Environment

New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America

A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
State
New Jersey State
This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts

There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey Town Is Named Among The Best Towns To Visit In America

It wasn't much of a secret before, at least not to New Jersey residents, but one of our amazing towns has been named among the best towns to visit in the entire country. The honor comes from a well-respected source, US News & World Report, and only 25 towns across the entire nation made this exclusive list, so this is a really big deal.
#Hurricane Sandy#Ocean Water#The Living Breakwaters#Nj
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New Jersey

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Garden State has to offer along the gorgeous Black River & Western Railroad.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
jerseysbest.com

Uncovering N.J.: Why on Earth are giant letters carved into this forest?

If you were to use Google Maps or Google Earth near the Greenwood Wildlife Management Area in Ocean County, you’d see strange, giant, carved-out letters averaging 800 feet wide that are scattered in this large forest of New Jersey. Many pilots who fly near the area have seen these letters and question their existence, but are they as mysterious and strange as they seem to be?
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About this Creepy Abandoned Town in New Jersey

New Jersey is one of the most historic states in the U.S.; because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The village known as Ong's Hat in Burlington County can be found within New Jersey's Pine Barrens. This small community can be seen on many maps throughout history, some of which date back centuries. The earliest findings are on a map made in 1778. According to local legend, the town had just a handful of houses as well as a hotel and thriving dance hall. As industry changed and the landscape of America shifted, the town slowly became completely abandoned.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Delicious, These Were Voted The Best Chicken Wings In New Jersey

Nothing goes better with football than some wings. Maybe a couple of cold beers, my lucky jersey, and a couple of buddies too. Football season is in full swing, and I couldn't be happier because that means every Sunday I have an excuse to not only yell at my TV all day, but I can also order up all of the delicious food that goes with football.
CBS Philly

Why Philadelphia needs to track soon-to-be-named Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We are at the height of hurricane season and there are currently four named systems and one additional area of interest in the Atlantic. The Delaware Valley needs to keep a close eye on one of these systems, Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean. It is expected to intensify and become Tropical Storm Ian by Saturday.Ian's path will take it toward Cuba where landfall is possible Monday as a hurricane after which it will then enter the Gulf of Mexico where the extremely warm water in the upper 80s and low 90s will allow strengthening to a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

