wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Receives Major Promotion On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn was officially welcomed into The Bloodline by "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns on the 9/23 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Salt Lake City, Utah. Following The Bloodline's opening promo segment, Zayn asked to speak on the microphone, which seemed to upset Reigns, and specifically Jey Uso – who has had issues with Zayn parading around as a member of the stable uninvited.
ComicBook
WWE's Newest SmackDown Bray Wyatt Tease Has Been Solved
WWE's latest episode of SmackDown was already rather loaded, but then WWE got fans buzzing even more when they revealed another QR code tease during the episode. At one point Hit Row, The Street Profits, Natalya, Drew Gulak, and more were all partying backstage, and when the camera flashed by a table a QR code could be seen. The code led people to a game where you had to get the white rabbit through a red door, and once you walk through the door, you are given a set of coordinates. People have figured out where those coordinates lead, and you can check out the post in action below.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Starks Doesn't Want To Be Associated With AEW Pillars
Ricky Starks stands alone. The former FTW Champion feels that he defies definitions, especially when it comes to the "pillars" of AEW. "Sorry, I don't wish to be involved in any pillar talk," Starks said in a tweet. "We're way past that convo. You can leave it to those guys to be enclosed by those definitions. [I] stand alone. Island supporting himself."
wrestlinginc.com
Why Shayna Baszler Finds The Ronda Rousey Criticism Frustrating
Shayna Baszler and Ronday Rousey's relationship goes way back to their early MMA days. Along with Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, the two women were not only roommates, but also trained together at the Glendale Fighting Club gym. As a foursome, they were at one point coined the "Four Horsewomen of MMA." On the "Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast, Baszler touched on how criticism towards Rousey bothers her.
UFC・
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Gives Advice To Braun Strowman After Recent WWE Return
Wrestling fans were treated to the epic return of "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman on a recent episode of "WWE Raw," where the former Universal Champion took out several superstars involved in a tag team title contender's match. Making his presence felt in an enormous way, Strowman would slam Angelo Dawkins through the ringside announce table and send Otis flying through the ringside barrier.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Names The Only Wrestling Promotion He Wouldn't Work For
MJF has no plans of stepping inside a New Japan Pro-Wrestling ring. MJF recently made his return to AEW by winning the Casino Ladder Match (under a mask) at the All Out pay-per-view. In storyline, it was explained that AEW CEO Tony Khan bumped up MJF's pay without signing him to a contract extension in order to get him to return. MJF told Ariel Helwani on "The MMA Hour" that he took notice of how much top stars from other companies were making in comparison to him. Although there was one company he wasn't concerned with.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On How Much Money MJF Is Earning From His New AEW Contract
Since MJF returned to AEW at All Out earlier this month he has been bragging about the new contract Tony Khan has given him in order to make him comeback to the company. The three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner has made it clear he has not signed an extension, but he has received a major pay raise, and according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the new deal sees him earn more than $1 million each year.
PWMania
Photo: MJF Hangs Out With WWE Star
AEW star MJF has been in the news recently following his return at All Out, where he was revealed as the joker who won the Casino Ladder Match, earning him a title shot whenever he wants. MJF revealed earlier this week that he had reached an agreement with AEW President...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Credits WWE Hall Of Famer For Creating DX's Crotch Chop
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has revealed the origins of the D-Generation X "suck it" crotch chop. The famous taunt, which became a trademark of the faction, was performed by all members of the group — including Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, Chyna, and The New Age Outlaws. It is frequently heralded as one of the most famous in the history of pro wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Reveals Move That WWE Has Retired
WWE has seen words and phrases banned under the previous Vince McMahon regime, with some of those words and phrases being wrestler, hospital, blood, wrestling, pay-per-view, and wrestle. While some words and phrases are or have been banned, some moves are also no longer being allowed within the squared circle in the company. When someone mentioned on Rousey's The Baddest Stream on Youtube that she should hit Liv Morgan with a Tombstone Piledriver at Extreme Rules, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed an interesting note on The Undertaker's finisher.
