Read full article on original website
Related
10NEWS
Tampa Bay school districts issue closures ahead of Ian: See county-by-county
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Several Tampa Bay-area school districts have announced closures and other schedule changes ahead of possible impacts from what could be Hurricane Ian. The storm remains forecast to be near the western Gulf coast and with that brings the threat of significant storm surge, damaging winds and flooding rainfall.
westorlandonews.com
Richmond American Set to Build New Community in Polk County
Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., announced that it has recently purchased 112 future homesites in Winter Haven. These homesites are set to comprise a new Polk County community, Seasons at Sutton Preserve, which is scheduled to open in fall, 2022. More about Seasons at Sutton Preserve:
Hillsborough County Declares State Of Local Emergency
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise today signed an executive order declaring a state of local emergency under authority granted by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and the Board of County Commissioners. The order is in effect through Sept. 30. A state of
Tropical Storm Ian School Closings
As Tropical Storm Ian's path continues to keep the Tampa Bay area in the cone of uncertainty, school districts across the area have started to announce closures ahead of the storm's possible impact.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County officials discussing evacuations as Tropical Storm Ian looms
Hillsborough County officials stated they are making decisions regarding evacuations ahead of Tropical Storm Ian during a press conference in Tampa on Sunday.
westorlandonews.com
Demings Calls on Floridians to Finalize Emergency Plans
Orlando Representative Val Demings reminded Florida families to finalize their emergency plans in preparation for Hurricane Ian, which multiple models show making landfall in Florida later this week, potentially as a Category 4 storm. Rep. Demings chairs the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery. “I’m calling...
Donations needed as more Polk students face homelessness
In the short six weeks schools have been open, Polk County Public Schools HEARTH Project has identified nearly 2,400 students experiencing homelessness.
Polk County parks, environmental land sites to close Monday
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County environmental lands sites and natural resources stormwater treatment wetland will be closed Monday due to preparation for approaching Tropical Storm Ian, according to the county. The sites include:. Circle B Bar Reserve,. Crooked Lake Prairie,. Crooked Lake Sandhill,. Gator Creek Reserve. Hickory Lake...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Evictions skyrocketed in Hillsborough County last month
Leaders say the situation will only get worse unless bold action is taken.
University of Florida
Storm Updates for UF/IFAS Extension Polk County
As Tropical Storm Ian approaches our area, see the following storm updates from our office. You’ll find extension program and event updates, storm prep resources, and local resources here. Stay tuned to your local news channels, Polk County Emergency Management, and the National Hurricane Center for updates on the...
Central Florida woman wins nearly $1 million verdict against Orlando hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County jury awarded a Polk County woman a $923,000 verdict for injuries she suffered in a 2018 fall outside the Caribe Royale resort in Orlando. On June 12, 2018, 52-year-old Melissa Allen, was walking toward the resort’s entrance when an improperly secured irrigation...
fox13news.com
Andrew Warren suspension trial could get messy for Gov. DeSantis, constitutional lawyers says
TAMPA, Fla. - Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren is still out of a job, but a federal district court judge wants a trial to decide whether he should get it back. The twice-elected state attorney was suspended by Governor Ron DeSantis for neglect of duty and incompetence back in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Polk County Fire Rescue offering bonuses to fill urgent vacancies
Staffing shortages and the impact they have had on the nation have become major issues for many industries. In Polk County, that trend has affected emergency workers, causing shorter operating hours, longer wait times, and a shortage of firefighters. Polk County is currently dealing with a shortage of firefighters. Some...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough County: Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information
Follow ongoing updates from Hillsborough County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. Ed Radice Sports Complex: 14720 Ed Radice Dr, Tampa. Days/hours:. 9/25 - 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 9/26 - 7 a.m.-7 p.m. 9/27 - 7 a.m.-p.m. (could change based forecasts) Tampa. Three locations open...
Nearly 6000 have signed the petition demanding Lakeland Electric make utility prices more affordable
After a summer of high temperatures and high electric bills, thousands of people are demanding more affordable prices from Lakeland Electric. As of Thursday afternoon, nearly 5,400 people had signed a petition started by Lakeland realtor Carly Cashman-Crespo. “Our electric bill just went up again and it’s mid-$400s,” she said...
States giving residents stimulus checks; What did Florida do?
While there are no plans for more federal stimulus checks, 17 states in the U.S. chose to give their residents payments to help offset economic hurdles from inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Letter to the Editor – Are TURN SIGNALS optional in Florida?!
My question is….ARE TURN SIGNALS OPTIONAL IN FLORIDA?!. Florida Drivers fail to use the turn signal that is located on their steering column in their automobile. Is there a class that Florida Drivers can take to refresh their memory on the use and purpose of the TURN SIGNAL?. I...
ABC Action News Meteorologist Denis Phillips Talks Hurricane Season Prep, What to Expect, and Rule #7
As we all keep our eyes on Tropical Storm Ian, there is probably one local meteorologist we’re turning to for the latest updates–you know, “the Rule #7 guy with the suspenders”. ABC Action News meteorologist, Denis Phillips, has been forecasting the weather for over 30 years and has been through numerous hurricanes and tropical storms. […]
ospreyobserver.com
18th Annual Charity Car Show To Benefit Local VVA Chapter And Programs
Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 787 in Tampa will hold its 18th annual Charity Car show on Saturday, October 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hillsborough County Veterans Memorial Park, located at 3602 U.S. Hwy. 301 in Tampa, just 1 mile south of I-4. The park opens at 8 a.m. and registration is from 9-11 a.m.
Pasco County teacher charged with abusing student, police say
A New Port Richey teacher was arrested on a child abuse charge involving a student Thursday, according to police.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0