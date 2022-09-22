Read full article on original website
kswo.com
International Festival wraps up in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 43rd International Festival wrapped up in Lawton this weekend. It’s a three day event that blends cultures existing across southwest Oklahoma. The festival gives artists a chance to perform and people to buy unique, locally made items. For Zacharyah Jones and his wife, it...
Get Your Halloween Costume Before Spooky Season Kicks Off
I may be dubbed as "Jeri Christmas," but I'm also a big fan of the nightmare before Christmas, Halloween! Our office is already planning our pre-Halloween get together to eat spooky snacks and watch Hocus Pocus 2 when it drops on Disney+ next week. So I need a Sanderson Sister or some kind of witch costume for this, right?!
New men’s refuge house to hold housewarming event
The Temple of Praise Church is hosting their housewarming for their new building, The Men's Refuge House, this weekend.
Enjoy Global Cuisine and Entertainment at the International Festival This Weekend
I'm so thrilled that Lawton's annual International Festival is back this year so I can be reunited with my favorite schnitzel and its chefs. I've been attending this festival and enjoying my schnitzel for YEARS!. Some of my coworkers are looking forward to getting Indian tacos, pierogis, gyros and so...
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
SWOK Oktoberfest’s That Are Quickly Coming Up
Fall is as welcome in Oklahoma as spring or the start of summer. It's when the weather is supposed to cool down and lead us on into the holiday hoodie season, even though that rarely happens. Normally, we jump from shorts and tee's to winter coats in the span of a week, but Oktoberfest is the lead-in to whatever may come for the seasonal change.
newschannel6now.com
Historic Wichita Falls home restored
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 100-year-old home in Wichita Falls has been restored to its former glory. The original house on the Hammon Ranch was ready to be torn down before a group came together to rebuild it. Dilts Construction saw the historic value in the house off of...
newschannel6now.com
Rick is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Rick is a cat who is sweet and loves to cuddle. If you’re interested in adopting this sweet furball,...
Celebrate National Queso Day With Lawton’s Best Chips & Queso
Growing up my family often did a proper white-people-taco-night. Ground beef with a packet of taco seasoning, shells straight out of the box, and queso with whatever chips looked good on the store shelves that day. As my siblings and I have traveled in our lives beyond the family home,...
Lawton Public Library Is Celebrating Banned Book Week
Over the last few years, Texas took a step back in time and started banning books that the state politicians deemed overtly against the values of Texans. Topics that centered around race and racism, abortion, suicide, and LGBTQ issues, history, and representation. The move has as many supporters as it does detractors, and the list of titles now banned across 22 school districts is astounding... over 800 books.
kswo.com
Fort Sill graduates almost 500 soldiers Friday
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 480 soldiers graduated from Basic Training at Fort Sill Friday, and are basic trainees no more. Soldiers from both Bravo Battery 1 -19 and Echo Battery 1-79 took to Fort Sill’s Polo Field, graduating alongside their peers. At the head of the...
thewichitan.com
Friends share memories, words of caution after death of student
One thread tied together the 70-plus students who laughed, cried and reminisced in Legacy Courtyard Thursday night. That common thread was Adam Sattler, a 21-year-old MSU student who passed away last weekend. Classmates, colleagues, roommates, friends and friends-of-friends united to remember Adam’s life, personality and impact. As the evening...
kswo.com
Altus AFB conducting pre-burn prior to air show
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Air Force Base is preparing for the Red River Thunder Open House and Airshow on October 1 and, as part of that preparation, will be conducting a large pre-burn on September 24. Officials with the base said The Air Force Wildland Fire Center will have...
newschannel6now.com
A cold front arrives Sunday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday night, we will have a low of 70 with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 99 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 70 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high...
Looks Like a New Car Wash Will be Built in the Empty Lot on N. Sheridan Road in Lawton, OK.
It's been an empty lot for years and years but soon we could be seeing a new car wash at 1503 N. Sheridan Road in Lawton, OK. It's near the corner of Sheridan and Cache Road between China Wok and Sonic Drive-In. The City's Planning Commission unanimously voted to re-zone...
KOCO
Signs of change in Oklahoma town after family nearly died in awful crash
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — There are signs of change in a rural Oklahoma town after a family nearly lost their lives in an awful crash. A guardrail now makes the rural highway near Chickasha safer. KOCO 5 met with some of those family members and talked to the man who made the changes happen.
Southwest Texoma Losing Half Of Bed, Bath, & Beyond Stores
It was announced almost three weeks ago that retailer giant Bed, Bath, & Beyond would be permanently shutting the doors and closing down some 150 "low performing" stores across the country, and we were naturally curious if the Lawton store would be included. It was a fair question... Lawton is...
kswo.com
Firefighters battle grassfire off Highway 81
Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters battled flames north of Marlow Sunday. Trucks from several counties helped manage the burn off of Highway 81. Smoke could be seen in the sky for miles. Flames came within 50 yards of one home and ignited bales of hay near the house. People who lived...
Oklahoma Will Not Vote On Recreation Marijuana This November
Since the day Oklahoma voted to allow medical marijuana in 2018, there has been a movement to push forward toward legal recreational use. I'm sure you've seen the various signature collecting booths scattered across Lawton since then, and even though enough signatures were collected, the Oklahoma Supreme Court decided yesterday (Wednesday) this particular matter will not be included on the November 8th ballot due to time constraints.
kswo.com
Overnight fire destroys home in Temple
TEMPLE, Okla. (KSWO) - A fire burned two homes in Temple overnight Sunday, destroying one. The blaze broke out just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of E. Texas St. and Cherry Ave. According to Temple’s Assistant Fire Chief, an electrical issue started a fire in a vacant home.
