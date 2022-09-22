Read full article on original website
Related
bloomberglaw.com
ISCO, Former Executives Score Arbitration in Stock Plan Lawsuit
ISCO Industries Inc. employees challenging a forced buyback of company stock in their employee stock ownership plan must arbitrate their claims against ISCO and two of its former executives, a Kentucky federal judge ruled. Two of the named plaintiffs signed employment agreements that explicitly require arbitration of all claims under...
bloomberglaw.com
Crypto Mining Services Firm Compute North Files Bankruptcy (1)
Compute North provides data center services for crypto miners. Inc., which provides data center services for cryptocurrency miners and blockchain companies, filed for bankruptcy in Texas on Thursday. Based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Compute North blamed its financial woes on the troubled market for digital assets, the increasing cost of...
Markets Insider
The bond market is in the middle of its worst decline since 1949. It's set to unravel some very popular trades, BofA says.
The worst bond market decline since 1949 will rattle stocks as surging interest rates unwind the most crowded stock trades, BofA wrote in a research note.
An uncertain economy threatens startups–but caution and pessimism have no place in the tech industry
President and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association Gary Shapiro delivers a keynote address at CES in January 2022. New businesses are the secret sauce for economic growth, catalyzing innovation, and shaking up industries. Globally, startups create nearly $3 trillion in value (more than the GDP of France) and attract billions in venture capital funding. And it’s not just about the money. Startups are also responsible for driving tech advances that make our lives easier, safer, and more productive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bloomberglaw.com
LabCorp Owes Ravgen $273 Million Over Prenatal Test Patents (1)
Diagnostics giant Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings must pay a fetal DNA testmaker $272.5 million for copying a method of screening for Down syndrome and other genetic abnormalities, according to a Texas jury verdict that Ravgen Inc. counsel John M. Desmarais confirmed to Bloomberg Law. The jury decided after deliberating...
bloomberglaw.com
Wake Up Call: Midsize Firms Top Big Ones in Tough First Half
In today’s column, plaintiffs attorneys asked a judge for more fees and costs as sanctions from Facebook and its law firm; Adams and Reese said it launched a practice to support historically Black colleges and universities; and a former in-house lawyer convicted for murder faces decades in prison. Leading...
bloomberglaw.com
Huntington Ingalls Wins Vermont Ruling for Covid Coverage (1)
Vermont ruling is first of its kind for Covid insurance suits. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. convinced Vermont‘s Supreme Court to revive the shipbuilder‘s lawsuit to get Covid business interruption coverage from Chubb Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway and other insurers, resulting in the first state high court ruling that sides with a policyholder in the hotly contested issue nationwide.
Comments / 0