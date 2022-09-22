ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, September 23, 2022

1. Soybean and Grain Futures Plummet in Overnight Trading. Soybean and grain futures plunged in overnight trading as the value of the dollar continues its rise, making dollar-denominated goods more expensive for overseas buyers and leading to an exodus in other assets including commodities. The value of the dollar has...
Agriculture Online

Ukraine starts 2022 corn harvest, ministry says

KYIV, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have started the 2022 corn harvest, threshing 92,200 tonnes of the commodity from 0.5% of the sown area, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said in a statement that the corn yield stood at 4.41 tonnes per hectare. The ministry has...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat falls 3%, joining broad commods weakness on recession fears

CHICAGO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell about 3% on Friday, joining a broad sell-off in commodity and equity markets tied to fears of an economic downturn that would dent demand, analysts said. Corn and soybean futures joined the weaker trend, pressured by recession fears and favorable weather...
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Sept 28-Oct 4

MOSCOW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Sept 28-Oct 4 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
Agriculture Online

Analyst APK-Inform raises Ukraine's 2022 grain crop forecast

KYIV, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 grain harvest could total between 54.1 to 55.7 million tonnes compared with a record 86 million tonnes due to the Russian invasion which has reduced the harvested area, analyst APK-Inform said on Saturday. The consultancy said in a report that the harvest could...
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, lean hog futures slide on recession worries

CHICAGO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell to their lowest level since early August on Friday on fears of a global recession that could curb demand for commodities including beef, traders said. CME October live cattle settled down 0.600 cent at 144.250 cents per lb...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat firms after deep losses, corn down on U.S. harvest pressure

SINGAPORE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat prices rose on Monday, with bargain-buying underpinning the market after fears of a global economic downturn triggered a sharp sell-off in the previous session. Corn futures lost more ground on pressure from dry weather aiding the U.S. harvest, while soybeans edged higher. FUNDAMENTALS.
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hits 1-week low on recession fears, corn falls on U.S. harvest

Wheat fall 1.4% to 1-week low; corn, soybeans ease. U.S. harvest weather weighs on corn, soybean futures. (Recasts with change in market direction, adds quote in paragraphs 3-4) By Naveen Thukral. SINGAPORE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures extended losses on Monday, with prices hitting a one-week low as...
Agriculture Online

Wheat slips from two-month peak, pressured by war and demand risks

Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures retreated on Friday from two-month highs hit in the previous session, as investors set the threat of an escalating conflict in Ukraine against the risk of an economic downturn that would dent demand. Chicago corn and soybeans were also lower, joining a slide in commodity and equity markets as interest rate rises and the latest economic data fanned fears of a looming recession.
Agriculture Online

France tries to ease farm biogas backlog in renewable energy push

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - France on Friday revised rules on biogas projects, adjusting tariffs for inflation and extending construction deadlines, in an effort to clear a backlog of farm investments. President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday pledged to cut red tape to halve the time it takes to get renewable...
Agriculture Online

Grains end week on a low note | Friday, September 23, 2022

Soybeans hit lows they haven't seen since last Monday. They closed down 31¢ at $14.26. Corn also gave back gains from earlier in the week and closed down 13¢. CBOT wheat closed down 34¢ at $8.77. KC wheat is down 29¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 28¢.
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-U.S. outlines roadmap to boost sustainable aviation fuel

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department on Friday issued a plan detailing a government-wide strategy for ramping up production and use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). In September 2021, the Biden administration launched a government challenge to supply at least 3 billion gallons of SAF per year...
