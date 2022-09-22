ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockessin, DE

witn22.org

Delaware State University President Tony Allen Named Distinguished Academy Fellow by the National Academy of Public Administration

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Delaware State University President Tony Allen joined a distinguished group of civic leaders Wednesday with his inclusion in the 2022 Class of Academy Fellows by the National Academy of Public Administration (NAPA). Academy Fellows assist NAPA, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization chartered by Congress, in reaching its...
DOVER, DE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Mantua, NJ High School Denies Accommodating Kids Identifying As Cats

I'll be the first one to say it. It's pretty bonkers the kinds of things you see on social media these days. Seriously, I wake up to find out that kids are eating laundry detergent pods (Tide Pod Challenge), people cooking their chicken in Nyquil, the list goes on and on. On today's episode of "Wild Things Jahna Reads On The Internet," there apparently has been a rumor going around in one particular Gloucester County school district that has a lot of parents both upset and concerned this week.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WMDT.com

Truck convoy raises money for Delaware Special Olympics

HARRINGTON, Del.- Nearly 200 truck drivers from across the area met at the Delaware State Fairgrounds for a police-escorted 29-mile ride through Kent County, raising money and awareness for the Delaware Special Olympics. But before truckers hit the road- they held an auction for the Special Olympics, got to meet...
KENT COUNTY, DE
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Education
City
Hockessin, DE
WDEL 1150AM

HOPP (Harvest Outreach People Project) has big plans in Wilmington

A flat plot of grass-covered ground next to a busy highway and an industrial facility was blessed Thursday by Wilmington-area church leaders who are beginning a fundraising drive to build a Resource Center and Marketplace. Harvest Outreach People Project, or HOPP, is a coalition of churches and outreach specialists. They...
WILMINGTON, DE
MONTCO.Today

Former Kennedy-Kenrick High School Site: Out with Lockers/Lunch Rooms, In with Lawns/Living Rooms

One of the design interiors for the residential construction proposed in Norristown at the former Kennedy-Kendrick High School location. The years-long effort to repurpose the Norristown real estate that once housed Kennedy-Kenrick High School has received preliminary approval of its progress. Justin Heinze did the deed of reporting the advances in the Norristown Patch.
NORRISTOWN, PA
delawarepublic.org

State officials break ground on new Kent County Family Court

State elected officials and members of Delaware’s judiciary broke ground on Kent County’s new Family Court in Dover on Thursday. The new courthouse will be located one block west of the Kent County Superior Court, making use of an EPA and DNREC-designated brownfield in downtown Dover that’s been difficult to develop.
KENT COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

Delaware County Memorial Hospital emergency room to shut down within next 60 days

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- Major changes are coming to Delaware County Memorial Hospital. Mental health services are being added, but the emergency department is shutting down. The sign here at Delaware County Memorial Hospital says the emergency department is open to serve you, but that won't be the case for much longer. Eyewitness News spoke with one nurse who says she is devastated by the change. "It's a very dark day for the community," nurse Angela Napolitano said. She has been a nurse at the emergency department for 41 years. On Wednesday, she and other staff members found out the hospital's parent company, Prospect...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

ChristianaCare Plans ‘Phased Approach' to Reopening Chester Co. Hospital Site

ChristianaCare, acknowledging a reopening is likely more than a year away, provided an update this week on its plans for the shuttered medical center it bought this summer in southern Chester County, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. In July, Wilmington-based ChristianaCare completed its $8 million purchase of Jennersville Hospital from...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
nccpdnews.com

Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Woman and Infant Child

The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Cassandra Brasch, 40 of Wilmington and her daughter Palmer Yetter, 6 months of age. (Wilmington, Del.-19802) On Saturday, (9/24), New Castle County Police responded to the 100 block of E. Thirty-Ninth Street in Pennrose for the report of a missing person. Officers learned Cassandra left the residence on Thursday (9/22) during the afternoon hours. Family members reported that Cassandra has not been taking her prescribed medication and there is a real concern for her safety and that of her 6-month-old daughter Palmer.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Henderson's 5 TD passes help Delaware beat Hampton 35-3

Nolan Henderson completed 30 of 43 passes for 296 yards and five touchdowns — three to Thyrick Pitts — to help Delaware beat Hampton 35-3 Saturday night at Delaware Stadium in Newark. Henderson connected with Pitts on touchdowns of 15 and 8 yards to give Delaware (4-0, 2-0...
NEWARK, DE
cosmosphilly.com

Under the Stars, St. George Greek Food Festival

Middletown, PA – Great food, dancing, and firepits make this Greek festival a perfect place to be this weekend. Hidden in the lush green suburbs of Delaware County, off route 352, St. George Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its annual Greek Food Festival. The atmosphere is lovely as guests...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

2 Shot Near Del. High School Football Game

Two people were shot near a high school football game in Middletown, Delaware on Friday night, authorities said. The shooting occurred on Bunker Hill Road just west of Choptank Road at around 9:15 p.m., Middletown police said in a statement. Two gunshot victims were found in the area and taken to Christiana Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
wilmingtonde.gov

Wilmington Issues Weekly Traffic and Travel Advisory for Special Events, Street Repaving, Other Construction or Repair Projects

Real-time traffic and travel map available at City website and at the link below. Wilmington’s Public Works Department has compiled the attached list of streets on which construction or, maintenance will occur over the next week by the City itself, or by either DelDOT, Delmarva Power, or private contractors. The attached information is for Monday, September 26 through Friday, September 30, 2022.
WILMINGTON, DE
phl17.com

B & F Towing company accused of unfair treatment towards black Americans

NEW CASTLE, DE (WPHL)- African Americans are accusing a tow company in Delaware of unfair treatment. B & F Towing Company is a towing service located at 449 Old Airport Rd in New Castle, Delaware. The company staff appears to be all white Americans based on photos on google images and personal visits to the establishment.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

Day after 6th birthday, Berks boy loses cancer battle

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A young Berks County boy lost his hard-fought battle with a cancerous brain tumor Thursday night, a day after celebrating his 6th birthday. The family of Ryder Knechtle announced his death Friday morning on the Rally for Ryder Facebook page. "We are so sad," his...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