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Responds To Tweet About His Rumored WWE Return
Recently WWE has been playing the song “White Rabbit” at live events and TV tapings, and earlier this week a teaser video was unveiled for the White Rabbit when a QR code was cleverly placed in the background on Raw. The teaser video flashed the number “9.23” which has led many to wonder if there could be some sort of reveal on SmackDown tonight.
wrestlinginc.com
Athena Names Female WWE Stars Who Encouraged Her To Speak Up Backstage
Though she's been part of the AEW roster in WWE, Athena spent six years in WWE under the name Ember Moon, and her career in the company was something of a roller coaster. While she was largely beloved by fans in "WWE NXT," she experienced significant creative roadblocks on the main roster — partially, according to Athena herself, because of her own passivity.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Names Weapon She Wants To Use In WWE Extreme Rules Match
Playing "Rogue Legacy 2" on "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" live stream, "SmackDown" superstar Ronda Rousey asked her "Rowdy Ones" what weapons would they like to see used in her upcoming Extreme Rules match against "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan. "Definitely thumbtacks," said Rosey as she scrolled through comments....
wrestlinginc.com
Rick Steiner Weighs In On WWE Taking Steiner Name From Bron Breakker
Bron Breakker is the current "NXT" Champion in WWE's developmental brand, however, Bron Breakker was not the initial name the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner was going to use. WWE had trademarked the name Rex Steiner for the young up and comer, however, that is not the name he nor the company decided to move forward with. Rick weighed in on WWE changing his son's name from Steiner to Bron Breakker.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE Update On Aliyah's Injury
Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Aliyah has been out of action recently, but according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter the situation is not considered to be a serious one, and she is currently listed to return to action as soon as next week. It is unclear exactly what is wrong with the ex-"NXT" Superstar, but her injury was briefly mentioned on television this week, without any details being discussed. She has not been in action since losing the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Raquel Rodriguez against Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on the August 12 episode of "Raw."
PWMania
Thee WWE SmackDown Matches Revealed for Next Week, Sami Zayn Update
Three matches have been announced for next week’s SmackDown on FOX. Bayley returns to blue brand ring action next week when she takes on Shotzi. Raquel Rodriguez defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai on this week’s SmackDown. Damage CTRL triple-teamed Rodriguez after the match until Shotzi made the save. Shotzi also rescued Rodriguez from Damage CTRL after Bayley had defeated her the previous week.
wrestlinginc.com
Karen Jarrett Opens Up About Jeff Jarrett Leaving WWE
Jeff Jarrett has had multiple runs with WWE, both on- and off-screen, with his most recent stint coming earlier this year when he served as Senior Vice President of Live Events. However, Jarrett departed the company just a few months after receiving the position, as he was replaced by "Road Dogg" Brian James following Triple H coming into power as WWE Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. Karen Jarrett, wife of Jeff, opened up about her husband leaving WWE and whether he is working on any projects outside of the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Responds To WWE Stars Unhappy With Celebrity Involvement
"The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, World Wrestling Entertainment's undisputed Universal Champion, took to the airwaves to deliver his sermon once again, this time in an interview with "SecondsOut" host Radio Rahim. Following WWE's heated press conference on Saturday, September 19, which confirmed Reigns' Universal Championship defense against Logan Paul at...
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Korderas Describes Why He Thinks Tony Khan Put ROH Title On Chris Jericho
Jimmy Korderas thinks Chris Jericho is simply on another level. The longtime referee recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman about Jericho winning the Ring Of Honor World Championship at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," Jericho's eighth world championship. "I like the fact that they opened the show hot with [Castagnoli vs. Jericho] and putting the title on Chris Jericho," Korderas said. "Now with Chris Jericho being the ROH Champion, that championship has been elevated to a point that it hasn't never been before."
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Wants To Make Sure Everyone Knows How To Pronounce Her Name
Following her debut at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," Saraya, formerly known as WWE's Paige, is slated to become a major player in AEW's women's division if her health allows it. After spending a decade in the WWE known only as Paige, the second-generation wrestler took to Twitter to reassure new and unaware fans of the correct pronunciation of the name she will be using moving forward in AEW.
