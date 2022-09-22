NY OFFICIAL SUES TRUMP FOR FRAUD LAWSUIT SAYS FORMER PRESIDENT EXAGGERATED HIS PROPERTY VALUES

Read full article on original website
Related
Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight
Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
Trump Received Payment In Gold Bars Wheeled To His Apartment, Among Revelations In New Book
Former President Donald Trump had curious business practices and one of them involved receiving payment in gold bars, excerpts of a yet-to-be-launched book showed, according to CNN. Trump once received a portion of the lease payment for the parking garage in the General Motors building in Manhattan, which he purchased...
Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage
A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
Five things to know about the NY AG's new lawsuit against Trump
NBC - 4 WCMH (Columbus, OH) (The Hill) – — New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) on Wednesday announced a civil lawsuit against former. and three of his adult children, alleging over a decade of fraud. The attorney general's lawsuit alleges that the former president's company falsely...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Hudson Valley properties at center of AG suit
Times Herald-Record (Middletown, NY) New York Attorney General Leticia James' civil fraud lawsuit against former President. , three of his children, and several Trump companies and employees alleges longstanding schemes to inflate the value of his enterprises to obtain favorable treatment from banks and insurance companies. These schemes played out...
More alarming numbers about the huge scale of pandemic fraud
The latest U.S. Dept. of Labor estimates say fraudulent unemployment insurance claims during the pandemic reached. The latest estimates on unemployment insurance fraud committed during the height of the pandemic are eye-popping and also maddening: a whopping. $45.6 billion. .That figure, a. Sept. 21. memo from the. Office of the...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0