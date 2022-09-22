ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas City, IN

FOX59

Delphi Murders latest: State police say ‘nothing imminent’

DELPHI, Ind. — Despite the circulation of rumors online, Indiana State Police have not confirmed any arrests in relation to the Delphi murders and say there is “nothing imminent”.  It has been more than 5 years since 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were killed on Feb. 13, 2017, after going for a walk […]
DELPHI, IN
WIBC.com

Several Shootings, Stabbing Early Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS--Several non-fatal shootings were reported Sunday morning by Indianapolis Metro Police. The first was on Woodruff Place East Dr. just east of downtown. The victim was reported in good condition with minor injuries. Another still in the overnight hours, was reported when a person walked into Methodist Hospital downtown. Police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Murder suspect released from jail before 2023 trial

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Sharpsville man was released from jail Friday prior to his jury trial in 2023, accusing him of the murder of Noe Contreras, 19, in December of 2020. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on December 9, 2020 in the 4200 block of North State Road 19. Police arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.
SHARPSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Richmond man charged as police investigate man’s shooting

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — As police investigate a man’s shooting in Richmond, charges have been filed against a man for unlawfully carrying a handgun with a prior conviction and resisting arrest. Prosecutors in Wayne County have charged 21-year-old Chandler Walker in the case. While Walker has not...
RICHMOND, IN
Wave 3

Man charged in shootings of Southern Indiana judges found guilty

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The man accused of firing the shots that wounded two Clark County judges in the parking lot of an Indianapolis fast food restaurant has been convicted on multiple charges. After a three day trial, Brandon Kaiser was found guilty of four counts of aggravated battery, two...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Ex-Indiana jailer gets probation for driving into protesters

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A former Indiana jail officer accused of driving into a group of people in 2020 as they were protesting the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police has been sentenced to probation. A Howard County judge sentenced Christa Redman, 34, on Wednesday to six months of supervised probation. The Kokomo woman originally faced […]
KOKOMO, IN
WNDU

Man convicted in 1999 kidnapping, rape of woman in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A California man has been convicted in the Kosciusko County Superior Court in a 22-year-old kidnapping and rape case. Rodriguez Todd, 53, of La Mesa, Calif., was convicted after a three-day jury trial for kidnapping and raping a Logansport woman on Nov. 23, 1999, in Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
kttn.com

Indiana man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for meth trafficking

Michael Gannon, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration-Indianapolis, and U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers for the Southern District of Indiana announced that Max W. Woodard II, 51, of Lebanon, Indiana, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
LEBANON, IN
Fox 59

Single vehicle crash overnight leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning. A little before 3:00 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was called to the area of West 38th Street and Michigan Road on report of a crash. When police arrived, they located a single vehicle with one occupant inside. That...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

