NFL

102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football: Sit/Start tips for Week 3 of the NFL season

Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 3 lineups!. Start in DFS: Davante Adams ($35) Start: Treylon Burks. Adams' rostered percentage will likely be down after burning many DFS players while recording just two...
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s message to Dolphins for massive clash vs. Josh Allen, Bills

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most compelling teams through the first two weeks of NFL action, starting the season off with back-to-back wins. If they hope to make it three in a row, Tyreek Hill and co. have their work cut out for them in Week 3 with arguably the strongest team in the league in Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills coming into town.
AthlonSports.com

NFL Week 3 Odds and Best Bet: Three-Team Parlay With Big Payout

Through two weeks of the 2022 NFL season, underdogs own an 18-13-1 Against The Spread (58.1 percent) mark. In Week 2, bettors found six teams favored by more than seven points but as always oddsmakers are quick to make weekly adjustments to their power rankings. In Week 3, the betting...
Yardbarker

Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers

Alvin Kamara was labeled as doubtful for Week 3 after missing last week’s defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a rib injury. Kamara was a restricted participant in Saints practices this week after missing the Buccaneers’ game in Week 2. In Kamara’s absence, RB Mark Ingram II started and will most likely start again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he’s a lock to start against a Carolina Panthers defense that has given up 140 yards or more to RB Nick Chubb and 70 yards or more to RB Saquon Barkley.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Bucs, Jags, 49ers headline Cowherd's NFL Week 3 'Blazin' 5' picks

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is a day away, which means it's time for Colin Cowherd to reveal his five favorite picks ahead of the action. Cowherd shared which teams are best positioned to win against the spread in Week 3 on Friday's "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's...
ClutchPoints

The best Lions fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 3

The Detroit Lions have started off the 2022 season looking surprisingly competent. They nearly pulled off a huge comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 before dismantling the Washington Commanders in Week 2. Along the way, they have shown the potential to have one of the best offenses in the entire league, which not many people expected entering the season.
DETROIT, MI
fantasypros.com

Last-Minute Fantasy Football Advice for Week 3 (2022)

We’re here for three straight hours leading up to kickoff with live coverage to get you ready for NFL Sunday and help you dominate your fantasy football league. Make sure to check in to our Sunday morning Chats & LiveStreams. 10 AM EST. Tera Roberts gets things kicked off...
NFL

