Brett Favre text messages reveal hypocrisy of Mississippi officials blasting Jackson
The stench of hypocrisy from Mississippi leaders smells as bad as the water that was flowing through the capital city’s pipes until a few days ago. The stench of hypocrisy from Mississippi leaders smells as bad as the water that was flowing through the capital city’s pipes until a few days ago.
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of Favre welfare money
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Newly revealed text messages show how deeply a Mississippi governor was involved in the state paying more than $1 million in welfare money to Brett Favre to help fund one of the retired NFL quarterback’s pet projects. Instead of the money going to help...
Grotesque Gloating Governor Of MS Tate Reeves Said ‘It’s A Great Day To Not Be In Jackson’ Where Over 100K Residents Were Without Clean Water
MS Gov. Tate Reeves joked "it's a good day not to be in Jackson" after over 150K residents spent 7-weeks without clean water.
NFL World Reacts To More Troubling Brett Favre News
More troubling news emerged this weekend regarding legendary NFL star Brett Favre. The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame quarterback has been trending all week following reports about a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre is accused of pressuring the state into giving him money that could...
RGIII Speaks out About Brett Favre Mississippi Welfare Scandal
Weeks after the news broke about Brett Favre’s Mississippi welfare scandal, former NFL star RGIII is ready to share his true thoughts about the situation. As previously reported, Brett Favre is being investigated by the FBI in connection with the Mississippi welfare fraud case. Former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant allegedly gave the NFL legend $1.1 million in 2017 and 2018 for motivational speeches.
What Brett Farve’s Welfare Scandal Means For Black People In Mississippi
According to Statistical Atlas, Black and brown people make up 59% of Mississippi’s food stamp recipients. The post What Brett Farve’s Welfare Scandal Means For Black People In Mississippi appeared first on NewsOne.
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Troubled NFL Star Brett Favre
Former NFL star Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is currently in the middle of a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has not yet been charged with anything, though it's possible his role...
See text messages linking Brett Favre to ex-welfare chief involved in fraud
Text messages show that NFL star Brett Favre worked with John Davis, the former head of Mississippi’s welfare agency, who pleaded guilty to state and federal charges connected to one of the largest welfare schemes in the state’s history. CNN’s Dianne Gallagher reports.
NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Daniel Snyder News
Dan Snyder's days with the Washington Commanders could soon be coming to an end. According to a report, multiple NFL owners are considering trying to "oust" Snyder from the NFL owners group. Two options are being considered: voting Snyder out of the NFL ownership ranks or convincing him to sell...
