The game between the Nowata Ironmen and Caney Valley Trojans ended in a odd fashion last night, as it ended before it ever got started. As pregame was starting, it was realized that there were no officials for the nights game, and the coaches for both schools, and Travis Lashbrook, Caney Valley Athletic Director, started making phone calls around 6:30 but were not able to get any officials in time for the kickoff.

NOWATA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO