Read full article on original website
Related
This Oklahoma Grave Site has a Chilling Curse & Haunting History!
Have you ever heard the legend of the 'Witches Grave' at Hillside Cemetery in Skiatook, OK. before? It's one of Oklahoma's more sinister urban legends and ghost stories. This one has everything from ghosts and curses to demonic forces and witchcraft. A terrifying tale and warning to those who would disturb this grave!
newschannel6now.com
Historic Wichita Falls home restored
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 100-year-old home in Wichita Falls has been restored to its former glory. The original house on the Hammon Ranch was ready to be torn down before a group came together to rebuild it. Dilts Construction saw the historic value in the house off of...
Celebrate National Queso Day With Lawton’s Best Chips & Queso
Growing up my family often did a proper white-people-taco-night. Ground beef with a packet of taco seasoning, shells straight out of the box, and queso with whatever chips looked good on the store shelves that day. As my siblings and I have traveled in our lives beyond the family home,...
kswo.com
Fort Sill graduates almost 500 soldiers Friday
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 480 soldiers graduated from Basic Training at Fort Sill Friday, and are basic trainees no more. Soldiers from both Bravo Battery 1 -19 and Echo Battery 1-79 took to Fort Sill’s Polo Field, graduating alongside their peers. At the head of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawton Public Library Is Celebrating Banned Book Week
Over the last few years, Texas took a step back in time and started banning books that the state politicians deemed overtly against the values of Texans. Topics that centered around race and racism, abortion, suicide, and LGBTQ issues, history, and representation. The move has as many supporters as it does detractors, and the list of titles now banned across 22 school districts is astounding... over 800 books.
Check Out the Most Luxurious & Expensive Airbnb Rentals in and Around Lawton, OK.
Normally you don't think of Lawton, Fort Sill or the surrounding area when it comes to EPIC Airbnb rentals and experiences but you'd be surprised! There are some amazing homes available in and around Lawton. SCROLL DOWN FOR PHOTOS OF THE BEST AIRBNB RENTALS IN AND AROUND LAWTON. If you're...
Looks Like a New Car Wash Will be Built in the Empty Lot on N. Sheridan Road in Lawton, OK.
It's been an empty lot for years and years but soon we could be seeing a new car wash at 1503 N. Sheridan Road in Lawton, OK. It's near the corner of Sheridan and Cache Road between China Wok and Sonic Drive-In. The City's Planning Commission unanimously voted to re-zone...
thewichitan.com
Friends share memories, words of caution after death of student
One thread tied together the 70-plus students who laughed, cried and reminisced in Legacy Courtyard Thursday night. That common thread was Adam Sattler, a 21-year-old MSU student who passed away last weekend. Classmates, colleagues, roommates, friends and friends-of-friends united to remember Adam’s life, personality and impact. As the evening...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Signs of change in Oklahoma town after family nearly died in awful crash
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — There are signs of change in a rural Oklahoma town after a family nearly lost their lives in an awful crash. A guardrail now makes the rural highway near Chickasha safer. KOCO 5 met with some of those family members and talked to the man who made the changes happen.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms
Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
kswo.com
Firefighters battle grassfire off Highway 81
Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters battled flames north of Marlow Sunday. Trucks from several counties helped manage the burn off of Highway 81. Smoke could be seen in the sky for miles. Flames came within 50 yards of one home and ignited bales of hay near the house. People who lived...
Oklahoma Will Not Vote On Recreation Marijuana This November
Since the day Oklahoma voted to allow medical marijuana in 2018, there has been a movement to push forward toward legal recreational use. I'm sure you've seen the various signature collecting booths scattered across Lawton since then, and even though enough signatures were collected, the Oklahoma Supreme Court decided yesterday (Wednesday) this particular matter will not be included on the November 8th ballot due to time constraints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Couple arrested after boyfriend jumps from window
Wichita Falls, Wichita County, Protective Order, Arrest, Jump, Window, Andrew Clark, Fawn Durkin, Trespassing,
KOCO
Oklahoma tire shop raising money to help family in mourning after 14-year-old killed in crash
DIBBLE, Okla. — A community in mourning is stepping up to raise money for a Dibble family after a vehicle struck and killed a 14-year-old trying to catch her dog on a highway. A small business is hosting a raffle to help with expenses for the teenager's family. The...
Two killed in Oklahoma crash near Terral
TERRAL OK (KFDX/KJTL) — An accident on U.S Highway 81 in Oklahoma killed two people Thursday night. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:50 p.m., on U.S Highway 81, near Terral, Ok, in Jefferson County, a 55-year-old Archer City woman, was northbound in a 2005 Dodge Caravan when she crossed lanes and struck […]
Man arrested after 3-year-old Oklahoma boy dies
Authorities say a man has been taken into custody following the death of an Oklahoma child.
kswo.com
Casing ceremony held for deploying soldiers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials on Fort Sill held a Casing of the Colors ceremony Friday ahead of a group of soldiers’ deployment to Europe. The ceremony was held for the First Battalion, 14th Field Artillery. The unit is deploying to support NATO allies, conducting drills and training with...
Officials Warn of An Epidemic of Rainbow Death
Fentanyl kills. It is happening more and more. Even close to home. In Wichita Falls, the community is reeling after three people, all under the age of 22 died of fentanyl overdoses over the weekend of September 17th. It is just a matter of time before we lose a young...
Duncan man charged in 3-year-old’s death
A three-year-old's death in Stephens County has been ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma.
Two Burkburnett students chosen across the nation to meet first lady Jill Biden
BURKBURNETT (KFDXKJTL) — Starting a new school can be scary for most students, and that can be worse for the kiddos in military families who may have to move several times a year. That is where the Burkburnett Student 2 Student program comes in. The program ensures that when a new student comes through the […]
107.3 PopCrush
Lawton, OK
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1073popcrush.com
Comments / 1