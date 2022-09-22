Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, September 23, 2022
1. Soybean and Grain Futures Plummet in Overnight Trading. Soybean and grain futures plunged in overnight trading as the value of the dollar continues its rise, making dollar-denominated goods more expensive for overseas buyers and leading to an exodus in other assets including commodities. The value of the dollar has...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Soybeans down 17-20 cents, wheat down 15-20 cents, corn down 13-15 cents
CHICAGO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 15 to 20 cents per bushel. * Strong dollar pressures wheat futures as...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine starts 2022 corn harvest, ministry says
KYIV, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have started the 2022 corn harvest, threshing 92,200 tonnes of the commodity from 0.5% of the sown area, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said in a statement that the corn yield stood at 4.41 tonnes per hectare. The ministry has...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat falls 3%, joining broad commods weakness on recession fears
CHICAGO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell about 3% on Friday, joining a broad sell-off in commodity and equity markets tied to fears of an economic downturn that would dent demand, analysts said. Corn and soybean futures joined the weaker trend, pressured by recession fears and favorable weather...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Sept 28-Oct 4
MOSCOW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Sept 28-Oct 4 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine
A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-20 and Su-34 plane.
Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days
The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
Agriculture Online
Analyst APK-Inform raises Ukraine's 2022 grain crop forecast
KYIV, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 grain harvest could total between 54.1 to 55.7 million tonnes compared with a record 86 million tonnes due to the Russian invasion which has reduced the harvested area, analyst APK-Inform said on Saturday. The consultancy said in a report that the harvest could...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, lean hog futures slide on recession worries
CHICAGO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell to their lowest level since early August on Friday on fears of a global recession that could curb demand for commodities including beef, traders said. CME October live cattle settled down 0.600 cent at 144.250 cents per lb...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat firms after deep losses, corn down on U.S. harvest pressure
SINGAPORE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat prices rose on Monday, with bargain-buying underpinning the market after fears of a global economic downturn triggered a sharp sell-off in the previous session. Corn futures lost more ground on pressure from dry weather aiding the U.S. harvest, while soybeans edged higher. FUNDAMENTALS.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat hits 1-week low on recession fears, corn falls on U.S. harvest
Wheat fall 1.4% to 1-week low; corn, soybeans ease. U.S. harvest weather weighs on corn, soybean futures. (Recasts with change in market direction, adds quote in paragraphs 3-4) By Naveen Thukral. SINGAPORE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures extended losses on Monday, with prices hitting a one-week low as...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Mexico president reaches agreement with companies to maintain basic food prices
MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he had reached an agreement with companies to maintain prices of basic food items, as inflation continues to tick up. It was a unanimous decision, he said during a regular news conference, without confirming the...
Agriculture Online
Wheat slips from two-month peak, pressured by war and demand risks
Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures retreated on Friday from two-month highs hit in the previous session, as investors set the threat of an escalating conflict in Ukraine against the risk of an economic downturn that would dent demand. Chicago corn and soybeans were also lower, joining a slide in commodity and equity markets as interest rate rises and the latest economic data fanned fears of a looming recession.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
France tries to ease farm biogas backlog in renewable energy push
PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - France on Friday revised rules on biogas projects, adjusting tariffs for inflation and extending construction deadlines, in an effort to clear a backlog of farm investments. President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday pledged to cut red tape to halve the time it takes to get renewable...
British pound plunges to new low against dollar as tax cuts spark concern
Britain's currency fell to its lowest value against the dollar amid concern over the economic policies of the government of Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Agriculture Online
Grains end week on a low note | Friday, September 23, 2022
Soybeans hit lows they haven't seen since last Monday. They closed down 31¢ at $14.26. Corn also gave back gains from earlier in the week and closed down 13¢. CBOT wheat closed down 34¢ at $8.77. KC wheat is down 29¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 28¢.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.S. outlines roadmap to boost sustainable aviation fuel
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department on Friday issued a plan detailing a government-wide strategy for ramping up production and use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). In September 2021, the Biden administration launched a government challenge to supply at least 3 billion gallons of SAF per year...
Comments / 0