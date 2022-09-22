Read full article on original website
Related
montanarightnow.com
Missing 23-year-old last seen Sept. 21 found
BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services are looking for a 23-year-old who was last seen on Sept. 21. Berry RunningCrane JR. is described as being six feet one inch tall and weighs 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Sept. 21 wearing a...
montanarightnow.com
Black bear sighting reported in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Mont. - A black bear has been wandering around Augusta Friday, the Augusta Montana Area Chamber of Commerce said via Facebook. AMACC said the bear has been visiting Main Street, numerous yards and was going towards the rodeo grounds.
montanarightnow.com
Woman last seen at the beginning of September
BROWNING, Mont. - Law enforcement are looking for a woman who was last seen at the beginning of September. Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services reports Kristy Rae New Robe, 26, was last contacted on Sept. 2. She is described as being five feet, five inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has...
Fairfield Sun Times
Trinity Lutheran Church Preschool Hosting Open House to Dedicate New Playground Structure
Trinity Lutheran Church Preschool’s Dedication and Appreciation Open House will be held Sunday, September 25th, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. with a short program at 3:00 p.m. to dedicate the new playground structure and thank everyone who contributed time, talent and/or funds to make the project possible. When the preschool committee decided last spring the old wooden play structure needed to be replaced with a safety certified commercial grade structure and the play yard surface updated to meet current safety standards, they began the process of fundraising.
Comments / 0