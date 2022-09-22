ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Richmond American Set to Build New Community in Polk County

Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., announced that it has recently purchased 112 future homesites in Winter Haven. These homesites are set to comprise a new Polk County community, Seasons at Sutton Preserve, which is scheduled to open in fall, 2022. More about Seasons at Sutton Preserve:
POLK COUNTY, FL
Demings Calls on Floridians to Finalize Emergency Plans

Orlando Representative Val Demings reminded Florida families to finalize their emergency plans in preparation for Hurricane Ian, which multiple models show making landfall in Florida later this week, potentially as a Category 4 storm. Rep. Demings chairs the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery. “I’m calling...
10 Tampa Bay

Polk County parks, environmental land sites to close Monday

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County environmental lands sites and natural resources stormwater treatment wetland will be closed Monday due to preparation for approaching Tropical Storm Ian, according to the county. The sites include:. Circle B Bar Reserve,. Crooked Lake Prairie,. Crooked Lake Sandhill,. Gator Creek Reserve. Hickory Lake...
University of Florida

Storm Updates for UF/IFAS Extension Polk County

As Tropical Storm Ian approaches our area, see the following storm updates from our office. You’ll find extension program and event updates, storm prep resources, and local resources here. Stay tuned to your local news channels, Polk County Emergency Management, and the National Hurricane Center for updates on the...
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

ABC Action News Meteorologist Denis Phillips Talks Hurricane Season Prep, What to Expect, and Rule #7

As we all keep our eyes on Tropical Storm Ian, there is probably one local meteorologist we’re turning to for the latest updates–you know, “the Rule #7 guy with the suspenders”. ABC Action News meteorologist, Denis Phillips, has been forecasting the weather for over 30 years and has been through numerous hurricanes and tropical storms. […]
ospreyobserver.com

18th Annual Charity Car Show To Benefit Local VVA Chapter And Programs

Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 787 in Tampa will hold its 18th annual Charity Car show on Saturday, October 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hillsborough County Veterans Memorial Park, located at 3602 U.S. Hwy. 301 in Tampa, just 1 mile south of I-4. The park opens at 8 a.m. and registration is from 9-11 a.m.
