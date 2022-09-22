ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New technology center coming to Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Provalus has announced the opening of its fourth technology innovation center in Tahlequah. Provalus will bring new jobs to the area in the form of technology and support positions, the company said. The project is projected to have a multi-million dollar economic impact on the local community over the next five years.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
moreclaremore.com

Laban Barcus: Claremore Building Contractor, Part 1

Rebecca and Laban Barcus. Photo Courtesy the Rob Melton Family. In doing a deep dive into John M. Bayless’s Cassville, Missouri, history I kept bumping into another familiar Claremore family name, that of Laban* Barcus, Great Grandfather of Rob Melton. I marveled over the connections Laban Barcus had with other significant people in Cassville, Missouri, and Claremore, Indian Territory aka Oklahoma. Mr. Barcus appeared to be the builder of choice for the rich and famous: T.M. Allen and J.W. LeCompte, in Missouri; and J.M. Bayless, W.W. Bryan, G.W. Dodd, in Indian Territory. Turns out, Mr. Barcus was a builder of renown in several fledgling pioneer communities.
CLAREMORE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broken Arrow, OK
Business
City
Claremore, OK
Broken Arrow, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
City
Shawnee, OK
City
Pryor, OK
Claremore, OK
Business
State
Virginia State
Claremore, OK
Education
City
Broken Arrow, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Director Of Marketing#Liberty University#Linus College#Rogers State University#Teamwork
publicradiotulsa.org

‘Unbelievably unethical’: retired Tulsa Police officer sues city for discrimination

A former major with the Tulsa Police Department has refiled a lawsuit against the city seeking at least $600,000 in damages for discrimination. In the suit, now retired TPD officer Tracie Lewis, 60, is seeking compensation for lost wages and retirement pay in connection to a promotion she says she was unjustly denied. Lewis is also seeking damages for embarrassment, humiliation, and mental anguish.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

America's Largest Dinosaur Exhibit Makes Stop In Tulsa

America's largest dinosaur show also made a stop in Tulsa this weekend. "Jurassic Quest" features realistic dinosaurs, including an 80-foot-long Spinosaurus, as well as a "gigantic life-size" T-Rex. There were also plenty of activities, like walkable dinosaur rides and a giant fossil dig. "We have over 165-million years worth of...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Education
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin officially names starting QB for Ole Miss

Ole Miss escaped with a 35-27 win over visiting Tulsa on Saturday. Through the opening 3 games of the season, Lane Kiffin had not officially named a starting quarterback for the No. 16 Rebels. Against the Golden Hurricane on Saturday, USC transfer Jaxson Dart went the whole way under center...
OXFORD, MS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Nowata vs Caney Valley Called off

The game between the Nowata Ironmen and Caney Valley Trojans ended in a odd fashion last night, as it ended before it ever got started. As pregame was starting, it was realized that there were no officials for the nights game, and the coaches for both schools, and Travis Lashbrook, Caney Valley Athletic Director, started making phone calls around 6:30 but were not able to get any officials in time for the kickoff.
NOWATA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Fire in East Bartlesville on Thursday Afternoon

A major fire was reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday at 340 SE Avondale in Bartlesville, which is just north of Frank Phillips Boulevard. Battalion Chief David Taylor gave an update on the fire. Eight emergency vehicles were on the scene battling the blaze. . Bartlesville radio attempted to reach...
BARTLESVILLE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy