Colorado State

WITF

Spotted lanternflies are laying their eggs throughout Pennsylvania. Here’s how to stop the invasive insect’s spread

“They will lay their eggs on darn near anything — rocks, trees, they’re not really fussy.”. Pennsylvanians can be seen stomping along sidewalks, bridges and porches. No, it’s not the latest dance craze. It’s an attempt to squash the invasive spotted lanternfly. And cooler temperatures mean the insect is ready to lay its eggs.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WITF

Spotted lanternfly is everywhere. Can they be controlled?

The invasive spotted lanternfly seems to be everywhere or at least on buildings and structures. Since showing up in Berks County in 2014, the lanternfly has become a pest in Pennsylvania that can pose a danger to trees and plants but not to humans. With few natural enemies in Pennsylvania...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WITF

McCarthy unveils House GOP’s midterm agenda in Pennsylvania

MONONGAHELA, Pa. (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday confronted President Joe Biden and the Democratic majority in Congress with a conservative midterm election agenda filled with Trump-like promises, working not only to win over voters but to hold together the uneasy coalition of his own party that has struggled to govern.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Slow hurricane season could speed up

Hurricane Fiona has strengthened into a category 4 hurricane after ripping through Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos islands. At least four people have died and at one point the entire island of Puerto Rico was without power. After an active 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, the...
ENVIRONMENT
WITF

Pennsylvania election 2022: How to serve as a poll worker on Nov. 8

With the election less than two months away, the state is recruiting people to set up polling places, assist voters, and more on Election Day. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Congressman Kevin McCarthy unveils House GOP’s big ideas in Pittsburgh, but his party faces challenges

We have a plan for a new direction for America,” he told The Associated Press. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is heading to Pennsylvania on Friday to directly confront President Joe Biden and the party in power, unveiling a midterm election agenda with sweeping Trump-like promises despite the House GOP’s sometimes spotty record of delivering and governing in Congress.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Skill games company woos Pennsylvania state lawmakers with trips to wild Wyoming rodeo

In the ongoing war of cash and influence between skill game operators and casinos, state lawmakers and their campaign coffers are benefitting handsomely. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Famed attorney William Costopoulos details his colorful career in new book

William Costopoulos has been one of Central Pennsylvania’s most successful, effective and well known criminal defense attorneys for the past 50 years. Sometimes described as flamboyant, Costopoulos has been involved in some of the state’s most high profile cases, representing accused murderer Jay Smith, Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Rolf Larsen and former York Mayor Charlie Robertson, who was tried for murder.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Prominent election deniers are facing growing legal trouble

A Pennsylvania postal service employee also took legal action, and alleged that he was falsely accused of manipulating vote-by-mail ballots in the 2020 election. Konnech, a small Michigan company that makes election logistics software, says a “smear campaign” whipped up by the controversial group True the Vote has led to death threats and forced the company’s CEO to leave home in fear for his and his family’s lives. The company believes a driving force behind the threats is xenophobia; Konnech’s CEO immigrated to the U.S. from China in the 1980s and became an American citizen in 1997.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction

State lawmakers approved a one-time bonus to this year’s rebates but repeatedly failed to address a deeper problem: the program’s steady decline. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. It’s a conversation...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

