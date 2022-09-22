Read full article on original website
Related
healthpodcastnetwork.com
76: Why Work in Healthcare?
Has been on the road meeting new ideas and people and sharing stories about what we’ve experienced in a wide range of healthcare encounters. In this episode we invite you join us at the Aspen Ideas: Health conference. Aspen’s 60+ sessions are designed to engage a broad audience in...
We Asked Medical Professionals For Secrets Of Their Jobs, And Here Are 17 Things They Said
"When you’re rude to them, you will probably wait longer.... Have some patience, patients!"
An uncertain economy threatens startups–but caution and pessimism have no place in the tech industry
President and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association Gary Shapiro delivers a keynote address at CES in January 2022. New businesses are the secret sauce for economic growth, catalyzing innovation, and shaking up industries. Globally, startups create nearly $3 trillion in value (more than the GDP of France) and attract billions in venture capital funding. And it’s not just about the money. Startups are also responsible for driving tech advances that make our lives easier, safer, and more productive.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Redetermination Strategies to Maximize Continuous Medicaid Coverage
Redetermination Strategies to Maximize Continuous Medicaid Coverage. The impending need for state Medicaid agencies and plans to administer redeterminations for Medicaid beneficiaries poses a risk of lost coverage for nearly 15 million individuals, especially for the vulnerable D-SNP population. Our expert panel provides insights into the groundwork needed to educate members about the requirements.
Comments / 0