ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Celsius has a Hail Mary bankruptcy plan: Turn its debt into a new cryptocurrency

In an internal meeting, Celsius’ leadership discussed a plan to issue an “IOU” cryptocurrency to customers who signed up for some of its accounts. The company says it is building out a new system to track its assets, which was formerly done using a simple Excel spreadsheet, according to sources familiar with the company.
MARKETS
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Mark Fisher of MBF Clearing Corp.

Legendary investor Mark Fisher of MBF Clearing Corp. joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss what he's seeing in the markets, how the Fed and the country need to deal with inflation and where he sees commodities heading. With Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Stocks drop to end the week

The traders look at today's down day on the markets. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Dennis Davitt.
STOCKS
CNBC

Call to Action: How to play gold

The traders break down how investors can play gold. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Dennis Davitt.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cnbc#Aureus Asset Management#Short Hills Capital
CNBC

Here's our plan for Monday after another painful week to own stocks

Stocks took a beating this week as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another 75 basis points, the third consecutive hike of that magnitude. It wasn't the rate move — which was anticipated by the market — but Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish comments on Wednesday that hurt stocks. He's now targeting a rate of 4.4% at the end of the year, up from the 3.4% rate projected at the central bank's June meeting.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

The Chartmaster sees higher levels for oil

Carter Worth of Worth Charting says investors should watch oil. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Jeff Mills and Brian Kelly.
INDUSTRY
CNBC

CCTV Script Weekly 23/09/22

— This is the script of CNBC's weekly report for China's CCTV on September 23, 2022. For this week's weekly report, let's first take a look at Jeff Bezos, founder and chief executive officer of Amazon.com. According to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, Bezos has fallen from the world's second richest person to the third position. Bezos was overtaken by Tesla founder Musk in 2021 and lost his throne as the world's richest person, and this time Gautam Adani, the Indian tycoon surpassed Jeff Bezos. How did Bezos' fortune shrink?
BUSINESS
CNBC

What Cramer is watching Friday — 2-year yield unstoppable as stocks to retest mid-June lows

The 2-year Treasury yield at 4.2% is almost impossible to believe. This is a move that is so fast that it tells me there must have been people borrowing shorter to buy this piece of paper, betting it would go back to 3%. Remember, bond yields and bond prices move in opposite directions. Incredible. Meanwhile people are focused on the U.K. and the collapse of the pound. But those interest rates in the U.K. and Europe were always kept artificially low. It's the velocity.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: FedEx, Boeing, Ally, Domino's and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Boeing — The aerospace company was down 5% after it reached a $200 million settlement on charges of misleading investors following two of its jetliners being involved in deadly crashes. FedEx — Shares were down about 3.4%, hitting a new...
STOCKS
CNBC

Historic rate hikes mark the largest 6-month increase in 41 years: What you should do with your money

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced it would raise benchmark interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point and indicated more hikes would be coming. The uptick is the third consecutive 0.75 percentage point move and the fifth increase in the last six months — all part of an effort by the central bank to cool runaway inflation. All told, the series of hikes has brought the federal funds rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest it's been since 2008, and up from a rate of near zero to start the year.
BUSINESS
CNBC

What credit score do you need to get a Discover it Card?

When it comes to finding the right credit card for your lifestyle, you'll want to find one that you're likely to qualify for. Credit card issuers will look at your credit score as well as income and length of credit history when applying for a new card. This means that...
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy