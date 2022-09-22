Read full article on original website
PWMania
Video: Bray Wyatt Spotted Training Ahead of Possible WWE Return
Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), who has been the subject of rumors regarding a possible return to WWE, is shown in recently released footage working out in the gym. During the dark segments of their shows over the course of the past week, WWE has been playing Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” while the house lights have been dimmed.
PWMania
Photo: MJF Hangs Out With WWE Star
AEW star MJF has been in the news recently following his return at All Out, where he was revealed as the joker who won the Casino Ladder Match, earning him a title shot whenever he wants. MJF revealed earlier this week that he had reached an agreement with AEW President...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Malakai Black And Other AEW Names Reportedly Contacted By WWE
Malakai Black was reportedly not the only AEW talent WWE sent out feelers to about a potential return to the company recently. According to Fightful Select, the likes of Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler and Swerve Strickland were also contacted by the Triple H-led WWE Talent Relations department. All three of those wrestlers, besides Black, were part of Triple H's version of "NXT" a few years ago.
Report: Gabe Sapolsky Returns To WWE, Joins Creative Team
Mike Johnson at PWInsider reports Gabe Sapolsky has returned to WWE and is working on the creative team. It was not clarified if Sapolsky is working on the main roster or NXT. Sapolsky was a member of Triple H's team in NXT before he took his health leave in fall 2021. Sapolsky was released by WWE in January 2022. Triple H assumed creative duties in July after Vince McMahon retired amid a WWE Board investigation regarding alleged sexual misconduct and hush money.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Great Muta Makes Surprise AEW Appearance, Helps Sting
Now that’s a cameo. There are certain pairings in wrestling history that work so well that people will talk about them years if not decades later. That is the kind of thing that can make for a very fun moment when it is referenced years later, especially if it is done well. Another such moment took place this week, as a pair of rivals from decades ago had a stunning reunion.
Yardbarker
Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa heading to WWE Raw following AJ Styles tweet
Sami Zayn says he’s heading to Raw following a tweet by AJ Styles. On Saturday afternoon, AJ Styles tweeted “Man, people will do anything for a T-shirt these days,” based on Zayn being given an honorary uce t-shirt on Friday’s SmackDown by Roman Reigns. Zayn responded by saying he was going to Raw this Monday with Solo Sikoa.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Comments On Tyson Fury's WWE Clash At The Castle Main Event Involvement
Roman Reigns might be gearing up to compete against a celebrity name in Logan Paul at WWE's Crown Jewel, but back at the most recent premium live event, he interacted with another fighter from outside the company in the form of Tyson Fury. The boxing star ended up knocking out Austin Theory when the latter tried to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase during the main event at WWE Clash at the Castle, and Reigns explained to "SecondsOut" that the Gypsy King "did a solid."
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Wants Roman Reigns vs. 34 Year Old World Champion In Dream Match
That would be a showdown. WWE is still the biggest and most powerful wrestling promotion in the world and that means they are going to be able to draw in names that almost no one else can. It means something to be part of a WWE show, even as an outsider. WWE is making an effort to bring someone back in for one of the biggest spots imaginable if they can pull it off.
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Claps Back At Haters For Targeting Her Family
Saraya used to perform in WWE under the ring name Paige. As Paige, Saraya had success in Triple H’s version of NXT and on the main roster until she got sidelined with a series of career-threatening injuries. WWE stopped her from performing inside the squared circle and announced her initial retirement in 2018.
ringsidenews.com
Judge Removes One Defense In Randy Orton Tattoo Lawsuit Trial
Randy Orton is currently out of action due to an injury. The Apex Predator has hopes that he will return to the wrestling ring soon. While he heals, there’s some good news for him from the legal circuit as well. Judge Staci M. Yandle, presides the trial in the...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/23/22) Roman Reigns Returns
As the buildup to Extreme Rules and Crown Jewel continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be live from the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make his first appearance on SmackDown since the Crown Jewel match with Logan Paul was announced. As of this writing, WWE had not announced Paul for tonight’s show.
wrestlinginc.com
Raven To Receive Career Honor From Major Promotion
Impact Wrestling announced during Friday's Victory Road event, that Raven will be inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory. Just days after being released from WWE, Raven made his TNA (Impact) debut on January 22, 2003. In his debut, he attacked Jeff Jarrett after Jarrett retained the NWA World Heavyweight Title against BG James, Christopher Daniels, and Don Harris.
Yardbarker
Sting Set To Participate In The Great Muta’s Final Match
Following the shocking appearance of The Great Muta at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, it was announced that Sting would be returning to Japan to appear in The Great Muta‘s final match. Sting, who has a long history with The Great Muta, was joined by his friend during Friday’s episode...
411mania.com
WWE News: Bella Twins Rivalry, Ronda Rousey At SmackDown Albany, & More
– WWE posted a WWE Playlist video on YouTube that you can watch below regarding Brie and Nikki Bella, with the description:. Watch the 2014 rivalry between twin sisters Brie and Nikki Bella, starting with a heartbreaking betrayal at SummerSlam 2014. – Ronda Rousey’s YouTube featured a video from SmackDown...
