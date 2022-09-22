Read full article on original website
Related
NFL sent warning to every team after Tom Brady broke two tablets on the sideline in Week 2
Every NFL team will pay for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's rage. The league reportedly sent memos to all 32 teams before Week 3, warning them about breaking tablets after Brady smashed two of them during a Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints, per Fox's Jay Glazer.
Fantasy Football: Sit/Start tips for Week 3 of the NFL season
Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 3 lineups!. Start in DFS: Davante Adams ($35) Start: Treylon Burks. Adams' rostered percentage will likely be down after burning many DFS players while recording just two...
Tua Tagovailoa must be licking his chops after seeing Bills latest injury report
The Buffalo Bills have been the clear frontrunners for the Super Bowl trophy this year. Their first two games have been blowouts against the reigning champions and the reigning first seed of the AFC. They’ve done this off the back of Josh Allen’s brilliance and their defense clamping down their opponents.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3 Inactives
Which players in the Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3 game are inactive?
Tyreek Hill’s message to Dolphins for massive clash vs. Josh Allen, Bills
The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most compelling teams through the first two weeks of NFL action, starting the season off with back-to-back wins. If they hope to make it three in a row, Tyreek Hill and co. have their work cut out for them in Week 3 with arguably the strongest team in the league in Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills coming into town.
Dan Orlovsky: 'I Say the Lions Are a Playoff Team'
ESPN NFL analyst explains why the Detroit Lions are a playoff team.
Giants vs. Cowboys: NFL experts make Week 3 picks
The New York Giants (2-0) will host the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday night. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites but that spread has dipped to -0.5 as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Looking to go 3-0 with Colts on the horizon
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Week 3 Week 3: @ Indianapolis Colts Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25
Lions QB Jared Goff’s offensive line takes massive hit prior to Week 3 matchup vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions are looking to get above .500 for the first time since the 2019 season. However, their quest for a winning record will have to occur without a starter on their offensive line. The Lions officially designated guard Jonah Jackson as out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota...
Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Colts, Week 3
The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday. Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:. Chiefs.
DT Raekwon Davis leads list of Dolphins' inactives vs. Bills
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their third regular season game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re hosting the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed six players as inactive, including defensive tackle Raekwon Davis. Joining Davis on this list...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jay Cutler’s NFL Week 3 Sports Betting Picks, Plus Two College Game Bets: Picks With Six
There are a lot of questions surrounding the NFL heading into Week 3. Will the… The post Jay Cutler’s NFL Week 3 Sports Betting Picks, Plus Two College Game Bets: Picks With Six appeared first on Outsider.
AthlonSports.com
NFL Week 3 Odds and Best Bet: Three-Team Parlay With Big Payout
Through two weeks of the 2022 NFL season, underdogs own an 18-13-1 Against The Spread (58.1 percent) mark. In Week 2, bettors found six teams favored by more than seven points but as always oddsmakers are quick to make weekly adjustments to their power rankings. In Week 3, the betting...
Yardbarker
Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers
Alvin Kamara was labeled as doubtful for Week 3 after missing last week’s defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a rib injury. Kamara was a restricted participant in Saints practices this week after missing the Buccaneers’ game in Week 2. In Kamara’s absence, RB Mark Ingram II started and will most likely start again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he’s a lock to start against a Carolina Panthers defense that has given up 140 yards or more to RB Nick Chubb and 70 yards or more to RB Saquon Barkley.
FOX Sports
Bucs, Jags, 49ers headline Cowherd's NFL Week 3 'Blazin' 5' picks
Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is a day away, which means it's time for Colin Cowherd to reveal his five favorite picks ahead of the action. Cowherd shared which teams are best positioned to win against the spread in Week 3 on Friday's "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's...
New York Giants Mailbag: Trade Evan Neal?!
A reader proposes a wild trade, plus questions about Saquon Barkley and more in this week's mailbag.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: Home underdogs chances of winning ranked from worst to first
This week's NFL slate features a ton of great matchups, but what stuck out to me during my research was there being nine home underdogs on the card. Per FOX Sports Research, these are the most home underdog occurrences in Week 3 since 2017, when there were 10. Let's have...
The best Lions fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 3
The Detroit Lions have started off the 2022 season looking surprisingly competent. They nearly pulled off a huge comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 before dismantling the Washington Commanders in Week 2. Along the way, they have shown the potential to have one of the best offenses in the entire league, which not many people expected entering the season.
fantasypros.com
Last-Minute Fantasy Football Advice for Week 3 (2022)
We’re here for three straight hours leading up to kickoff with live coverage to get you ready for NFL Sunday and help you dominate your fantasy football league. Make sure to check in to our Sunday morning Chats & LiveStreams. 10 AM EST. Tera Roberts gets things kicked off...
Comments / 0