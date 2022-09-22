Read full article on original website
DCSO: Motorists Report Garbage Cans On Highway P
News – September 24, 2022
(Rubicon) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has reported an increase in complaints of vehicles hitting garbage cans on Highway P in the town of Rubicon. Officials say that one or more individuals are moving the garbage cans onto P, putting the safety of those who use that roadway at risk. Deputies are actively patrolling and watching for dangers, but authorities ask motorists to be vigilant while traveling. They also ask the public to report if they see garbage cans or other obstructions so a deputy can remove it. Anyone with information about who is leaving the cans on Highway P are asked to contact the sheriff’s office [at 920-386-3726]. If found, sheriff’s office says those responsible will likely face enforcement action.
Regional Vehicle Sales Fall When Compared To 2021
(Dodge County) Vehicle sales in Dodge County have fallen when compared to last year’s rise in numbers. According to the Waterloo-based industry tracking firm Reg-Trak, there have been 2,006 cars and light trucks sold in Dodge County through the first eight months of the year, 628 fewer than last year by this time, a decrease of nearly 24-percent. Car sales were down 36-percent while truck sales dropped by 22-percent.
Waupun Fire Chief Staying In Position After Initially Accepting County Position
(Waupun) Waupun Fire Chief B.J. DeMaa is not leaving his post after all. DeMaa was slated to become Fond du Lac County’s new Communications and Emergency Management Director next month but has decided to stay in the position he has held for the past eight years. The Waupun Police and Fire Commission met in special session on Friday to cement the deal. Mayor Rohn Bishop says if any city employee wants to better themselves by advancing their career, he would never try to talk them out of it.
Watertown Teen Given Probation For Burglarizing Business
(Watertown) A Watertown teen was placed on three years of probation this week for burglarizing a business. Willow Grimmenga entered a no contest plea to a felony charge of Burglary. Watertown police were dispatched to a commercial property, not named in the complaint, last November after an alarm was tripped....
Lorraine E. Wallintin
Lorraine E. Wallintin, age 93, formerly of Westford Township, died on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Charleston Memory Care in Beaver Dam. There will be a memorial gathering at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow beginning at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Will Arnold officiating. Inurnment will be at Annunciation Cemetery in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wisconsin.
Betty Ann Thoma
Betty Ann Thoma, age 91 of Columbus, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Home Again in Columbus. Betty was born in Dodgeville on October 24, 1930, the daughter of Ernest and Bertha (Edmunds) Leuthold. In 1948, she was united in marriage to Bob Bradley in Fall River. She was later united in marriage to Leo Thoma in Beaver Dam. They lived in Watertown and Betty worked at Lakeview Nursing Home in Beaver Dam for 11 years. Together, Leo and Betty traveled all over the United States, Mexico, and Canada. She loved her cats and enjoyed reading a good book.
Eivin Maly
Eivin Maly, 8, of Beaver Dam, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 at his home with his family right by his side. Eivin was born December 23, 2013 in Beaver Dam, the son of Myles Maly and Karissa Shoemaker. Eivin loved riding John Deere tractors, being outside, swinging, and playing in sandboxes. He also loved to snuggle. He was always happy and always smiling no matter what. He loved listening to music, playing with his dinosaurs, and reading books. Eivin always had a positive outlook.
Beaver Dam Wins Historic 100th Meeting With Watertown
Beaver Dam’s Camron Mendoza rushed 52 times for 327 yards and three touchdowns as the Golden Beavers rallied by Watertown 39-27 on Friday night in the 100th meeting between the two football programs. Watertown jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter in front of their Homecoming...
Those Who Placed During Supreme Showmanship Contest At Dodge County Fair Recognized
(Beaver Dam) The UW-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County is recognizing those who placed during the Dodge County Fair Youth Livestock Supreme Showmanship Contest. The event challenges livestock youth to showcase their knowledge and showmanship skills as they rotate through a contest which involves showing a beef animal, a sheep, a hog, and a dairy animal to prove they are the best livestock showman at the fair.
BDHS Boys Soccer Hosts Four Team Quad Saturday
The Beaver Dam High School boys soccer team will be hosting a four team event today at the Prairie View Soccer Fields. The Golden Beavers will face West Bend West at 10am and West Bend East at 1pm on the Varsity Field. On the JV field, West Bend East will square off with Menasha at 10am and at 1pm, Menasha plays West Bend West.
