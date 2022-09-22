ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC signs Jaqueline Amorim, the undefeated LFA women's strawweight champion

By Farah Hannoun
 3 days ago
Fresh off her title defense at LFA 142, strawweight champion Jaqueline Amorim has been picked up by the UFC.

The undefeated 27-year-old Brazilian, who won IBJJF, UAEJJF, and CBJJ championships prior to her MMA career, has signed with the UFC, per her manager Brain Butler, of Sucker Punch Entertainment. She has not yet been booked for her debut outing.

Amorim (6-0) took to social media to release a statement, sharing her excitement of the news.

“Its official!! Ya girl is in the UFC!!

“It’s a beginning of dream coming true, since I started BJJ when I was 6 year old and I used to watch mma on the tv with my dad, I knew I wanted to do this to my life and the day is finally here…

“Thank you my management team and my coaches, you guys are awesome! We trusted the process and paid off.

“Thank you @ufc for the opportunity I can’t wait to fight under the big lights!!”

Training out of American Top Team, Amorim successfully defended her title for the first time when she quickly submitted Ashley Nichols (4-4) with a first-round armbar Friday at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minn..

All six of the jiu-jitsu blackbelt’s professional wins have come in the first round. Prior to LFA 142, Amorim turned down a Dana White’s Contender Series opportunity, but has now been given a direct route to the UFC as a result of her recent win.

“Of course, I want to be the champion one day,” Amorim told MMA Junkie in February. “I know I have a lot of work to do. I always put in my head that I’m not just going to go into this sport and be like one more fighter. I really want to be the champion one day. That’s what I’m putting the work in for now.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
