Hurricane Fiona: Terrifying Drone Video From Middle of Storm Shows Giant 50-Foot Waves
Researchers using a robotic sailboat to venture inside the terrifying eyewall of a Category 4 hurricane sounds like the plot of the newest disaster film. But believe it or not, it’s not only real, it’s happening right now. On Thursday, researchers sent a Saildrone into the heart of Hurricane Fiona, and the footage it captured was absolutely unreal.
10 Tips for Planting Bulbs
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Tulip Time is my town’s largest festival of the year. Thousands of...
thespruce.com
How to Make Fake Plants Look Real
While there’s nothing quite like filling your home with beautiful, real houseplants, if you don’t have a green thumb or the right lighting conditions, fake plants are a great alternative. And the great thing about faux plants is that there are so many options to choose from. In fact, a lot of the fake plants available to purchase actually look pretty real.
natureworldnews.com
How to Grow a Native Garden: A Guide for Beginners
Native plants are beautiful, hardy and great for helping with pollinators and the environment. They're also often overlooked in home gardens. Many people see native plants as boring, but they're actually incredibly useful and attractive. If you've been thinking about adding a native garden to your property, that's great news! It's not as difficult as you might think.
4 Natural Ways To Keep Your Lawn Green
Lawn care is big business, but spending extra money or time on your lawn doesn't guarantee green grass. Here are some natural ways to keep your lawn green.
marthastewart.com
How to Grow and Care for Money Plants—Plus Martha's Tips for Propagating Them
Pilea peperomioides is the gift that keeps on giving. Also known as the Chinese Money Plant, this sought-after charmer is an unfussy variety that continuously produces offspring. Because it's so easy to grow, Martha loves to give pots of the plant as gifts to friends, and especially children. According to...
How To Grow and Care for Celosia
The National Garden Bureau, a non-profit organization promoting gardening in North America, announced 2023 will be the Year of the Celosia. That should will make this fun group of plants even more popular, introducing them to many new gardeners. What Is Celosia?. Celosia is both the scientific and common name...
kellysthoughtsonthings.com
You Love Trees? These Tips Will Help You To Keep Them Healthy
Trees are one of the most important natural resources on earth. They provide us with oxygen, help to regulate the climate, and are home to many different species of animals and plants. Trees also have great aesthetic value and can increase the value of your property. However, trees need care...
‘Get growing’: two city farmers explain how to cultivate your own flowers
‘People just need to try it,” says Camila Romain, one half of urban flower farming duo Wolves Lane Flower Company. “We get emails from people saying, ‘I want to do the learning, and then I want to start’; we’re always trying to get them to just get growing.”
Phys.org
Biodegradable plastic mulch: A climate-smart agricultural practice
During the growing and harvest seasons, vegetable producers often begin their day before sunrise and finish as the last light is seeping into the horizon. These long days are normal but varied. Challenges such as pests, disease, climate change, and weather make each day and each growing season unique and unpredictable.
Anchor discovered during offshore wind farm work may date from Roman times
An anchor discovered during survey works for an offshore wind farm could date from Roman times, an archaeologist has said.The 100kg (15 stone 10lbs) wrought iron anchor, which is more than two metres (6ft 6ins) long, was discovered during works for ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm.It was first discovered in 2018 during marine seabed survey works prior to construction of the wind farm, around 25 miles off the coast of Suffolk.Brandon Mason, of Maritime Archaeology Ltd, spent hours monitoring the anchor on the seabed and was on board an offshore support vessel as the anchor was raised...
Wood Ash As Fertilizer
When you are growing crops, unless you are using growing methods like hydroponics, you pretty much need some good soil to try growing your plants in. If you do not want to get into hydroponics, then there is a problem if you cannot get your hands on some good soil: you need some kind of fertilizer to help give your plants the soil & nutrition they need to grow properly. There is one source of fertilizer that a lot of people do not seem to consider when it comes to gardening or growing crops: ashes that come from burning wood products or the right kinds of items that can add plenty of life back into your soil!
