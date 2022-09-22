Read full article on original website
CNBC
Celsius has a Hail Mary bankruptcy plan: Turn its debt into a new cryptocurrency
In an internal meeting, Celsius’ leadership discussed a plan to issue an “IOU” cryptocurrency to customers who signed up for some of its accounts. The company says it is building out a new system to track its assets, which was formerly done using a simple Excel spreadsheet, according to sources familiar with the company.
CNBC
Here's why U.S. fiscal policy is undermining the Fed's aggressive efforts to fight inflation
Inflation remains the top issue on investors' minds, with many trying to determine when the relentless rise in prices will stop and whether the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes to try to halt the spiral will engineer a so-called soft-landing for the economy — or, instead, send us into a deep recession. Indeed, your views on the trajectory of inflation will determine your views on future Fed actions — and, therefore, how you decide to put your money to work.
Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s popularity improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July...
CNBC
Trump-linked Digital World Acquisition Corp shares are now around $16 after hitting $97 earlier this year
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. fell this week as the company missed a key deadline to hold on to about $1 billion in financing. DWAC, which is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, has been set to be the vessel to take Trump Media and Technology Group public.
Washington Examiner
Hunter Biden’s laptop could hold answers to GOP interest in Chinese business deals
Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drive likely holds the answer to House Republican questions over President Joe Biden’s son’s Chinese business deals, including his efforts to work out U.S. natural gas deals with a Chinese government-linked energy conglomerate. Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the ranking member on the House...
The Republican Party Was Trumpy Long Before Trump
Nicole Hemmer is an associate professor of history and director of the Rogers Center for the American Presidency at Vanderbilt University. She is the author of Partisans: The Conservative Revolutionaries Who Remade American Politics in the 1990s. In February 1992, a small, graying man in a slightly wrinkled suit eased...
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full interview with Mark Fisher of MBF Clearing Corp.
Legendary investor Mark Fisher of MBF Clearing Corp. joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss what he's seeing in the markets, how the Fed and the country need to deal with inflation and where he sees commodities heading. With Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova.
An uncertain economy threatens startups–but caution and pessimism have no place in the tech industry
President and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association Gary Shapiro delivers a keynote address at CES in January 2022. New businesses are the secret sauce for economic growth, catalyzing innovation, and shaking up industries. Globally, startups create nearly $3 trillion in value (more than the GDP of France) and attract billions in venture capital funding. And it’s not just about the money. Startups are also responsible for driving tech advances that make our lives easier, safer, and more productive.
Trump advisers launch new super PAC MAGA Inc. to spend millions in midterms backing endorsed candidates
Some of former President Trump’s leading political advisers are launching a new Super PAC known as MAGA Inc. that is expected to spend heavily over the next six weeks to support Trump-endorsed candidates running in November’s midterm elections. Nearly two years after his 2020 election defeat, the former...
CNBC
The 6 best business books of the year examine Silicon Valley, Chinese tech giants and even murder
If you're looking for your next absorbing and informative business-centric read, then the Financial Times has you covered with the newly unveiled shortlist for the publication's 2022 Business Book of the Year Award. Last year's winner was "This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends," New York Times reporter...
Congress grills top bank chiefs on economy, Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike
CEOs of some of the country’s biggest banks were on Capitol Hill Wednesday, facing lawmakers’ questions on a wide array of issues, ranging from the state of the economy to the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hike. NBC News’ Allie Raffa has the details. Sept. 22, 2022.
CNBC
The 'real cure' for inflation has gone ignored, Steve Forbes says
In focusing on raising interest rates to cool inflation, central banks and governments have overlooked the importance of maintaining stable currencies, said Steve Forbes, chair of Forbes Media. "The real cure is to stabilize the currency. You don't have to make people poor to conquer inflation," he said. The British...
CNBC
Italy is on track to electing the most right-wing government since Mussolini
Italians are on course to electing the country’s first female prime minister and the first government led by the far-right since the end of World War II. CNBC’s Steve Sedgwick reports live from Italy.
Wall Street CEOs appear on Capitol Hill as election looms
WASHINGTON — (AP) — In what has become an annual ritual, the CEOs of the major U.S. banks appeared in front of Congress on Wednesday to sell themselves as shepherds of a helpful industry at a time of financial and economic distress for many Americans. Democrats have called...
