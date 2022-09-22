ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IA

cbs2iowa.com

St. Wenceslaus Church celebrates centennial Czech Goulash Day

Cedar Rapids — Sunday afternoon, St. Wenceslaus Church in Cedar Rapids started celebrating it's centennial Czech Goulash Day at 11:30 a.m. The festival has overcome challenges to stay alive for the past 100 years, including past years when it was suspended due to:. The 2008 Flood. The 2020 Covid...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Center Point restaurant, known for tenderloins, to close or sell

Some in Eastern Iowa are taking part in a National Day of Remembrance event to share stories of family and friends they've lost to homicide. Show You Care: Dubuque woman's anti-breed ban shirts raise money for local animal shelters. Updated: 6 hours ago. Not every dog is the same, and...
CENTER POINT, IA
98.1 KHAK

Longtime Eastern Iowa Restaurant Closing After 70 Years

Another longtime Eastern Iowa restaurant is being forced to close its doors due to the ongoing worker shortage that continues to plague the entire industry. KWWL reports that Pusateri's, an American and Italian restaurant located on Central Avenue in Dubuque, is closing up shop due to the ongoing worker shortage. The restaurant has been in Dubuque for over 70 years. They shared the tough news via the restaurant's Facebook page.
DUBUQUE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Free county fair at Old MacDonald's Farm

Cedar Rapids, Iowa -- If you're looking for things to do this weekend, Old MacDonald's Farm at Bever Park is having a free county fair for all ages on Saturday. Bring the family to the petting farm to feed the goats, cows, or many other animals at the park. There...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Asian Fest returns to NewBo in Cedar Rapids

KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick was at the park on Saturday morning and tells us what some people think of the proposed renovations. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne was in Dubuque on Saturday, she spoke to activists rallying against Public Measure number one. Groups organize neighborhood clean-up event in Dubuque. Updated: 7 hours ago.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Score VIP Tickets to the ‘Circle of Ash’ Haunted Attraction

Fall is officially here which means Halloween is right around the corner. Get out your fall decor, flannel, pumpkin-scented candles, and get ready for the spooky season. One of the most fun fall traditions to take part in is going to haunted houses. You're in luck too, because 'Circle of Ash' Haunted Attraction opens in Central City on Friday, September 30. They'll then be open every Friday and Saturday night throughout October. *Due to high demand, Circle of Ash tickets MUST be purchased online in advance. No on-site tickets will be sold.*
CENTRAL CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Best Times To View Fall Colors In Iowa

Ahhh, fall is finally here. It's no secret that autumn is my favorite time of year. Cooler temperatures mean turning off the AC and letting the windows stay open all day and night! Fall means festivals like Octoberfest in the Amanas and Pumpkinfest in Anamosa. It means football and if you're lucky, perhaps some playoff baseball too! But the thing that everyone can enjoy about fall is the amazing colors that pop this time of year. Even though September isn't over quite yet, it isn't too soon to take a look at when the fall foliage will be at its peak!
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Joensy’s Restaurant in Center Point to close in October

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of Joensy’s Restaurant in Center Point announced the restaurant will close on Oct. 15. The owner told TV9 he’s closing the restaurant for medical reasons, but he said if he can sell the restaurant to a new owner, it can remain open. Otherwise, the restaurant will have to close next month.
CENTER POINT, IA
98.1 KHAK

Marion Business Serves Up Some Sweet Treats To Tenacious D

When rock stars come to town for a show, they get the rock star treatment. Tenacious D, the rock band made up of actors Jack Black and Kyle Glass, played the McGrath Amphitheater in Cedar Rapids last night. I don't have access to their tour rider, but apparently, the two are big cheesecake fans and demanded some of the best in the area. A Marion business was more than happy to help out!
MARION, IA
98.1 KHAK

New Cedar Rapids High School Won’t Hand Out Grades

A new school is coming to Cedar Rapids and they are taking on a new approach to learning and the development of students. City View will be a new magnet school coming to Cedar Rapids and parents met with the school district leaders on Thursday to learn and discuss the plans for the new high school moving forward.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Another Cedar Rapids Business For Sale Due to Staffing Issues [PHOTOS]

What's been the reaction to the news that a Cedar Rapids business is looking for a buyer? Noooooooooooooooooooo!. The word came via Facebook Tuesday afternoon that the owner of a popular bakery on the city's southeast side wants to sell his business. The post was accompanied simply by the word "Unfortunately" and an emoji with a tear dripping from one eye.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

‘The Voice’ Breakout Star Is Proud Of Cedar Falls Roots [LISTEN]

One Cedar Falls native is making major waves on one of the biggest singing competition shows in the country. On September 19th, an Iowa born artist finally got the attention of people all across the country. Jay Allen, a Nashville based country artist with Iowa roots stunned the judges of the hit NBC show 'The Voice' with his performance of Cody Johnson's 'Til You Can't'
CEDAR FALLS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Lost Island Theft Might Have Been An Inside Job

There's been a whole lot of drama surrounding one of the most well known attractions in Waterloo over the past few months. Earlier this year, Lost Island opened up a brand new amusement park. It was an expansion of the already well-established water park that had been located there for years.
WATERLOO, IA
98.1 KHAK

Substance Abuse Story and The New Cedar Rapids Recovery Center

Addiction is something that can affect individuals, families, and entire communities. If you don't know the struggles of an addict, consider yourself lucky. Cedar Rapids opened a new Recovery Community Center yesterday (9-21-2022) whose goal is to help individuals and families on the road to recovery. *I did ask Todd's...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

