Trinity Lutheran Church Preschool’s Dedication and Appreciation Open House will be held Sunday, September 25th, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. with a short program at 3:00 p.m. to dedicate the new playground structure and thank everyone who contributed time, talent and/or funds to make the project possible. When the preschool committee decided last spring the old wooden play structure needed to be replaced with a safety certified commercial grade structure and the play yard surface updated to meet current safety standards, they began the process of fundraising.

CHOTEAU, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO