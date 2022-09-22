ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Comments / 1

newschannel6now.com

Historic Wichita Falls home restored

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 100-year-old home in Wichita Falls has been restored to its former glory. The original house on the Hammon Ranch was ready to be torn down before a group came together to rebuild it. Dilts Construction saw the historic value in the house off of...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Fort Sill graduates almost 500 soldiers Friday

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 480 soldiers graduated from Basic Training at Fort Sill Friday, and are basic trainees no more. Soldiers from both Bravo Battery 1 -19 and Echo Battery 1-79 took to Fort Sill’s Polo Field, graduating alongside their peers. At the head of the...
FORT SILL, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Lawton Public Library Is Celebrating Banned Book Week

Over the last few years, Texas took a step back in time and started banning books that the state politicians deemed overtly against the values of Texans. Topics that centered around race and racism, abortion, suicide, and LGBTQ issues, history, and representation. The move has as many supporters as it does detractors, and the list of titles now banned across 22 school districts is astounding... over 800 books.
LAWTON, OK
thewichitan.com

Friends share memories, words of caution after death of student

One thread tied together the 70-plus students who laughed, cried and reminisced in Legacy Courtyard Thursday night. That common thread was Adam Sattler, a 21-year-old MSU student who passed away last weekend. Classmates, colleagues, roommates, friends and friends-of-friends united to remember Adam’s life, personality and impact. As the evening...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms

Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
kswo.com

Firefighters battle grassfire off Highway 81

Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters battled flames north of Marlow Sunday. Trucks from several counties helped manage the burn off of Highway 81. Smoke could be seen in the sky for miles. Flames came within 50 yards of one home and ignited bales of hay near the house. People who lived...
MARLOW, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Will Not Vote On Recreation Marijuana This November

Since the day Oklahoma voted to allow medical marijuana in 2018, there has been a movement to push forward toward legal recreational use. I'm sure you've seen the various signature collecting booths scattered across Lawton since then, and even though enough signatures were collected, the Oklahoma Supreme Court decided yesterday (Wednesday) this particular matter will not be included on the November 8th ballot due to time constraints.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Two killed in Oklahoma crash near Terral

TERRAL OK (KFDX/KJTL) — An accident on U.S Highway 81 in Oklahoma killed two people Thursday night. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:50 p.m., on U.S Highway 81, near Terral, Ok, in Jefferson County, a 55-year-old Archer City woman, was northbound in a 2005 Dodge Caravan when she crossed lanes and struck […]
TERRAL, OK
kswo.com

Casing ceremony held for deploying soldiers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials on Fort Sill held a Casing of the Colors ceremony Friday ahead of a group of soldiers’ deployment to Europe. The ceremony was held for the First Battalion, 14th Field Artillery. The unit is deploying to support NATO allies, conducting drills and training with...
LAWTON, OK
107.3 PopCrush

107.3 PopCrush

107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

