New technology center coming to Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Provalus has announced the opening of its fourth technology innovation center in Tahlequah. Provalus will bring new jobs to the area in the form of technology and support positions, the company said. The project is projected to have a multi-million dollar economic impact on the local community over the next five years.
moreclaremore.com
Laban Barcus: Claremore Building Contractor, Part 1
Rebecca and Laban Barcus. Photo Courtesy the Rob Melton Family. In doing a deep dive into John M. Bayless’s Cassville, Missouri, history I kept bumping into another familiar Claremore family name, that of Laban* Barcus, Great Grandfather of Rob Melton. I marveled over the connections Laban Barcus had with other significant people in Cassville, Missouri, and Claremore, Indian Territory aka Oklahoma. Mr. Barcus appeared to be the builder of choice for the rich and famous: T.M. Allen and J.W. LeCompte, in Missouri; and J.M. Bayless, W.W. Bryan, G.W. Dodd, in Indian Territory. Turns out, Mr. Barcus was a builder of renown in several fledgling pioneer communities.
Aviation company reopens expanded facility in Tulsa, plans to hire more employees
TULSA, Okla. — Quality Aircraft Accessories has doubled the size of their Tulsa facility -- from around 12,000 square feet to 25,000. The Tulsa facility manages operations, repairs, and maintenance for piston engine aircrafts. The expansion cost several million dollars and is expected to streamline services provided in Green Country.
Tulsa man achieves dreams one flight at a time
Lee took his first flight at three years old, and from that day forward his love of flying would follow him throughout his life.
New funding for Supportive Services for Veteran Families to help more people
Starting this week, SSVF now covers 42 counties, which includes Oklahoma City. The organization is funded through grants, and with this expansion, the budget now is roughly $3.7 million.
Extreme drought conditions in northeastern Oklahoma hurting ranchers and farmers
TULSA, Okla. — Drought conditions in northeastern Oklahoma are wreaking havoc on crops and pastures used for grazing by cattle farmers. The U.S. Drought Monitor indicates Rogers, Tulsa and Washington Counties are in extreme drought. On Friday, Fox23 News spent time in Oolagah with Lyle Blakley, of Blakley Family...
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
City of Broken Arrow cancels BBQ and Hot Sauce festival
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A barbecue and hot sauce festival was canceled on Saturday, Sept. 24 for health and safety concerns, according to a City of Broken Arrow Facebook post. The Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival at Events Park was canceled on Saturday, September 24th for health and safety concerns.
Tulsa’s Casa Bonita building owner details what future holds for the property
TULSA, Okla. — The owner of the old Casa Bonita building in east Tulsa has big plans for the property, that’s currently being gutted inside. Pictures have been circulating on social media of the interior of the former Tulsa icon in shambles. “Our plan is we’re going to...
Tulsans remember Casa Bonita as building is gutted inside
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are going crazy on social media over construction work at the old Casa Bonita building in east Tulsa. A Tulsa landmark, as some remember it, known for its tasty sopapillas, little table flags and caves is being ripped to pieces. Casa Bonita was a Mexican-themed...
publicradiotulsa.org
‘Unbelievably unethical’: retired Tulsa Police officer sues city for discrimination
A former major with the Tulsa Police Department has refiled a lawsuit against the city seeking at least $600,000 in damages for discrimination. In the suit, now retired TPD officer Tracie Lewis, 60, is seeking compensation for lost wages and retirement pay in connection to a promotion she says she was unjustly denied. Lewis is also seeking damages for embarrassment, humiliation, and mental anguish.
America's Largest Dinosaur Exhibit Makes Stop In Tulsa
America's largest dinosaur show also made a stop in Tulsa this weekend. "Jurassic Quest" features realistic dinosaurs, including an 80-foot-long Spinosaurus, as well as a "gigantic life-size" T-Rex. There were also plenty of activities, like walkable dinosaur rides and a giant fossil dig. "We have over 165-million years worth of...
KTUL
Sand Springs police locate parents of found child
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The child's parents have been located, police say. Sand Springs police are looking for the parents of a found child. Police ask anyone who knows who the child is to call dispatch at 918-245-8777.
News On 6
Balloon Used To Take Aerial Photos Spotted Flying Over Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - A strange balloon was spotted flying thousands of feet in the air over Tulsa this week. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone tracked down the people flying the balloon to help explain what it was doing.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin officially names starting QB for Ole Miss
Ole Miss escaped with a 35-27 win over visiting Tulsa on Saturday. Through the opening 3 games of the season, Lane Kiffin had not officially named a starting quarterback for the No. 16 Rebels. Against the Golden Hurricane on Saturday, USC transfer Jaxson Dart went the whole way under center...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata vs Caney Valley Called off
The game between the Nowata Ironmen and Caney Valley Trojans ended in a odd fashion last night, as it ended before it ever got started. As pregame was starting, it was realized that there were no officials for the nights game, and the coaches for both schools, and Travis Lashbrook, Caney Valley Athletic Director, started making phone calls around 6:30 but were not able to get any officials in time for the kickoff.
Tulsa Union stays undefeated in winning district opener against area rival Owasso
By Buck Ringgold | Photos by David C. Fisher OWASSO - For the third straight game, Tulsa Union picked off a fellow member of the vaunted “Big Five,” the higher classification teams in the area. The Redhawks used their defense to set things up in Friday’s District 6AI-2 opener. They ...
koamnewsnow.com
Christmas movie featuring Full House Star looking for extras to film in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. – The upcoming holiday film, ‘A Christmas Present’, starring Full House’s Candace Cameron Bure is looking for extras to help with production. Officials say that background performers can earn up to $68 for up to 8-hours of shooting per day, along with the possibility of overtime.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Fire in East Bartlesville on Thursday Afternoon
A major fire was reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday at 340 SE Avondale in Bartlesville, which is just north of Frank Phillips Boulevard. Battalion Chief David Taylor gave an update on the fire. Eight emergency vehicles were on the scene battling the blaze. . Bartlesville radio attempted to reach...
Skiatook PD issues statement on ‘vulgar flag’ flying on private property
SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Skiatook Police Department has responded to community complaints about a vulgar flag flying on private property. In a Facebook post, the department said they’ve received multiple complaints about the flag. While they didn’t explicitly say what was on the flag, it contains “profanity directed to the current president.”
