Bill & Melinda Gates Reunite 1 Year After Divorce At Event For Their Foundation: Photos

Reunited once again! Bill and Melinda Gates were seen spending time together at their charitable foundation’s Goalkeepers Global Awards ceremony in New York City on Wednesday, September 21. The former couple both walked the red carpet and participated in a panel discussion, just over a year after their divorce was finalized in August 2021.

The two sat on opposite sides of the stage for the panel, but they also posed for a photo with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who also participated in the discussion, for a photo together on the red carpet before the show. The politician shared the photo with the billionaire philanthropists to her Instagram. Bill, 66, sported a dark suit, while his ex-wife rocked a pink dress with a black belt.

Melinda, 58, revealed that she and her ex-husband saw each other for the first time since the split earlier in September during an interview with Bloomberg on September 13. “We met for the first time with our board of trustees last week in person,” she told the outlet. “What I think they would all tell you is that Bill and Melinda remain completely committed to this institution and to working effectively together. And that’s what we’re doing today.”

The Gates Foundation’s event honored four different people with awards for their progress towards sustainable development. Awards were given to Every Infant Matters founder Radhika Batra, journalist and Rukshana Media founder Zahra Joya, Ugandan climate justice activist Vanessa Nakate, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to a press release.

Bill and Melinda announced that they were splitting up after 27 years together in a statement in May 2021. Bill has been open about the pair’s time together and allegations that he had cheated on his ex in interviews since the split. He looked back positively on the relationship in a May interview with London’s Sunday Times. “From my point of view it was a great marriage. I wouldn’t have changed it,” he said.