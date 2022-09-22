Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
St. Wenceslaus Church celebrates centennial Czech Goulash Day
Cedar Rapids — Sunday afternoon, St. Wenceslaus Church in Cedar Rapids started celebrating it's centennial Czech Goulash Day at 11:30 a.m. The festival has overcome challenges to stay alive for the past 100 years, including past years when it was suspended due to:. The 2008 Flood. The 2020 Covid...
KCRG.com
Center Point restaurant, known for tenderloins, to close or sell
Some in Eastern Iowa are taking part in a National Day of Remembrance event to share stories of family and friends they've lost to homicide. Show You Care: Dubuque woman's anti-breed ban shirts raise money for local animal shelters. Updated: 6 hours ago. Not every dog is the same, and...
Longtime Eastern Iowa Restaurant Closing After 70 Years
Another longtime Eastern Iowa restaurant is being forced to close its doors due to the ongoing worker shortage that continues to plague the entire industry. KWWL reports that Pusateri's, an American and Italian restaurant located on Central Avenue in Dubuque, is closing up shop due to the ongoing worker shortage. The restaurant has been in Dubuque for over 70 years. They shared the tough news via the restaurant's Facebook page.
cbs2iowa.com
Free county fair at Old MacDonald's Farm
Cedar Rapids, Iowa -- If you're looking for things to do this weekend, Old MacDonald's Farm at Bever Park is having a free county fair for all ages on Saturday. Bring the family to the petting farm to feed the goats, cows, or many other animals at the park. There...
Fun Places in Iowa to Check Out With the Family This Fall
Whether you want to stay close to home here in Eastern Iowa or take a little road trip, there are plenty of places to visit with the family this fall! Here are a few of your options!. If your family is into spookier fall activities, you can check out a...
KCRG.com
Asian Fest returns to NewBo in Cedar Rapids
KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick was at the park on Saturday morning and tells us what some people think of the proposed renovations. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne was in Dubuque on Saturday, she spoke to activists rallying against Public Measure number one. Groups organize neighborhood clean-up event in Dubuque. Updated: 7 hours ago.
Score VIP Tickets to the ‘Circle of Ash’ Haunted Attraction
Fall is officially here which means Halloween is right around the corner. Get out your fall decor, flannel, pumpkin-scented candles, and get ready for the spooky season. One of the most fun fall traditions to take part in is going to haunted houses. You're in luck too, because 'Circle of Ash' Haunted Attraction opens in Central City on Friday, September 30. They'll then be open every Friday and Saturday night throughout October. *Due to high demand, Circle of Ash tickets MUST be purchased online in advance. No on-site tickets will be sold.*
Without New Buyer, Favorite Iowa Restaurant Closing Soon
In the current economy, it is no doubt going to be difficult for anyone to start a new business, and unfortunately, that challenge may extend to stepping in to take over a highly-established one as well. Dan and Deb Klouda, owners of Joensy's Restaurant in Center Point, have been looking...
The Best Times To View Fall Colors In Iowa
Ahhh, fall is finally here. It's no secret that autumn is my favorite time of year. Cooler temperatures mean turning off the AC and letting the windows stay open all day and night! Fall means festivals like Octoberfest in the Amanas and Pumpkinfest in Anamosa. It means football and if you're lucky, perhaps some playoff baseball too! But the thing that everyone can enjoy about fall is the amazing colors that pop this time of year. Even though September isn't over quite yet, it isn't too soon to take a look at when the fall foliage will be at its peak!
KCRG.com
Joensy’s Restaurant in Center Point to close in October
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of Joensy’s Restaurant in Center Point announced the restaurant will close on Oct. 15. The owner told TV9 he’s closing the restaurant for medical reasons, but he said if he can sell the restaurant to a new owner, it can remain open. Otherwise, the restaurant will have to close next month.
Where to Get a Late Night Meal in Johnson County [LIST]
A few weeks ago, we put together a list of restaurants in Cedar Rapids that serve food until midnight or later. Shortly after, someone asked about restaurants over in Johnson County. I jumped right on it!. With the help of Google and Facebook, I put together a list of restaurants...
Score an Entire Row at the World’s Toughest Rodeo in Cedar Rapids
The bulls and broncs are coming back! The nation’s best bucking broncs and bulls are returning to Cedar Rapids next spring, along with the world’s toughest cowboys and we're giving you the very first chance to win tickets. The Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo will be in town on...
Marion Business Serves Up Some Sweet Treats To Tenacious D
When rock stars come to town for a show, they get the rock star treatment. Tenacious D, the rock band made up of actors Jack Black and Kyle Glass, played the McGrath Amphitheater in Cedar Rapids last night. I don't have access to their tour rider, but apparently, the two are big cheesecake fans and demanded some of the best in the area. A Marion business was more than happy to help out!
New Cedar Rapids High School Won’t Hand Out Grades
A new school is coming to Cedar Rapids and they are taking on a new approach to learning and the development of students. City View will be a new magnet school coming to Cedar Rapids and parents met with the school district leaders on Thursday to learn and discuss the plans for the new high school moving forward.
Another Cedar Rapids Business For Sale Due to Staffing Issues [PHOTOS]
What's been the reaction to the news that a Cedar Rapids business is looking for a buyer? Noooooooooooooooooooo!. The word came via Facebook Tuesday afternoon that the owner of a popular bakery on the city's southeast side wants to sell his business. The post was accompanied simply by the word "Unfortunately" and an emoji with a tear dripping from one eye.
‘The Voice’ Breakout Star Is Proud Of Cedar Falls Roots [LISTEN]
One Cedar Falls native is making major waves on one of the biggest singing competition shows in the country. On September 19th, an Iowa born artist finally got the attention of people all across the country. Jay Allen, a Nashville based country artist with Iowa roots stunned the judges of the hit NBC show 'The Voice' with his performance of Cody Johnson's 'Til You Can't'
Lost Island Theft Might Have Been An Inside Job
There's been a whole lot of drama surrounding one of the most well known attractions in Waterloo over the past few months. Earlier this year, Lost Island opened up a brand new amusement park. It was an expansion of the already well-established water park that had been located there for years.
Substance Abuse Story and The New Cedar Rapids Recovery Center
Addiction is something that can affect individuals, families, and entire communities. If you don't know the struggles of an addict, consider yourself lucky. Cedar Rapids opened a new Recovery Community Center yesterday (9-21-2022) whose goal is to help individuals and families on the road to recovery. *I did ask Todd's...
KCRG.com
Dubuque schools to hold meeting about consolidating middle schools in district
The Jo-Daviess County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after someone stole a UTV. Parents learn about new Cedar Rapids magnet school. Parents had a lot of questions tonight as they met with school district leaders to learn about the Cedar Rapids School District's plans for its newest high school.
biztimes.biz
‘An overdue award’: Breitbach’s owners garner Iowa Restaurant Association’s top honor
Two owners of a pair of other local eateries also garnered an honor from the Iowa Restaurant Association announced Thursday. Kathy Conway and Teri Link, owners of Knockout Melts and of Rock Salad in Dubuque, were selected for the Faces of Diversity Award, according to a press release. Conway and...
