY, Ind. — Three Pennsylvania men face a slew of charges after state police say they were carrying multiple illegal substances and a handgun through Gas City, Indiana, in two different cars. The arrests occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday after an Indiana State Police trooper saw two passenger cars, a Chevrolet and a Ford, […]
IMPD busts three suspects accused of using Facebook to commit a series of online robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — Three suspects are behind bars accused of arranging a series of armed robberies in Indianapolis using Facebook. IMPD claims the suspects were arrested after they arranged to meet with members of the department’s covert robbery team for a sale this week. The crime spree started in mid-August, IMPD said, when two men showed […]
