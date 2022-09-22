Read full article on original website
Related
sunny95.com
Two dead in weekend gunfire
COLUMBUS – Two men were killed and three others injured in two shooting incidents less than two hours apart late Saturday and early Sunday. The total number of homicides in Columbus this year now stands at 104. Trevor Seymour, 52, was shot to death outside a motorcycle club. the...
sunny95.com
Columbus again records over 100 homicides during the year
COLUMBUS – For the fifth year in a row, Columbus has recorded at least 100 homicides in a calendar year. The number of murders for 2022 crossed the 100 mark at approximately 11:11 p.m. Wednesday when Marcus Deloney was pronounced dead at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital as a result of gunshot wounds he received in a shooting about 30 minutes earlier in the 100 block of Highfield Drive on the North Side, according to Sgt. Edward Powell III of the Columbus police Homicide Unit.
sunny95.com
Man dies in shooting in South Linden alley
COLUMBUS – Police say they are looking for suspects in the shooting death of a 38-year-old man gunned down in a Northeast Side alley Friday afternoon. Mario Copeland was standing in the alley south of E. Hudson Street, between and Gerbert Road and Ontario Street just after 1:00 p.m. when he was confronted by a group of males, Sgt. James Marable of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
sunny95.com
No. 3 Ohio State expects stiffer test against Wisconsin
COLUMBUS (AP) — The non-conference schedule is done for No. 3 Ohio State, which welcomes Big Ten foe Wisconsin to the Horseshoe for a Saturday night game. (3) Ohio State (3-0), vs. Wisconsin (2-1); Ohio Stadium, Columbus OH; Saturday, Sept. 24 (7:30 p.m./ABC) After routing Toledo last week, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sunny95.com
No. 3 Buckeyes score early and often, bury Wisconsin 52-21
COLUMBUS (AP) — No. 3 Ohio State is striking the right balance. C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes, and both top running backs had 100-yard games as the Buckeyes blew by Wisconsin early and cruised to a 52-21 win on Saturday night. “I thought the tempo and the mix...
Comments / 0