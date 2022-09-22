COLUMBUS – For the fifth year in a row, Columbus has recorded at least 100 homicides in a calendar year. The number of murders for 2022 crossed the 100 mark at approximately 11:11 p.m. Wednesday when Marcus Deloney was pronounced dead at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital as a result of gunshot wounds he received in a shooting about 30 minutes earlier in the 100 block of Highfield Drive on the North Side, according to Sgt. Edward Powell III of the Columbus police Homicide Unit.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO