Experts say covid pandemic continues to hospitalize, kill in Pennsylvania, despite Biden comments
For many, if not most, the masks are off and the covid pandemic is in the rearview mirror. But an average of 10 people are dying from covid in Pennsylvania each day, and about 1,150 residents are hospitalized with the virus, according to state health data. The state Department of...
A private company examined 2020 ballots, hard drives from 2 Pa. counties
One of those counties asked that company, Speckin Forensics, for a review. It’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit Pennsylvania's result. A Michigan-based forensics company said it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. In a pair of reports it released earlier this month,...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Sustainable upgrades to Allegheny Traditional Academy provide cleaner, cooler air for students this school year
PITTSBURGH — Students from Pittsburgh Public Schools’ (PPS) Allegheny Traditional Academy (ATA) in Pittsburgh’s Northside are enjoying cleaner, cooler air this school year following a year-long project by The Efficiency Network (TEN) — a subsidiary of Duquesne Light Holdings (DLH) Inc., which also encompasses Duquesne Light Company (DLC) and DQE Communications. The facility, which serves nearly 700 students in grades pre-K through 8, underwent several energy-efficiency enhancements, including the addition of solar panels; retrofitted HVAC systems; and LED lighting upgrades. Ahead of Pittsburgh’s hosting of the Global Clean Energy Action Forum this week, DLH’s sustainability efforts were highlighted for a number of students at the school on Monday, Sept. 19, where they received hands-on demonstrations on the benefits of electric vehicles and electric cooking.
Pennsylvania lawmakers working to tackle food insecurity
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Food insecurity is great in Pennsylvania, and with inflation, it continues to rise. While prices rise, jobs continue to pay the same, forcing families to dig deep into their budgets."We know that all of us are seeing rising prices at the grocery stores and the return to paying for school lunches is hurting the families that are just above the cutoff for federal free lunch programs," state Sen. Lindsey Williams said.One in five people in Pittsburgh is food insecure, and the problem just keeps getting worse. Pennsylvania lawmakers are trying to make it easier.Just this week, Governor Tom...
Kennywood shares chaperone policy, questions arise following Saturday’s violence
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — There are a lot of questions about security at Kennywood park after three people, including two teenagers, were shot inside the park Saturday night. Allegheny County police said the victims were shot in the “Lost Kennywood” area of the park just before 11 p.m.
wtae.com
Male shot overnight in Allegheny County in critical condition
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A male was found shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Walnut Street in the City of McKeesport. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition. Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating. Stay tuned to WTAE for future...
WFMJ.com
Mercer prison seeking 'dozens' of employees
Like just about any other employer, Pennsylvania is looking for people to work at the prison in Mercer County. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is bringing a job fair to the State Correctional Institution Mercer, with the goal of filling what the DOC says is dozens of positions. The fair...
WGMD Radio
Pennsylvania police respond to ‘mass causality event’ after witnesses hear gunshots at theme park’s Fall Fest
A heavy police presence has gathered at Kennywood Park, an amusement park located in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, Saturday evening after gunshots were reported in the area. The possible shooting has been classified as a “mass casualty incident.”. Pennsylvania police and emergency services vehicles from several agencies responded to the...
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisory
Following a water main break on Thursday night, multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods have been placed under a boil water advisory by the PWSA. At approximately 8:15 pm on Thursday, September 22, 2022, a water main on Steuben Street broke, causing water pressure loss in multiple neighborhoods, including:
Toxic metals entered soil from Pittsburgh steel-industry emissions, study says
Pittsburgh’s soil is contaminated in some areas by five toxic metals emitted by historic coking and smelting from the region’s now-diminished coal and steel industry, according to a new study by geologists at the University of Pittsburgh. In a city with a history of air pollution so bad...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Baptist Homes facility in Mt. Lebanon to close in December
Ninety residents of the Baptist Senior Family’s skilled nursing and personal care home in Mt. Lebanon are looking for new places to live following the announcement that the facility will be closing by the end of the year. Baptist Senior Family has submitted a plan to the Pennsylvania Department...
Mon Health sued over data breach
A December 2021 data breach is the topic of a lawsuit filed this week in Monongalia County Circuit Court. It names Monongalia Health Systems Inc. (Mon Health) and affiliated hospitals, Mo. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Police: Westmoreland man called US Capitol 1,400 times
A Westmoreland County man has been charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment for allegedly calling the U.S. Capitol switchboard 1,400 times and leaving messages for members of Congress. According to a complaint filed by the Westmoreland County Detective Bureau, Mark E. Ray, 62, of Irwin, left “racially/ethnically charged, anti-Semitic, obscene...
Questions being raised after three people shot at Kennywood's Phantom Fall Fest
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - While police continue to investigate the shooting at Kennywood that left three people wounded, many people are asking - "how did a firearm get inside the park?" According to police, metal detectors at the front gate were working the night of the altercation and all bags were being searched. However, patrons on social media and those at the park said security at the front gate was fairly lax. RELATED: 3 shot, including 2 teens, at Kennywood in West Mifflin"We came in and we barely got checked, I mean he brought in a bottle of water, which...
3 killed in two Fayette crashes
Three people were killed in two separate accidents along Route 51 in Fayette County between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday morning, according to Fayette County’s coroner. Britley Brashear, 31, whose address was not available, was killed Saturday afternoon when her vehicle hit a traffic signal pole along Route 51...
wtae.com
Westmoreland County man accused of leaving obscene and vulgar voicemails for members of Congress
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Hempfield Township man allegedly left hundreds of obscene and vulgar voicemails for nearly three dozen members of Congress. Mark Ray, 62, is facing several misdemeanor charges. Police said he called the U.S. Capitol switchboard about 1,400 times between January 2020 and August 2022. Police...
wtae.com
Oh, deer: An unconventional rescue draws onlookers
PITTSBURGH — It was hardly a typical Saturday for residents on East End Avenue in Pittsburgh's Regent Square neighborhood, as word quickly spread that a deer had fallen down a large hole in the middle of the road. "When it first went down, it was like fighting," said Tracy...
Coroner called to accident in Uniontown, car crashes into traffic light
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The coroner was called to a crash in Fayette County. 911 dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics were called to Pittsburgh Street in Uniontown at around 4:26 p.m. A vehicle appeared to have struck a traffic light and suffered heavy damage to its front. Two tires...
Some Pittsburgh elected officials caution against 'blue hydrogen' hub pitch
Leaders from around the world are in Pittsburgh for the Global Clean Energy Action Forum, and hydrogen figures to be a key topic of discussion. While the gas is quickly gaining cache as the future of American energy, there are disagreements about what Pittsburgh’s role should be concerning hydrogen.
Police called to fatal crash in Fayette County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Fayette County.The crash happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on Route 51 in Uniontown. One person was killed, police said, and there were no other injuries.Police say the driver crashed into a traffic signal pole, setting the car on fire. The identity of the driver has not been released.
