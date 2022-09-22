Read full article on original website
Governors races in Pennsylvania and other key states take on new prominence, with higher stakes
Those elected will be in power for the 2024 election, when they could influence voting laws as well as certification of the outcome. Governors races often are overshadowed by the fight for control of Congress during midterm elections. But this fall, which candidate wins a state’s top executive post could be pivotal for the nation’s political future.
Just in time for fall, national GOP leaders roll out ‘Commitment to America’ in western Pennsylvania
The event proceeded in town-hall style with attendees — including the sheriff of Fayette County — asking scripted questions about a variety of topics, including inflation, crime and fentanyl. Chris Potter/WESA. National Republicans came to the Monongahela Valley this morning for the formal rollout of what they are...
Ad spending shows Democrats hinging midterm hopes in Pennsylvania and other keys states on abortion
Democrats have already invested more than an estimated $124 million this year in television advertising referencing abortion. Democrats are pumping an unprecedented amount of money into advertising related to abortion rights, underscoring how central the message is to the party in the final weeks before the November midterm elections. With...
Mail ballot fight persists in Pennsylvania and other key states, sure to slow count
Former President Donald Trump and his allies seized on the drawn-out vote processing and counting in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election to fuel his false claims that fraud cost him victory in the battleground state — and election officials worry that a replay could be on the horizon in November’s crucial Senate and governor’s races.
A private company examined 2020 ballots, hard drives from 2 Pa. counties
One of those counties asked that company, Speckin Forensics, for a review. It’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit Pennsylvania's result. A Michigan-based forensics company said it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. In a pair of reports it released earlier this month,...
Joe Manchin, at clean energy event in Pittsburgh, says U.S. needs permitting reform to compete
Says 'you can’t do' clean energy projects if they take too long to build. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin told a clean energy conference in Pittsburgh that his permitting reform bill before congress is necessary to preserve the United States as a world superpower. Manchin, a Democrat, made the...
Spotted lanternflies are laying their eggs throughout Pennsylvania. Here’s how to stop the invasive insect’s spread
“They will lay their eggs on darn near anything — rocks, trees, they’re not really fussy.”. Pennsylvanians can be seen stomping along sidewalks, bridges and porches. No, it’s not the latest dance craze. It’s an attempt to squash the invasive spotted lanternfly. And cooler temperatures mean the insect is ready to lay its eggs.
Spotted lanternfly is everywhere. Can they be controlled?
The invasive spotted lanternfly seems to be everywhere or at least on buildings and structures. Since showing up in Berks County in 2014, the lanternfly has become a pest in Pennsylvania that can pose a danger to trees and plants but not to humans. With few natural enemies in Pennsylvania...
Oz releases health records to spotlight Fetterman’s stroke in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race
The release of the health records comes as Oz is trying to close a gap in the polls. Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, released his health records as he maneuvers to keep questions about Democratic rival John Fetterman’s recovery from a stroke front and center in the hotly contested campaign.
McCarthy unveils House GOP’s midterm agenda in Pennsylvania
MONONGAHELA, Pa. (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday confronted President Joe Biden and the Democratic majority in Congress with a conservative midterm election agenda filled with Trump-like promises, working not only to win over voters but to hold together the uneasy coalition of his own party that has struggled to govern.
Slow hurricane season could speed up
Hurricane Fiona has strengthened into a category 4 hurricane after ripping through Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos islands. At least four people have died and at one point the entire island of Puerto Rico was without power. After an active 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, the...
Pennsylvania’s redrawn districts inject uncertainty in legislative contests
Democrats in Pennsylvania who have long blamed their party’s legislative minorities on Republican gerrymandering will find out in November whether friendlier district maps will edge them closer to retaking control of the House and Senate. Nearly 400 state legislative candidates will appear on ballots Nov. 8, hoping voters will...
Pennsylvania election 2022: How to serve as a poll worker on Nov. 8
With the election less than two months away, the state is recruiting people to set up polling places, assist voters, and more on Election Day. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
Congressman Kevin McCarthy unveils House GOP’s big ideas in Pittsburgh, but his party faces challenges
We have a plan for a new direction for America,” he told The Associated Press. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is heading to Pennsylvania on Friday to directly confront President Joe Biden and the party in power, unveiling a midterm election agenda with sweeping Trump-like promises despite the House GOP’s sometimes spotty record of delivering and governing in Congress.
Skill games company woos Pennsylvania state lawmakers with trips to wild Wyoming rodeo
In the ongoing war of cash and influence between skill game operators and casinos, state lawmakers and their campaign coffers are benefitting handsomely. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
Famed attorney William Costopoulos details his colorful career in new book
William Costopoulos has been one of Central Pennsylvania’s most successful, effective and well known criminal defense attorneys for the past 50 years. Sometimes described as flamboyant, Costopoulos has been involved in some of the state’s most high profile cases, representing accused murderer Jay Smith, Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Rolf Larsen and former York Mayor Charlie Robertson, who was tried for murder.
Prominent election deniers are facing growing legal trouble
A Pennsylvania postal service employee also took legal action, and alleged that he was falsely accused of manipulating vote-by-mail ballots in the 2020 election. Konnech, a small Michigan company that makes election logistics software, says a “smear campaign” whipped up by the controversial group True the Vote has led to death threats and forced the company’s CEO to leave home in fear for his and his family’s lives. The company believes a driving force behind the threats is xenophobia; Konnech’s CEO immigrated to the U.S. from China in the 1980s and became an American citizen in 1997.
These Pa. voters haven’t missed a single November election for at least 50 years
Ahead of Pennsylvania's 2022 election, Spotlight PA spoke to members of the state's Voter Hall of Fame — people who haven't missed a single November contest for 50 consecutive cycles. Colin Deppen/Spotlight PA. Gareth Biser of Gettysburg hasn’t missed a November election since he cast his first vote for...
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
State lawmakers approved a one-time bonus to this year’s rebates but repeatedly failed to address a deeper problem: the program’s steady decline. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. It’s a conversation...
Pennsylvania state lawmakers want to improve conditions for women in prison
Prison staff would have to limit how and when they use things like restraints and solitary confinement. A proposal that’s moving forward in the state legislature aims to make conditions a little better for pregnant women in Pennsylvania’s jails and prisons. The bill from Rep. Lori Mizgorski (R-Allegheny)...
