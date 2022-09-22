Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Replacement housing project for Sevier Center residents enters next phase with HUD
Johnson City — A $31 million project to construct new housing for the residents of the John Sevier Center in downtown Johnson City is entering its next phase, though it will be some time before physical work at the South Roan Street location begins. The Johnson City Development Authority’s...
etxview.com
The Review needs your information for the 2022-23 Hawkins County Guidebook
The Rogersville Review will be publishing a 2022-23 Hawkins County Guidebook publication in November. It will provide information about Hawkins County. We are in need of information for listings: Club and Organizations, Churches, Realtors and/or real estate offices, Healthcare professionals and/or offices, Veterinarians and/or offices, campgrounds and recreation sites, daycares, and rental properties.
Johnson City installing Smart Poles throughout downtown
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Smart lighting and sensors are being installed in downtown Johnson City as part of a new project. The “Smart Poles,” some of which are already visible in Founders Park, will continue to be installed in the coming weeks, according to BrightRidge spokesperson Tim Whaley. BrightRidge reports the poles use “smart […]
Kingsport Times-News
MPCC offers Johnson City, Washington County Schools fall break camps
Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer fall break camps for Johnson City and Washington County school students ages 6-12 during the month of October. Washington County Fall Break Camp will be held Monday, Oct. 3-Friday, Oct. 7. Registration is open through Friday, Sept. 30.
Kingsport Times-News
New $4 million boat ramp coming to Johnson County
MOUNTAIN CITY — A new boat $4 million boat ramp is coming to the Sink Mountain section of Johnson County. Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter announced the project after he met Thursday with officials from the Tennessee Forest Service, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Tennessee Valley Authority to view the site and plans for the new boat ramp at Sink Mountain.
Kingsport Times-News
Steele Creek Park’s Annual Wildlife Weekend set for Oct. 7-8
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Plants and pollinators will be the focus of the 25th annual Wildlife Weekend, a fun and educational event that allows nature lovers to explore the diverse plant and animal species available within Steele Creek Park. Sponsored by Bristol, Tennessee’s Department of Parks and Recreation and Friends...
JCDA gets good news on John Sevier Center revenue, relocation
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA) commissioners got several bits of welcome news Friday, including the fact that rent revenues for the John Sevier Center (JSC) will increase by 70%, retroactive to August. That will bring about $750,000 in additional annual revenue for the 150-unit apartment complex JCDA bought in 2019 […]
Kingsport Times-News
Used hypodermic syringes found during Riverview clean-up
KINGSPORT — Whenever neighborhood trash is picked up by volunteers in the Riverview Community twice a year, all the warning signs are there: “Make sure to wear your gloves.” “Always use your grabbers to pick up the trash.” The most important warning? “Be extremely careful if you see drug paraphernalia on the ground. ... Alert any team leaders near you and handle with extreme care.”
First section of Greeneville’s Depot Street project to be complete by end of the year
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The first section of downtown Greeneville’s Depot Street revitalization project is expected to be complete in just a couple of months. Project leaders call the block between Main and Irish Street their “showcase section” and plan to re-open the area by the end of 2022. It’ll feature a decorative street top […]
wvpublic.org
In Kingsport, TN, Jerry Machen Sr. Passes Down The Art Of Carpet Design And Repair
In their two-room workshop in downtown Kingsport, Jerry Machen Sr. and his wife and business partner, Linda Machen, are picking out colors for a custom butterfly rug. Jerry designed the rug and created a template out of butcher paper. The future rug will be one big butterfly in a mix of pastel colors, with hints of mustard yellow and deep brown. As they work, Jerry tapes small pieces of yarn to the template to see how all the colors work together.
Kingsport Times-News
Ghosts and ghouls descend on downtown Jonesborough
Jonesborough’s Halloween Haunts & Happenings returns Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough. Trick-or-treating takes place throughout downtown Jonesborough. There will also be games, activities and contests. Hocus Pocus’ Sanderson Sisters will be at the Christopher Taylor Cabin provided by JRT Experiences. Attendees can take...
2 years in, Bristol Holiday Inn remains in limbo
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two years after a collapse turned the front of the Bristol Holiday Inn Hotel into a pile of scrap and rubble, city leaders say not much has changed as the developer remains embroiled in a legal battle over the incident. The hotel’s remains stand as a purple reminder at the corner […]
Army veteran transitions from homelessness to home ownership in Tennessee
BRISTOL, T.N. (WJHL) — More than 30,000 veterans in the United States are homeless. One of them is about to move into a home of his own after a remarkable show of community support that began a week ago during Race Week at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. In the days prior to the […]
Kingsport Times-News
Carson Peters and Iron Mountain coming to Kingsport
KINGSPORT — Carson Peters and Iron Mountain are coming to Kingsport and free tickets for the show will be available starting Monday, Sept. 26. Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Broad St., will host Carson and the band in concert on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. The concert is free, but advance tickets are required.
Jonesborough Barrel House closed permanently after fire
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A prominent Jonesborough business will remain closed permanently after a fire on the premises prompted landowners to sell. According to Ben Dean, the owner/operator of Jonesborough Barrel House, the building at 119 East Main Street will soon enter the market. While the fire was contained to a shed behind the building […]
How will interest rate hike impact Tri-Cities housing market?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again, but what does that mean for a housing market in the Tri-Cities that has seen rising prices and short supply? The Fed raised its short-term rate by .75 percent bringing the rate to a range of 3-3.25 percent. Property Executives realtor Courtney Jackson, […]
Kingsport to host ‘Make Your Own Ocarina’ class
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport is inviting visitors to sculpt and play their own instrument next month. Starting Oct. 1, guests can create an ocarina: a ceramic instrument similar to a flute. Instructor Russell Lawson will teach attendees to sculpt the palm-sized instrument and play it by Oct. 22. “Music lovers of any age or […]
Kingsport Times-News
Jonesborough BMA holding special called meeting next week
JONESBOROUGH — The Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet on Wednesday to approve an increase in court costs for citations and changes to the town’s building code on second reading. During its regular meeting on Sept. 12, the town approved a $65 increase in court costs...
Kingsport Times-News
Storyteller Beth Horner brings personal tales and traditional stories to Jonesborough stage
When storyteller Beth Horner took over her father's two farms in rural Missouri, she had no idea she'd have a brush with the Brazilian mafia. Management of the farms fell to Horner when her late father retired from farming three years ago, when he was 98. Of all the skills and chores that farming entails, Horner didn't anticipate that selling a few head of cattle would be too difficult. But she quickly learned from a contact that it was a bad time to sell, because the Brazilian mafia had become involved in the U.S. market.
Kingsport Times-News
Sertoma Club of Kingsport celebrates 60th anniversary
KINGSPORT — Where were you in August 1962? If you were shopping for a new car, the Lincoln Continental was the most popular choice. If you were watching television, “The Beverly Hillbillies,” “Bonanza” and “The Andy Griffith Show” were at the top of the ratings. If you were a baseball fan, the Yankees had a big lead in the American League on their way to another World Series title.
