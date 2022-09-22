Read full article on original website
Related
Space X Falcon 9 rocket's vapor trail seen over New Jersey skies
News 12 New Jersey viewers sent the station photos and video of a ball of light that was seen throughout the state on Saturday night.
New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America
A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
fox5ny.com
New York, New Jersey State Police land in Puerto Rico to assist with Fiona recovery
A contingent of New York and New Jersey State Police members landed in Puerto Rico on Saturday to assist with recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. 69 New Jersey State Troopers and a contingent of New York State Troopers will participate in a mission primarily focusing on humanitarian aid.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts
There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
This Tree Tunnel in New Jersey is an Epic Fall Destination
From scenic drives to hikes through the woods, there are tons of different ways to take in all the beautiful fall foliage the Garden State has to offer. If you're looking for something completely unique, you're going to want to check out this stunning sculpture park in Mercer County. Keep reading to learn more.
N.J.’s gas tax will go down next Saturday. Here’s how we’ll rank compared to other states.
New Jersey’s gasoline tax will drop by one penny a gallon next weekend making it the 11th highest rate in the nation. Beginning October 1, the Garden State will collect 41.4 cents for each gallon of gasoline sold in the state and 48.4 cents on every gallon of diesel, Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration announced last month.
New Jersey Town Is Named Among The Best Towns To Visit In America
It wasn't much of a secret before, at least not to New Jersey residents, but one of our amazing towns has been named among the best towns to visit in the entire country. The honor comes from a well-respected source, US News & World Report, and only 25 towns across the entire nation made this exclusive list, so this is a really big deal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chainsaw artists clash in 'Carve Wars' competition this weekend in New Jersey
At this traveling event, attendees can watch logs transform into masterpieces, then bid on their favorites in a live auction!
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New Jersey
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Garden State has to offer along the gorgeous Black River & Western Railroad.
jerseysbest.com
Uncovering N.J.: Why on Earth are giant letters carved into this forest?
If you were to use Google Maps or Google Earth near the Greenwood Wildlife Management Area in Ocean County, you’d see strange, giant, carved-out letters averaging 800 feet wide that are scattered in this large forest of New Jersey. Many pilots who fly near the area have seen these letters and question their existence, but are they as mysterious and strange as they seem to be?
Don’t Be a Crime Victim: The Most Dangerous Cities In and Around NJ
A popular travel website has released a list of the most dangerous cities in the nation and it offers a few surprises for New Jersey and the states around it. Editors at travado.com have compiled data from the FBI, U.S. Census reports, and even local news reports to determine their rankings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Are Some Of Weirdest Town Names In New Jersey And America
There are unusual town names all over New Jersey, and a national website has revealed their choice for the weirdest town name in New Jersey. It turns out that when it comes to weird town names, New Jersey really gets outdone by just about every other state in the nation.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Creepy Abandoned Town in New Jersey
New Jersey is one of the most historic states in the U.S.; because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The village known as Ong's Hat in Burlington County can be found within New Jersey's Pine Barrens. This small community can be seen on many maps throughout history, some of which date back centuries. The earliest findings are on a map made in 1778. According to local legend, the town had just a handful of houses as well as a hotel and thriving dance hall. As industry changed and the landscape of America shifted, the town slowly became completely abandoned.
Friday NJ weather: Cool temps, brisk wind, rough surf
Welcome to the first full day of fall! I love the meme going around suggesting "The temperature went from 80 to 65 like it saw a state trooper!" That's exactly what happened — Friday will be a full 15+ degrees cooler than Friday. Even running well below normal for late September.
Delicious, These Were Voted The Best Chicken Wings In New Jersey
Nothing goes better with football than some wings. Maybe a couple of cold beers, my lucky jersey, and a couple of buddies too. Football season is in full swing, and I couldn't be happier because that means every Sunday I have an excuse to not only yell at my TV all day, but I can also order up all of the delicious food that goes with football.
Warmer temperatures, storms loom for Sunday in New Jersey
Warmer temperatures, storms loom for Sunday in New Jersey.
NJ could soon be seizing and destroying obnoxious ‘boom cars’
TRENTON – "Boom cars" carrying souped-up sound systems that blast music heard through neighborhoods could be seized and destroyed, under new legislation developed by a group of Democratic lawmakers from South Jersey. The bill – S3047/A4686 – was proposed Thursday so hasn’t yet gotten scheduled for a hearing....
Why Philadelphia needs to track soon-to-be-named Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We are at the height of hurricane season and there are currently four named systems and one additional area of interest in the Atlantic. The Delaware Valley needs to keep a close eye on one of these systems, Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean. It is expected to intensify and become Tropical Storm Ian by Saturday.Ian's path will take it toward Cuba where landfall is possible Monday as a hurricane after which it will then enter the Gulf of Mexico where the extremely warm water in the upper 80s and low 90s will allow strengthening to a...
A Major Interchange on Interstate 195 in NJ Has a Very Confusing Sign
Overall, the folks who are in charge of installing and maintaining road signs in New Jersey do a very good job but every once in a while, I catch something that doesn't seem quite right. I mean, there are thousands and thousands of signs, so one or two that are...
Comments / 1