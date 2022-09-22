Read full article on original website
Celsius has a Hail Mary bankruptcy plan: Turn its debt into a new cryptocurrency
In an internal meeting, Celsius’ leadership discussed a plan to issue an “IOU” cryptocurrency to customers who signed up for some of its accounts. The company says it is building out a new system to track its assets, which was formerly done using a simple Excel spreadsheet, according to sources familiar with the company.
Watch CNBC's full interview with Mark Fisher of MBF Clearing Corp.
Legendary investor Mark Fisher of MBF Clearing Corp. joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss what he's seeing in the markets, how the Fed and the country need to deal with inflation and where he sees commodities heading. With Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova.
Stocks drop to end the week
The traders look at today's down day on the markets. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Dennis Davitt.
Call to Action: How to play gold
The traders break down how investors can play gold. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Dennis Davitt.
The Final Call: Buy calls instead of stocks
The final trades for this week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Dennis Davitt.
Amazon stock hasn't really done anything in two years, says Evercore's Mahaney
Mark Mahaney, head of internet research at Evercore ISI, joins 'Closing Bell' to discuss stocks he's watching right now. With Nancy Tengler of Laffer Tengler Investments.
Here's our plan for Monday after another painful week to own stocks
Stocks took a beating this week as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another 75 basis points, the third consecutive hike of that magnitude. It wasn't the rate move — which was anticipated by the market — but Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish comments on Wednesday that hurt stocks. He's now targeting a rate of 4.4% at the end of the year, up from the 3.4% rate projected at the central bank's June meeting.
Trump-linked Digital World Acquisition Corp shares are now around $16 after hitting $97 earlier this year
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. fell this week as the company missed a key deadline to hold on to about $1 billion in financing. DWAC, which is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, has been set to be the vessel to take Trump Media and Technology Group public.
The Chartmaster sees higher levels for oil
Carter Worth of Worth Charting says investors should watch oil. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Jeff Mills and Brian Kelly.
The IPO market went from 'boom to bust' in 2022. Here's what's driving the massive slowdown
From the best of times, to the worst of times: The market for initial public offerings has fallen off a cliff in 2022. Investors faced with high inflation and rising interest rates have ditched high-flying growth stocks and turned to safer, more profitable alternatives. The decline has been striking given...
CCTV Script Weekly 23/09/22
— This is the script of CNBC's weekly report for China's CCTV on September 23, 2022. For this week's weekly report, let's first take a look at Jeff Bezos, founder and chief executive officer of Amazon.com. According to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, Bezos has fallen from the world's second richest person to the third position. Bezos was overtaken by Tesla founder Musk in 2021 and lost his throne as the world's richest person, and this time Gautam Adani, the Indian tycoon surpassed Jeff Bezos. How did Bezos' fortune shrink?
What Cramer is watching Friday — 2-year yield unstoppable as stocks to retest mid-June lows
The 2-year Treasury yield at 4.2% is almost impossible to believe. This is a move that is so fast that it tells me there must have been people borrowing shorter to buy this piece of paper, betting it would go back to 3%. Remember, bond yields and bond prices move in opposite directions. Incredible. Meanwhile people are focused on the U.K. and the collapse of the pound. But those interest rates in the U.K. and Europe were always kept artificially low. It's the velocity.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: FedEx, Boeing, Ally, Domino's and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Boeing — The aerospace company was down 5% after it reached a $200 million settlement on charges of misleading investors following two of its jetliners being involved in deadly crashes. FedEx — Shares were down about 3.4%, hitting a new...
Lauren Taylor Wolfe says it's just too risky for investors to ignore ESG amid recent pushback
According to Deloitte, global ESG assets under professional management could be worth $80 trillion by 2024. But this growth in popularity combined with a global energy crisis has the sector facing increasing polarization. Critics worry that capital dedicated to ESG investments will further one value system at the expense of others.
Jim Cramer sat down with the CEOs of Salesforce and Slack this week — here are our takeaways
Salesforce's (CRM) annual Dreamforce conference took center stage in the tech world this week. And Jim Cramer was on site in San Francisco to talk with leading tech CEOs , including the heads of Salesforce and its subsidiary Slack. Here's are our recap and takeaways from each interview.
Elon Musk has more than 20 direct reports at Tesla — here are the ones we know about
Elon Musk has more than 20 direct reports at Tesla. About 22% of the CEO's direct reports are now based in Texas, around half are still based in California, and more than 90% are men. Musk will need to lean on these deputies as Tesla works to bring its new...
Health care stocks with dividend yields to weather through market turmoil
The healthcare sector is an investor favorite in a defensive market. CNBC's Bertha Coombs joins 'Squawk Box' to break down some players with the best dividend yields.
Historic rate hikes mark the largest 6-month increase in 41 years: What you should do with your money
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced it would raise benchmark interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point and indicated more hikes would be coming. The uptick is the third consecutive 0.75 percentage point move and the fifth increase in the last six months — all part of an effort by the central bank to cool runaway inflation. All told, the series of hikes has brought the federal funds rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest it's been since 2008, and up from a rate of near zero to start the year.
What credit score do you need to get a Discover it Card?
When it comes to finding the right credit card for your lifestyle, you'll want to find one that you're likely to qualify for. Credit card issuers will look at your credit score as well as income and length of credit history when applying for a new card. This means that...
From the Fed to Europe's currency crisis, here's what's behind this selloff in financial markets
Stocks and bonds sold off around the world Friday, as the Federal Reserve and other central banks move to raise interest rates and battle inflation. Markets have been adjusting to the idea of higher interest rates at the same time recession warnings are rising. "By basically endorsing the idea of...
